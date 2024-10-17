Editorial : What's Next After Top-down Plan on Reform?

The suggestions of promoting the silver economy, developing a low-altitude economy, speeding up the development of innovation and technology in the Loop and the like are all tasks that need to be actively worked on in Hong Kong. Building an international hub for high-calibre talent and setting up an international gold trading market are even of important strategic significance to the country. It is hoped that the authorities can soon announce a concrete development road map and timetable, so as to make sure that reform will not be empty talk.

The theme of the latest Policy Address is "Reform for Enhancing Development and Building Our Future Together". People's livelihood is the most immediate concern for ordinary citizens. It is suggested in the Policy Address that the maximum loan-to-value ratios of property mortgages will be loosened to 70% and the maximum debt-servicing ratio will be adjusted to 50%. Furthermore, the "New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme" will be enhanced to cover buyers of luxurious residential units. All these will provide support to the property market.

As for the issue of subdivided units, the authorities have taken the floor area of eight square metres as the criterion to define substandard subdivided units and will try to finish the relevant legislation within the next year. That is also an important step forward, and we hope that the authorities can implement it as soon as possible.

Given the weak local consumption over the past year, the Policy Address mentioned that the SAR government had suggested the central government resume the "multiple-entry" Individual Visit Endorsements for Shenzhen residents and expand the coverage of pilot cities for implementing policies on the "one trip per week" Individual Visit Endorsements. On the other hand, measures such as the "principal moratorium arrangement" under the [SME] Financing Guarantee Scheme will also be relaunched. While they may not be enough to fundamentally turn around the difficulties faced by the retail industry and small- and medium-sized enterprises, they can more or less serve to support them in the short term.

But of course, Hong Kong must strive to transform economically in the long run by fostering industrial diversification and developing new quality productive forces. The central government supports building Hong Kong into an international hub for high-calibre talent, as well as consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's status as a global financial, shipping and trade centre. Many ideas and initiatives proposed in this year's Policy Address are related to that end.

The building of a global gold trading market is one of the important new features proposed in the Policy Address. Not only can it spur the development of the related industry chain, ranging from investment transactions, derivatives, insurance, storage, to trading and logistic services, but it will also be of important strategic significance to the country. It is widely believed that China is currently one of the top holders of gold reserves in the global community. However, the two largest global gold trading markets are in New York and London. The initiative will give Hong Kong the chance to flex its muscles and become the country's offshore gold trading market.

The latest Policy Address proposes the establishment of multiple committees and task forces, and the government is set to release a number of development blueprints or outlines. Of course, the great number of committees, task forces and development blueprints means little by itself. All talk and no action is simply empty. The authorities must formulate concrete policies and working timetables, so that all can see their determination to put the ideas into practice.

明報社評2024.10.17：頂層規劃推改革 付諸實行須決心

行政長官李家超發表任內第三份《施政報告》，有序取締劣質劏房、放寬按揭成數上限等支持樓市措施，固然是公眾關注焦點；另外，報告也提出了一些長遠佈局，呼應「改革」與「發展」這兩個主題。

促進銀髮經濟、開拓低空經濟、加快河套區創科發展等，都是香港需要積極推進的工作；打造國際高端人才高地、建立國際黃金交易市場，對國家更具有重要戰略意義。期望當局可以早日提出具體發展路線圖及時間表，確保改革不會流於空談。

新一份施政報告，以「齊改革同發展 惠民生建未來」為主題。對一般市民而言，最貼身的始終是民生問題。施政報告提出，放寬物業按揭成數上限至七成，供款與入息比率上限則調整為五成，另外又優化「新資本投資者入境計劃」，將購買豪宅計入其中，凡此種種，皆對樓市有支持作用。

劏房問題方面，當局以面積8平方米等標準劃界，為劣質劏房下定義，爭取明年內完成立法，也是重要一步，期望當局可以早日落實推行。

過去一年，本港消費市道疲弱。施政報告提到，特區政府已向中央提出恢復深圳「一簽多行」，以及擴大「一周一行」個人遊簽注政策試點城市範圍，另外又重推「還息不還本」融資擔保安排等，雖然不足以根本扭轉零售業及中小企面對的困境，但多少可以起到短期支援作用。

當然，長遠而言，香港必須致力經濟轉型，推動產業多元化，發展新質生產力。中央支持香港打造國際高端人才集聚高地，鞏固提升香港國際金融、航運及貿易中心地位，今年施政報告提出的不少構思和主張，皆與此有關。

施政報告提出構建國際黃金交易中心，是其中一個重要新猷，可以帶動投資交易、衍生產品、保險、倉貯、貿易和物流服務等相關產業鏈發展，對國家更有重大戰略意義。外界普遍相信，中國是現時世上其中一個黃金儲備最多的國家，然而當今世界兩大黃金交易中心，卻在紐約和倫敦。香港有機會大展拳腳，成為國家的離岸黃金交易中心。

新一份施政報告提出成立多個委員會和工作組，又準備發表多份發展藍圖或綱領。當然，委員會多、工作組多、發展藍圖多，本身並不代表什麼，光說不練也只是空談。當局必須要制訂具體政策及工作時間表，讓各界看到付諸實行的決心。

■ Glossary 生字 /

calibre : the quality of sth, especially a person's ability

moratorium : ​a temporary stopping of an activity, especially by official agreement

flex your muscles : ​to show sb how powerful you are, especially as a warning or threat