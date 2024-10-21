Editorial : Don't Fan Flames on Korean Peninsula

However, as long as Russia and the US exercise restraint from adding fuel to the fire, there are still chances of restoring calm to the Korean Peninsula. As Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China will likely exert its influence to call for restraints.

The situation has taken a turn for the worse after drones were found scattering anti-North Korea leaflets over Pyongyang. North Korea has subsequently confirmed that the drones were controlled by the South Korean military. It was not a trivial matter to the North Korean authorities, because the infiltrating drones being able to drop leaflets this time means they can carry weapons and make raids next time.

As an immediate action, North Korea blew up sections of roads connecting to the military demarcation line on its side. The South Korean military fired warning shots in response. The North Korean act is indeed to tell South Korea with brute force that the "linking corridors" between the two sides no longer exist.

Furthermore, North Korea immediately amended its constitution to declare South Korea as a hostile state and recruited soldiers, which drew 1.4 million applications within two days. The General Staff Department of the North Korean People's Army issued a combat preparation order, calling the artillery brigades to be fully ready to open fire. South Korea's Ministry of National Defence responded that if its citizens were endangered, it would signal the "end of the North Korean regime".

Peace has never reached the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has incessantly fired missiles of various ranges in recent years, whereas South Korea has engaged in 48 joint military exercises with the US this year alone. Recently, North Korea has even played a "special trick", sending aloft "rubbish balloons" to the South repeatedly. However, if tensions grow out of control and lead to a direct confrontation between the forces behind the two Koreas, it will further complicate the matter.

South Korea relies on American protection in its defence. Currently, the number of US troops stationed in South Korea reaches 28,500. On the other hand, North Korea has stepped up its relations with Russia in recent years as Russia, mired in its conflict with Ukraine, is in need of ammunition and manpower. Apparently, President Putin visited North Korea in June this year to discuss the issue with the North Korean leader. The two sides also signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea.

The South Korean intelligence, through satellite surveillance, found that North Korean troops had been moved to a base in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. Ukraine also claimed that military personnel from North Korea were found present at scenes of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The two pieces of information have inevitably raised speculations that Russia will draw in North Korean troops to participate in the fighting.

As the US presidential campaign is entering the home straight, the two candidates may "go off the deep end" when they try to present themselves as the stronger one. The most important task for the US and Russia now is to exercise restraint and refrain from fanning the flames.

明報社評2024.10.21：朝鮮半島局勢再度緊張 外部勢力切勿火上澆油

朝鮮半島一夜之間又掉進火藥桶，朝鮮與韓國就無人機侵擾問題大動干戈，雙方從口水戰到開槍示警劍拔弩張。朝韓互掐並不新鮮，但歷來都是因為外部勢力介入而使情况惡化，最新的發展是指控朝鮮將派軍參與俄烏衝突，問題就更加複雜，必然會牽動整個國際局勢。

不過，只要俄羅斯和美國保持克制，不在火上澆油，相信朝鮮半島還是有可能會平靜下來。國家主席習近平即將與俄羅斯總統普京會晤，應該會在勸喻節制方面發揮中國的作用。

觸發局勢急轉直下的是，平壤上空發現無人機在散發反朝鮮的傳單，朝鮮後來證實無人機是由韓國軍方操控的。對於朝鮮當局而言，這是非同小可的事情，因為無人機滲透這次是散發傳單，下次有可能攜帶武器發動攻擊。

朝鮮立即採取行動，炸毁韓朝軍事分界線朝鮮一方的通道，韓國軍隊鳴槍示警。朝鮮此一舉動，很明顯是要用武力告訴韓國，朝韓之間的「聯繫通道」不復存在。

朝鮮還立即修改憲法，將韓國定義為敵對國家，並且發動徵兵，兩天內有140萬人請纓入伍。朝鮮人民軍總參謀部發出作戰預備指示，要求炮兵部隊做好全面射擊準備。韓國國防部表示，若韓國國民受到危害，「朝鮮政權將終結」。

朝鮮半島從來不太平，近年朝鮮不停發射各種遠近射程的導彈，韓國與美國的聯合軍事演習今年有48次。朝鮮最近更出「奇招」，三番四次向韓國放飛「垃圾氣球」。然而局勢升級若然失控，變成韓朝兩方背後力量的直接交鋒，問題就會更加複雜。

韓國在國防方面依賴美國保護，目前美國在韓國駐軍人數達到28,500。朝鮮近年與俄羅斯關係加強，原因是俄羅斯在與烏克蘭的衝突中陷入泥沼，需要武器彈藥，也需要有生力軍，普京總統今年6月親自訪問朝鮮，相信是就此問題與朝鮮領導人磋商。雙方還簽署《俄朝全面戰略伙伴關係條約》。

韓國情報部門根據衛星監測發現，有朝鮮軍隊被運到俄羅斯遠東的海參崴基地，而烏克蘭又稱，發現有朝鮮軍事人員在俄烏衝突現場，兩者聯繫起來，不禁令人聯想，俄羅斯將引入朝鮮軍隊參與戰鬥。

此刻正值美國大選進入如火如荼階段，有可能因為競選雙方要表達比對方更強硬而「走火入魔」。目前最應該做的，是美國和俄羅斯保持克制，切莫推波助瀾。

■ Glossary 生字 /

demarcation : a line or limit that separates two things, such as types of work, groups of people or areas of land

mired in (sth) : in a difficult or unpleasant situation that you cannot escape from

the home straight : the last part of a race or an activity, etc when it is nearly completed