Editorial : Careful Site Selection for Northern Metropolis Gallery

As the Northern Metropolis will be a new engine for Hong Kong's economic development, there is nothing wrong in itself with arranging for a gallery to showcase the master plan. However, discussions are certainly necessary over whether it should be built in Wan Chai North. The authorities must first think thoroughly about how to avoid repeating the problem of poor visitorship seen at the City Gallery in Central. They must ensure that the new gallery will not be a grandiose building that few people visit, and be clear about the purpose of setting up the gallery. The site selection should not be haphazard.

The latest Policy Address states that the Northern Metropolis will gradually enter the maturity stage. In the next five years, some 60,000 housing units involving about 10 new public housing estates will be completed and ready for intake. The first batch of land at the San Tin Technopole will be put on the market. This week, the funding applications for the San Tin Technopole's Phase 1 Stage 1 works are being discussed in Legco. The costs involved will be around $30 billion, of which $600 million to $700 million will be used to build a gallery of "major development projects" in Wan Chai North to showcase the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands.

According to a paper submitted by the Development Bureau, the site chosen for the gallery is opposite the Academy for Performing Arts. The building is preliminarily proposed to be three to four stories high, covering a total floor area of about 8,000 to 10,000 square metres. Construction will commence next year, and the facility will open in 2027 at the earliest. The authorities say that the choice of the Wan Chai North site has garnered support from the Sub-committee on Promotion and Public Engagement under the Northern Metropolis [Advisory Committee]. However, a number of lawmakers have reservations about the site and funding application arrangements.

From the onset, the building of a gallery in Wan Chai to showcase Hong Kong's future major development projects should not be tied up with one of the projects under the Northern Metropolis (that is, the San Tin Technopole) when applying for funds. Now the authorities have agreed to separate the funding application for the gallery as another project in response to the lawmakers' concerns, which is undoubtedly much more reasonable.

Of course, compared with the funding application arrangements, the proposal of a new gallery itself requires more discussion. With a total floor area of 3,200 square metres, the existing City Gallery in Central is the first city planning and infrastructure gallery in Hong Kong. Given the City Gallery's small area, it is not unreasonable to find another larger gallery to showcase major development projects. The question is about the location.

The government's paper has mentioned that the new gallery, located in the city centre of Hong Kong Island, will be accessible to local, mainland and overseas visitors. In fact, the City Gallery also has an excellent location close to the Hong Kong City Hall and an MTR station, but its number of visitors is persistently low. Because of its nature, it is always difficult for such kind of exhibitions to attract the general public and tourists. Even if the new gallery is situated in Wan Chai North and has a much larger scale, there is no guarantee that it can attract more people.

The authorities must consider opportunity costs. The location earmarked is a prime site in Wan Chai. It may produce more benefits if used in other ways. If the authorities are building a new gallery mainly to solicit investment by presenting the master plan of the Northern Metropolis to political and business elites from around the globe, it is actually better to choose a location inside the metropolis and let them visit the metropolis directly. As for attracting tourists, it is likely to achieve better results if the Wan Chai North site is used for the Pop Culture Centre project under deliberation.

明報社評2024.10.24：興建展館介紹北都 選址切忌亂點鴛鴦

政府擬於灣仔北海濱用地興建展館，介紹北部都會區及交椅洲人工島等本港大型建設計劃，未料由項目撥款申請安排到選址，都在立法會引起爭議。

北都是香港經濟發展新引擎，安排展覽場地介紹發展大計，本身並無問題，然而是否一定要在灣仔北建館，確有商榷必要。當局要先想清楚，如何避免重蹈中環展城館人流稀疏的覆轍，確保新展館不會大而無當、乏人問津。當局必須想清楚設館所為何事，選址不能亂點鴛鴦。

新一份《施政報告》提出，北都將逐漸進入收成期，未來5年會有約6萬個房屋單位落成入伙，當中包括約10條新公共屋邨；新田科技城首批用地會推出市場。立法會本周討論新田科技城第一期第一階段工程撥款申請，涉款約300億元，當中包括動用約6億至7億元，在灣仔北興建「大型建設計劃」展覽館，介紹北都及交椅洲人工島。

根據發展局提交文件，展館選址在演藝學院對面，初步建議樓高3至4層，總樓面面積約8000至1萬平方米，明年動工，最快2027年啟用。當局表示，灣仔北選址獲北都轄下推廣及公眾參與小組委員會支持，可是多名議員對選址和撥款申請安排有保留。

在灣仔建館介紹本港未來大型建設計劃，本身就不應跟北都其中一個發展項目（新田科技城）的撥款申請綑綁在一起。現在當局因應議員意見，同意將新展館分拆為另一項目申請撥款，無疑合理得多。

當然，比起申請撥款安排，更需要討論的是建館提案本身。現時位於中環的展城館，是本港首個以城市規劃和大型基建發展為主題的展館，總面積約3200平方米。展城館面積小，另覓較大展覽場地專門介紹大型建設，亦無不可，問題在於選址。

政府文件提到，新展館選址位處港島市中心，方便本地、內地和海外訪客。事實上，展城館鄰近香港大會堂及港鐵站，位置相當優越，但入場人數長期低迷。這類展覽的性質，從來不易吸引普羅大眾和旅客。新展館即使落戶灣仔北兼規模更大，也無法保證吸引更多人流。

當局必須考慮機會成本，新館選址所在是灣仔黃金地段，用在其他方面，效益可能更高。如果當局建館主要目的是招商引資，讓各地政商界精英了解北都發展大計，選址北都、讓他們親臨北都其實更佳。至於吸引遊客，讓構思中的「流行文化館」落戶於灣仔北，效果相信更佳。

■ Glossary 生字 /

grandiose : ​seeming very impressive but too large, complicated, expensive, etc to be practical or possible

haphazard : with no particular order or plan; not organised well

solicit : to ask sb for sth, such as support, money or information; to try to get sth or persuade sb to do

sth