Editorial : Come Down Hard on Bad Apples in Police Force

Over the years, Tung Chau Street Park has been a gathering place for street sleepers, and many tents have been erected. A conservative estimate is that at least dozens of street sleepers live in the park. Some even claim to have slept rough in the park for over ten years. There is a social stigma attached to street sleepers, who are believed to be extremely violent, filthy and even addicted to drugs. However, according to some social workers who help street sleepers in Tung Chau Street Park, many of them are friendly to others.

The victim in this case, Le Van Muoi (aka "A Sap"), was one of the street sleepers living in Tung Chau Street Park at the time of the incident. Eight police officers were involved in the case. According to information disclosed in court, the eight police officers carried out two anti-drugs operations in February 2020, during which "A Sap" was allegedly beaten and his belongings smashed. When all that happened, some police officers tried to cover the cameras on the scene. Later, the police claimed to have found drugs belonging to "A Sap" and arrested him.

The following month, a complaint was lodged against the police officers for destroying the belongings of street sleepers, and a police investigation brought the incident to light. Eight police officers were charged with assault and intent to pervert the course of justice. Two of the defendants were acquitted after trial, while the other six were convicted of perverting the course of justice. They were sentenced to 25 to 41 months in prison yesterday (17 October).

The anti-amendment storm has seriously damaged the relationship between the police and the public. With the efforts made by the police in recent years, the relationship between the police and the public has undoubtedly eased, but the psychological mindset of society remains tangled. A court had earlier found three men, aged between 26 and 32, guilty of assaulting police officers during the Kowloon City water-splashing festival in April last year. The court argued that the three men's actions had transgressed the acceptable boundaries of the event and had amounted to the intentional squirting of water at the police officers on the scene. The incident is a case in point.

With a current vacancy rate of 18%, the police force is one of the government departments with a significantly higher vacancy rate. Some police personnel have also admitted that even though the current remuneration and perks of the police are better than before, fewer people are interested in the police force as a career. Serious crimes involving police officers have undermined the public's trust in the police force. The police must ensure that police officers are strict with themselves and serve the people.

The authorities used to reveal the arrest figures of regular police officers. Data from the Security Bureau shows that, in the five years between 2018 and 2022, 45, 24, 45, 37 and 42 police officers were arrested respectively. However, since May last year, the authorities have not published such figures, leaving society in the dark about whether the number of police officers arrested has risen significantly over the past two years. To maintain transparency, the government should publish such data regularly.

明報社評2024.10.18：警察執法保安良 害群之馬嚴懲治

2020年深水埗通州街公園露宿者遇襲案，6名警員意圖妨礙司法公正罪成。妨礙司法公正是嚴重罪行，案中警員濫用職權，誣衊一名露宿者藏毒，知法犯法，令警隊蒙羞。

通州街公園多年來一直是露宿者聚集地，現場搭建了不少帳篷，保守估計至少有數十名露宿者棲身公園，有人更自言在公園露宿了10年以上。雖然外界對露宿者有很多負面標籤，例如認為露宿者窮兇極惡、藏污納垢甚至吸毒，然而有協助通州街公園露宿者的社工表示，不少露宿者其實待人友善。

今次案件事主「阿十」，事發時正是其中一名在通州街公園生活的露宿者，至於涉案警員則有8人。根據庭上披露的案情，2020年2月，涉案8名警員兩度到通州街公園執行掃毒行動，事主「阿十」懷疑被人毆打及砸爛家當，其間有在場警員試圖遮掩鏡頭，其後警員聲稱找到屬於「阿十」的毒品，將他拘捕。

翌月有人投訴警員損毁露宿者財物，警方調查始揭發事件。案中8名警員分別被控襲擊和意圖妨礙司法公正，當中兩名被告審訊後獲判無罪，另外6人則因妨礙司法公正罪名成立，昨天判監25個月至41個月不等。

反修例風暴嚴重破壞警民關係，經過警方近年努力，警民關係無疑有所緩和，然而社會心理狀態還是比較複雜。早前法庭裁定3名年齡介乎26至32歲男子，在去年4月九龍城潑水節期間，作出超越活動可接受標準的行為，蓄意向在場警員射水，裁定襲警罪成，事件正正折射了這種情况。

目前警隊職位空缺率為18%，是其中一個空缺率明顯偏高的政府部門，有警界人士亦承認，即使現在警察薪酬福利各方面條件都比以前好，但對警察這個職業感興趣的人確實少了。涉警嚴重案件損害公眾對警隊的信任，警方必須確保警員律己以嚴，為民請命。

以往當局會交代正規警務人員被捕的數字，根據保安局資料，2018至2022年分別有45、24、45、37及42名警員涉案被捕，惟自從去年5月之後，當局再無交代相關數字，外界不肯定這兩年被捕警員有否顯著上升，政府應定期發布相關資料，保持透明度。

■ Glossary 生字 /

sleep rough : to live or sleep outdoors, usually because you have no home and no money

stigma : a strong feeling in society that being in a particular situation or having a particular illness is sth to be ashamed of

transgress : to go beyond the limit of what is morally or legally acceptable