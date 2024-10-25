Editorial : Success of Airport City Hinges on Government Policies

It was as early as 2019 when the AA proposed the vision and development blueprint of an Airport City. The idea was to leverage the airport's geographical location and seize the opportunities brought about by infrastructural projects (such as the HZMB and the airport's third runway) and the integration of the Greater Bay Area. The goal was, on the one hand, to strengthen the airport's function as an international aviation hub, and on the other hand to implement the new concept of transforming a "city airport" into an "airport city", thus creating a new landmark for Hong Kong that combines different commercial activities and functions. With the end of the three-year COVID-19 pandemic and the full operation of the airport's three-runway system next year, it is indeed time to accelerate the transformation plans.

Hong Kong's tourism industry has long put quantity before quality. All it cares about is making quick money. As the consumption patterns of mainland tourists are no longer the same as before, Hong Kong's tourism industry must strive to change. No doubt one of the directions for reform is the development of high-value-added tourism. The promotion of yacht tourism and the construction of an art industry ecosystem will undoubtedly help Hong Kong attract high-end tourists.

With the rapid economic growth in Asia, many wealthy people in the Greater Bay Area and East Asia have their own luxury yachts. If Hong Kong can turn into the "Monaco of Asia" where luxury yachts and superyachts from the region are gathered, it will not only bring in a host of tourists with very high spending power and enhance Hong Kong's international tourism image, but will also boost the professional service industries related to yacht sales, insurance and maintenance.

Hong Kong is the region's major auction market for artworks and enjoys the advantage of zero tariffs. An Airport City providing a place for storing and auctioning artworks will presumably be appreciated by collectors.

In the past, Hong Kong adhered to a laissez-faire economic philosophy, leaving everything to market forces. In recent years, the SAR government has finally changed its mindset, emphasising proactive actions and focusing more on industrial policies. When it comes to economic upgrading and transformation, policy guidance is of crucial importance. No doubt there are risks of failure to stimulate new demand by creating supply. However, the successful experiences in places like Shenzhen have shown that this is exactly the way to blaze a trail for development. The key is to identify opportunities and adopt appropriate measures to initiate change.

Despite the high cost of the Airport City project, it will be financed by the AA, and tenders from developers can be invited. If the project is developed in phases, the financial problems should be solved. The crux of the matter is whether the authorities' policies are adequate, which will hold the key to whether the Airport City can usher in a new chapter for Hong Kong.

明報社評2024.10.25：「機場城市」注新元素 政策配合影響成敗

《施政報告》提出打造世界領先「機場城市」新地標，政府將伙拍機管局，規劃機場島、港珠澳大橋香港口岸人工島及東涌東新市鎮之間的海灣發展，新項目包括構建藝術產業生態圈、興建亞洲博覽館第二期、設置遊艇港灣及配套設施、開設空運鮮活市集等。「機場城市」是機管局近年大力倡導的概念，政府須積極參與其中，並在政策上多作配合。

早於2019年，機管局已提出「機場城市」的願景及發展藍圖，希望利用機場地理位置優勢，把握港珠澳大橋、機場三跑等基建項目以及大灣區融合帶來的機遇，一邊強化機場的國際航空樞紐功能，一邊落實將「城市機場」轉變為「機場城市」的新理念，為香港打造一個綜合不同商業活動和功能的新地標。隨着3年新冠疫情過去、機場三跑系統明年全面投入服務，現在確是時候加快推動相關轉型計劃。

香港旅遊業長期「重量不重質」，只求賺快錢。隨着內地旅客消費模式轉變，本港旅遊業必須致力求變，改革方向之一，當然是發展高增值旅遊。推動遊艇旅遊、構建藝術產業生態圈，無疑有助香港吸引高端旅客。

亞洲經濟發展迅速，無論大灣區還是東亞區不少富豪都擁有豪華遊艇，若能將香港打造成「亞洲的摩納哥」，成為區內豪華及超級遊艇集中地，除了可以帶來一批消費力極高的旅客、提升香港國際旅遊形象，亦可帶旺與遊艇買賣、保險、維修等有關的專業服務行業。

香港是區內主要的藝術品拍賣市場，擁有零關稅的交易優勢，「機場城市」提供場地儲存及拍賣藝術品，相信收藏家會受落。

以往香港奉行自由放任主義經濟，一切交由市場決定；近年特區政府思路終於有所轉變，強調積極作為，多講產業政策。經濟升級轉型，政策引導非常重要，創造供給去引領新需求，難免有失敗風險，但深圳等地成功經驗亦說明，發展活路就是這樣開拓出來，最重要是看準機遇及採取合適措施推動轉變。

「機場城市」耗資雖大，但有機管局融資，亦可招標找發展商參與，分階段發展，財政問題理應可以解決，反而當局政策是否到位，才是「機場城市」能否為香港打開新局面的關鍵。

■ Glossary 生字 /

host : a large number of people or things

blaze a trail : to be the first to do or to discover sth that others follow

tender : a formal offer to supply goods or do work at a stated price