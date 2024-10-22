Editorial : Connect with Mainland Market for Gold Trading

For a long time, the Hong Kong market has shown little enthusiasm for commodity trading and futures. One of the main reasons is that stock speculation is too lucrative. The authorities are content with the status quo and have not had the incentive to explore the commodity market. On the one hand, Hong Kong transformed into a service-oriented city in the 1980s and 1990s. As the city pursued across-the-board deindustrialisation, there was little local demand for commodities and related derivatives. On the other hand, despite Hong Kong's sophisticated logistics services, factors such as high land and housing prices mean that no parties are interested in using huge pieces of land to build storage facilities for commodities.

Now is a different time. As Hong Kong integrates into the overall development of the country and actively participates in the development of the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, the conditions are ripe for developing a commodity market.

With the unprecedented changes in the world, tense international relations and frequent regional conflicts, gold as a safe-haven asset is highly regarded by many investors. Furthermore, the US's massive money-printing exercise over the past ten years or so and its weaponisation of the dollar in recent years have caused many countries to increase their gold reserves and accelerate their de-dollarisation.

In the past few years, the international spot price of gold has more than doubled to a record high. After the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, the White House seized Russia's gold stored in the US. The incident has made many countries realise the need to keep their gold in different regions rather than just in the US and the UK.

Building an international gold trading centre and a commodity trading ecosystem concerns not only Hong Kong but also China. It is a major plan for Hong Kong's integration into the overall development of the country. Many problems can be solved like a hot knife through butter if we do away with the "Hong Kong-centric" mindset.

For example, the physical settlement of commodities involves warehouse storage. While Hong Kong is still faced with the constraints of land costs, it can cooperate with other cities in the Greater Bay Area, with commodities traded in Hong Kong but physically settled elsewhere in the Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong's greatest advantage lies in the support of the country and its connection to the world. When it comes to building an international gold trading centre, the authorities must complete all infrastructure and service support as soon as possible. This includes warehousing facilities and trading frameworks. At the same time, they must start early to initiate alignment with the mainland gold market. It is hoped that the task force to be set up by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau will swiftly come up with a specific development roadmap and timetable, aiming to establish a burgeoning gold trading market within a few years and achieve interconnection with the mainland gold commodity market.

明報社評2024.10.22：黃金交易中心樂觀其成 訂路線圖對接內地市場

《施政報告》提出構建國際黃金交易中心及大宗商品交易生態圈，財庫局將於年內成立小組，展開籌備工作。

長期以來，香港市場對大宗商品交易和期貨等都不熱中，一大原因是炒股太好賺，當局也滿足於現狀，缺乏積極開拓大宗商品市場的意欲。一方面，香港1980、90年代轉型為以服務業為主的城市，全面去工業化下，本地對大宗商品及相關衍生工具的需求很少；另一方面，香港雖有完善物流服務，惟受高地價高樓價等因素影響，各方對動用大片土地作為大宗商品倉貯設施，顯然也缺乏興趣。

時移世易，隨着香港融入國家發展大局，積極參與大灣區和一帶一路發展，發展大宗商品市場的天時、地利、人和條件已然具備。

世界百年不遇變局，國際關係緊張，地區衝突頻仍，黃金作為避險資產，不乏投資者垂青；另外，美國過去10多年大舉印鈔，近年又一再把美元武器化，亦促使多國增加黃金儲備比重，加快去美元化。

過去數年，國際現貨金價升了超過一倍，創下歷史新高。俄烏戰爭爆發後，美國扣押俄羅斯儲存於美國的黃金。事態更令不少國家意識到，有必要將黃金儲存於不同地區，絕不能只放在美英。

建構國際黃金交易中心及大宗商品交易生態圈，不單是香港的事，也是國家的事。這是香港融入國家發展大局一項重大計劃，只要跳出「香港本位」框框去思考，很多問題都可以迎刃而解。

舉例說，大宗商品實貨交割牽涉倉庫儲存，香港依然要面對土地成本這一制約因素，但香港可以跟其他大灣區城市合作，商品於香港交易，實貨交割則在大灣區其他地方進行。

背靠國家聯通世界，乃是香港最大優勢，建構國際黃金交易中心，當局必須盡快完成各項軟硬件配套，包括倉貯設施和交易框架，同時也要及早開展與內地黃金市場對接的工作，期待財庫局即將成立的工作小組，可以盡快擬定具體發展路線圖及時間表，爭取在數年之內，形成一個初具規模的黃金交易市場，並能跟內地黃金商品市場實現互聯互通。

■ Glossary 生字 /

across-the-board : affecting everyone or everything in a situation or organisation

ripe : ready or suitable for sth to happen

unprecedented : that has never happened, been done or been known before