There are all sorts of online frauds. Take romance scams as an example. The police revealed early this month that they had received 20 cases in just one week, involving more than $12 million. People often think that most of the victims are women, but according to the police, male victims accounted for 35% of the total number of online romance scam cases in August this year alone.

In the past, there was often the view that cross-border fraud centres like this were based either in Southeast Asia or Mainland China. The rare discovery that a cross-border fraud centre was operating in Hong Kong this time is, in fact, a warning sign. It serves as a reminder to all parties that we must not take the matter lightly but must prevent Hong Kong from becoming an "international fraud centre".

The case is actually noteworthy in many aspects. First, the fraud syndicate had a meticulous division of labour, and its operations were highly organised and corporation-like. Information about the case shows that the criminal group produced "training manuals" and "scripts" in Chinese and English to train "frontline employees" to deceive, for example, by teaching them how to put on the most suitable persona based on the characteristics of the victims. Furthermore, the syndicate also had a "performance" ranking, giving higher "commissions" to teams and employees that committed the most frauds as a way to encourage them to scam more people.

Second, high technology was adopted in the frauds. The crime syndicate had recruited local "technology specialists" to work with fraudsters and IT professionals from overseas to build a fake cryptocurrency investment platform. Using AI deepfake technology, male employees disguised themselves as females and did video calls with victims, who mistakenly thought they were striking up a romance with a woman of high worth, thus falling into the trap little by little.

Deepfake technology fraud is relatively new. According to figures from the Security Bureau in the middle of this year, the police received three cases related to deepfake technology altogether. The first such case was solved in August last year, while the remaining two are still under investigation.

Another concern in this case is that among the 27 people arrested, six are university-educated, including digital media graduates. According to the police, they were recruited by the fraud centre and employed as clerks at first. Later, they learned that the syndicate engaged in fraud. Still, having been offered 30% to 40% of the money swindled from victims as rewards, they stayed in the syndicate.

Young people who start out in society are not sophisticated enough and can easily be exploited by fraud syndicates. These syndicates foist an unwanted situation on young people before forcing them to participate in crime with a carrot and stick approach. This case is an example. In the authorities' anti-fraud publicity campaign, it should remind young people to be careful lest they should become the pawns of fraud syndicates.

明報社評2024.10.15：詐騙活動「高科技化」 政府須提升打擊能力

警方近日搗破一個本地跨境詐騙中心，騙徒犯罪手法恍若電影情節，除了運用人工智能及「深偽技術」，設下網戀圈套，引誘受害人「投資加密貨幣」，犯罪集團運作也高度組織化。

網上詐騙方式林林總總，以網戀陷阱為例，警方本月初便透露，短短一星期內接獲20宗網上情緣騙案，涉及金額超過1200萬元。一般人常以為受騙者絕大部分是女性，但根據警方說法，單是今年8月份的網上情緣騙案，男性受害人便佔總人數三成半。

以往人們常認為，這類跨境詐騙中心，要麼設在東南亞，要麼設在內地。今次罕有發現跨境詐騙中心在港實體操作，其實是一個警號，提醒各方不能掉以輕心，必須防止香港成為「國際詐騙活動中心」。

事實上，此案有不少地方都值得關注。首先是詐騙集團分工仔細，運作高度組織化及企業化。案情顯示，犯罪集團有製作中英文版本的「訓練手冊」和「講稿」，培訓「前線員工」行騙，例如教他們如何針對受害人的特質，打造最合適的「人設」，另外更會設立「業績」龍虎榜，行騙得手最多的隊伍員工，可獲較高「分佣」，藉以鼓勵手下「努力行騙」。

其次是詐騙活動高科技化。犯罪集團在本地招募「科技專員」，伙同海外詐騙分子及資訊科技專才，搭建虛假加密貨幣投資平台，又以人工智能「深偽技術」，安排男員工在網上化身為「女性」，與受害人視像對話，令對方誤以為與條件優越女性發展愛情關係，一步一步落入圈套之中。

深偽技術詐騙相對較新，根據保安局今年中的數字，警方累計接獲3宗與深偽技術相關案件，並於去年8月偵破首宗深偽案件，其餘兩宗則仍在調查中。

今次案件還有一點值得留意，就是案中27名被捕者，6人有大專學歷，包括主修數碼媒體的大學畢業生。根據警方說法，他們都是詐騙中心招聘回來，原本應聘文員，後來知道從事行騙工作，但由於可以抽取騙款三成至四成作為報酬，所以繼續做下去。

年輕人初出茅廬，入世未深，容易讓詐騙集團乘虛而入，先製造「既成事實」，再軟硬兼施要他們參與。今次案件是一個例子，當局反詐騙宣傳教育，應提醒年輕人小心，不要淪為詐騙集團的棋子。

■ Glossary 生字 /

fraudulent : intended to cheat sb, usually in order to make money illegally

persona : the aspects of a person's character that they show to other people, especially when their real character is different

strike up sth (with sb) : to begin a friendship, a relationship, a conversation, etc