Editorial : Coercive Push for Childbearing is Counterproductive

While it is necessary to investigate the factors behind the declining fertility rates, frantic efforts to find remedies before the causes are identified will only be futile. The nuisance thus imposed on young women will even disgust them. The government should distinguish young couples "not wanting to have children" from those "not daring to have children" and offer different incentives accordingly.

The newborn population on the mainland dropped below 10 million for the first time in 2022, with only 9.56 million. In 2023, the number fell further to 9.02 million, confirming a significant downward trend in the birth rate. Various local governments have introduced cash subsidies to encourage childbirth. The Yunnan provincial government hands out RMB 2,000 to RMB 5,000 to parents with a second child. In the wealthy city of Hangzhou, the subsidy is as high as RMB 20,000. In 2023, the central government spent RMB 11.2 billion on pro-birth incentives, while local governments contributed RMB 21 billion.

Handing out cash is the most direct but also overly simplistic way to stimulate childbirth, because there are many reasons behind young couples' reluctance to have children. To a great extent, this has to do with the prevailing mentality among young people, who would rather raise pets than shoulder the responsibilities of raising the next generation. They are unlikely to be tempted by cash subsidies to bear children "rashly". The guiding opinions released by the central government in 2022 on encouraging childbearing barely addressed the problem of the sentiment of "not wanting to have children", but only the issue of "not daring to have children".

The key factors behind "not daring to have children" are indeed related to economic pressure. In this respect, the central government's guiding opinions on encouraging childbearing can be described as "meticulous in every possible way". The document suggested building more nurseries and even offering income tax deductions for the expenses of hiring babysitters. Maternity leaves and paternity leaves were extended. The authorities even offered public rental housing or higher ratios of loans with provident funds for buying homes. In view of schoolchildren's needs, schools were required to offer free extra-curriculum training, summer holiday care services and so forth.

When this directive came into the hands of local governments, it morphed into all shapes and forms, including coercive means to achieve the goal. Internet sources reported recently that many women received phone calls from municipal government officials who asked questions like "Are you pregnant yet?" or "Do you have plans to give birth?" In the past, family planning officials, taking orders from the highest authorities, had strictly forced women who had given birth to undergo sterilisation. Municipal governments also played a supporting role by "enquiring" men and women of reproductive age about contraception practices.

In the era of the one-child policy, there were people who chose to evade restrictions imposed by local officials by fleeing to other provinces to give birth to a second child. Nowadays, there are people who are disgusted with the officials' push for childbearing and show their resistance by opting for childlessness. No matter "restricting" or "urging" childbearing, such practices are an abuse of public power and would only end up with exactly opposite results.

The coercive means adopted by planned parenthood and municipal officials can never fulfil the purpose of boosting the fertility rates. Governments of higher levels should put a timely stop to the abuse of public power.

明報社評2024.10.28：「催生」形同「限生」 濫用公權適得其反

內地自2022年連續兩年人口負增長，開始推出鼓勵生育政策，顯然沒有收到成效，最近展開全國「人口與家庭發展狀况抽樣調查」，與此同時，又發動各地政府開展「打電話催生育」的措施。

調查生育率不斷下降原因，是必須要做的，在沒有查出原因前採取「病急亂投醫」的方法去應對，是徒勞無功的，因此而滋擾年輕女性的做法更會令人反感。政府應該對「不想生」和「不敢生」的年輕夫婦，分別採取不同的鼓勵政策。

內地2022年出生人口首次跌破1000萬人，只有956萬人，2023年下跌到902萬人，證實出生率大幅下跌的趨勢。各地政府採取發放現金補貼方式鼓勵生育，雲南省政府為生二胎家長補貼2000至5000元人民幣，富庶的杭州市最高補貼2萬元。2023年中央政府出資112億元鼓勵生育，地方政府出資210億元。

給予現金補貼是最直接的方式，但也流於簡單，因為年輕夫婦不願意生育的原因很多，很大程度跟年輕人的思想觀念有關。他們願意養寵物也不願意承擔養育下一代責任，不會因為現金補貼的誘惑而「貿然生育」。中央政府2022年出台的鼓勵生育指導意見，幾乎沒有就「不想生」去對症下藥，只針對「不敢生」。

「不敢生」的主要原因，確實跟經濟壓力有關。中央政府的鼓勵生育指導意見，可以說是「無微不至」，增加託兒所，甚至是僱用育嬰嫂費用可以減免所得稅（入息稅）；延長產婦產假和丈夫侍產假，甚至是提供公租房（公屋）或者提高公積金貸款買房比率；針對學童需要，要求學校提供免費的課外培訓，開辦暑期託管服務等等。

這個指導意見到了地方政府就變成「八仙過海各顯神通」，甚至是粗暴的手段。近日網上流傳，不少女士接到來自基層政府電話，提出「你懷孕了嗎？」「有生孩子的打算嗎？」等問題。過去計劃生育部門官員受到最高當局的指令，嚴格要求已經生育的婦女去結紮，基層政府也配合，「打聽」適育年齡男女的避孕措施。

在一孩政策年代，有人為逃避地方官員限制而穿州過省去生二胎，而今也會有人因為反感官員催促生育而叛逆不生，無論是「限生」還是「催生」的手段，都是濫用公權的做法，後果必然是適得其反。

計劃生育與基層官員的粗暴手段，是不可能做到鼓勵生育率的，濫用公權的做法，上級政府更應該及時制止。

■ Glossary 生字 /

frantic : done quickly and with a lot of activity, but in a way that is not very well organised

rashly : ​in a way that may not be sensible because you have not thought about the possible results of your actions

contraception : the practice of using artificial methods to avoid becoming pregnant when having sex; the methods of doing this