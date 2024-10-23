Editorial：More Test Runs to Ensure Perfect Sports Park Opening

With a main stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 spectators, the KTSP will help to promote the development of Hong Kong's cultural, recreational and sports industries, consolidating the city's status as an ''events capital''. The authorities must make sure that tourists coming from afar will have a good experience. It is better to have more prior testing and preparatory work rather than less. Crowd dispersal measures are only one aspect of it; many more aspects require full preparation. The authorities should think more from the users' perspective rather than the administrators', and strive hard to maximise the benefits of major events to boost related industries and the economy of surrounding neighbourhoods.

There are three stadiums in the KTSP, including the Youth Sports Ground (a public sports venue) with a seating capacity of 5,000, the Arena (an indoor sports centre) with a capacity of 10,000, and the Stadium that can accommodate 50,000 spectators. The test event on Sunday will be a local second-division football match held at the Youth Sports Ground. Only invited spectators, numbered around 1,000, can attend. It is expected that most of the spectators will access the sports ground by MTR. The authorities have asked Kai Tak Sports Park Limited to enhance pedestrian facilities and the environment to ensure a smooth trial run. The MTR Corporation will also prepare for the operation arrangements of Sung Wong Toi and Kai Tak stations.

Before the KTSP, Hong Kong had not seen for many years the completion of any new large-scale landmark in the urban area. For the city's sports, cultural and tourist industries, the KTSP will also be a pivotal hardware, given that it will likely host countless major sports events and concerts. According to the government, more than 50 organisations have expressed interest in organising events at the KTSP. Major events already confirmed to be held at the main stadium include the Hong Kong Sevens at the end of March next year and the concert of renowned British band Coldplay, which will immediately follow.

Ancillary transport facilities for the KTSP have long been subject to public concern. As both Sung Wong Toi and Kai Tak stations belong to the Tuen Ma Line, in the case of service disruption on the line when a major event is being held, crowd dispersal is likely to be seriously affected. The authorities should take the initiative to study the possibility of dispersing crowds by sea routes (for example, via Kowloon City Ferry Pier) and avoid over-reliance on railways.

The authorities should think more from the attendees' perspective rather than from the angle of easy management. For example, a stadium fully seated with 50,000 people should have well-thought-out arrangements for all sorts of queues. Aside from adequate washroom facilities, there should also be stalls that offer a wide selection of reasonably priced food and souvenirs. The authorities should try to make the KTSP better than the existing Hong Kong Stadium.

One way of easing the traffic pressure after a KTSP event closes is encouraging the spectators to stay and spend in the surrounding areas like Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan. For example, in the past, many foreign spectators of rugby sevens liked to visit bars in Causeway Bay or Wan Chai after matches. But as the game venue changes to the KTSP, it is a question of whether there will be enough related spots in the neighbourhoods.

明報社評 2024.10.23：確保啟用萬無一失 體育園測試不嫌多

啟德體育園定於明年首季正式啟用，周日（27日）將迎來首場測試賽，當局會安排約千人進場，測試部分場地設施。

啟德體育園主場館可容納5萬人，有助促進本港文娛體育產業發展，鞏固「盛事之都」地位，當局必須確保遠道而來的遊客有良好體驗，事前測試準備寧多莫少，疏散人潮方案不過是其中一環，還有很多配套需做足。當局應多從用家需要而非管理者的角度考慮，務求將盛事效益最大化，帶動相關行業及地區經濟。

啟德體育園設有3個場館，分別是可容納5000人的青年運動場（公眾運動場）、1萬人的體藝館（室內體育館），以及5萬人的主場館。周日的測試賽，乃是一場本地足球乙組聯賽，定於青年運動場舉行，只限受邀者入場，為數約1000人。預料當日大部分觀眾都是乘搭港鐵前往運動場，當局已要求啟德體育園公司做好有關行人設施和環境改善工作，確保試業暢順，港鐵會就鄰近宋皇臺站和啟德站的運作安排做準備。

香港市區已有很多年沒有大型新地標落成，對本港體育、文化及旅遊產業而言，啟德體育園更是非常重要的硬件，未來不少大型體育盛事及演唱會，相信都會在啟德體育園舉行。根據政府說法，目前已有50多個團體表示有興趣在體育園辦活動，現已確定會於主場館舉行的盛事，包括明年3月底國際七人欖球賽，以及緊接其後的英國著名樂隊Coldplay演唱會。

啟德體育園的交通配套，一直是外界擔心的問題。宋皇臺站和啟德站均屬屯馬線，萬一盛事舉行期間，屯馬線發生事故服務受阻，便有可能嚴重影響人潮疏散。當局應積極研究利用海路（例如九龍城碼頭）疏散人潮的可能性，避免過度依賴鐵路。

當局應多從入場人士需要而非方便管理的角度考慮問題。舉例說，一個坐滿5萬人的場館，必須處理好各式各樣的排隊安排，既要有非常充足的洗手間設施，也要有價錢合理兼選擇多元的飲食及紀念品攤檔，當局應爭取比現時香港大球場做得更好。

減少體育園散場交通壓力，方法之一就是鼓勵觀眾在活動結束後，留在周邊地區消費，例如到九龍城和土瓜灣消遣。舉例說，以往不少「七欖」外籍觀眾都喜歡看完賽事後，光顧銅鑼灣及灣仔區一帶酒吧。日後換了在體育園舉行，區內配套是否足以支持，又是另一疑問。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

perspective：a particular attitude towards sth; a way of thinking about sth

pivotal：of great importance because other things depend on it

ancillary：providing necessary support to the main work or activities of an organisation