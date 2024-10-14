Editorial : Unity among ASEAN Countries

The ASEAN summit is a regional event, during which the ten member states discuss regional cooperation and sustainable development. The consensus on tackling climate change and other issues has become an international focus. Seen as a whole, ASEAN is the world's fifth-largest economy and once had its ambitious moment. After the 1997 financial crisis, there was a suggestion that the group should establish a currency basket like the Euro.

However, due to the massive differences between the member states in history, religion, culture, economic development level and model, etc, conflicts easily arise. When, for example, the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021, the ten member states reacted differently. Some advocated a vigorous boycott of the military government and a suspension of the country's membership. Some acted as intermediaries in the hope that Myanmar would implement the requirements put forward by ASEAN and return to "normal" as soon as possible.

ASEAN has always pursued regional integration and maintained communication with the outside world. This parallel development model has been taken because the regional bloc and the extra-regional countries are equally important. In 2022, the US accounted for the largest source of foreign investment for the region at US$37 billion, followed by Japan at US$27 billion. China came third at US$15 billion.

China has been ASEAN's largest trade partner for 15 consecutive years, accounting for 18.8% of its import and export trade. The next three partners, namely the US, Japan and the European Union, account for a total of 25.6%. For ASEAN countries, the US and the EU are both important sources of foreign investment and major export markets.

This time around, the joint communiqué of the 10+3 ASEAN summit highlighted the importance of a stable supply chain. The supply chain stability is particularly dependent on transportation convenience. With many ASEAN countries highly reliant on the processing industry, raw materials, semi-finished products and machinery are supplied by countries in the region, especially China, Japan and South Korea. If the supply chain lacks stability, it would heavily reduce jobs and exports in the processing industry of these ASEAN countries. In the joint statement, the countries acknowledge that under the changing geopolitical and geo-economic environment in the region, the supply chain is a motive force for economic growth, integration and prosperity. Effectively, it highlights the importance of regional factors.

After the ASEAN summit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also visited Laos and Vietnam, discussing co-location arrangements for the China-Laos Railway connecting Laos and China to reduce the current three-hour customs check time. In Vietnam, he reached an agreement on the building of two high-speed railways connecting Vietnam to China. Both are directly related to the regional supply chain and are also factors that cannot be replaced by extra-regional forces. It remains to be seen how ASEAN's attitude towards external forces will change in the future.

明報社評2024.10.14：東盟區內團結漸成共識 區外勢力攪局艱難漸現

東盟峰會上周結束，10個成員國就加強區內合作達成多項共識，南海問題和緬甸問題並沒有像西方預期般成為焦點。這次東盟峰會上，只有成員國菲律賓，以及區外勢力美國提出南海問題，似乎成為區內愈加團結、區外影響逐步滑落的指標。

東盟峰會是區內盛事，10個會員國之間討論區域合作可持續發展，並就應對氣候變化等達成共識，成為國際關注點。東盟作為整體計，是世界第五大經濟體，也曾雄心萬丈，在1997年金融風暴後提出要像歐元一樣，成立一籃子貨幣。

然而，成員國之間的歷史、宗教、文化、經濟發展水平和模式等差異很大，且容易發生意見分歧，比如緬甸軍政府2021年取代民選政府，10個成員國對此態度不一，有的主張強烈抵制，凍結其會籍，也有成員國居中斡旋，希望緬甸落實東盟提出的要求，盡快回復「正常」。

東盟向來都謀求區內一體化，以及對外保持溝通，兩者平行發展，因為區內與區外同樣重要。2022年外來投資，最大來源國是美國，達到370億美元，日本以270億美元次之，中國以150億美元居第三位。

中國連續15年成為東盟最大貿易伙伴，佔其進出口貿易額18.8%，其後三位的美、日和歐盟，貿易額佔比合共25.6%。美國與歐盟對東盟國家來說，是外來投資的重要來源，也是出口的大市場。

這次東盟峰會10+3的聯合聲明，突出了有關穩定供應鏈的重要。供應鏈穩定特別依賴交通運輸的便捷因素，東盟很多國家依賴加工業，原料、半製成品與機械，都由區內國家供應，特別是由中國、日本與韓國提供，沒有穩定的供應鏈，這些東盟國家加工業的就業崗位，以及出口商品，都會大打折扣。聯合聲明承認，供應鏈在區內演變中的地緣政治和地緣經濟環境，對經濟增長、融合和繁榮有關鍵的驅動作用。實際上是突出區內因素的重要。

東盟峰會後，國家總理李強還訪問老撾和越南，跟老撾商討連接老撾和中國的中老鐵路實施一地兩檢，以減少目前3個小時的通關時間，在越南則商定在越南修建兩條連接中國的高速鐵路，這些跟區內供應鏈都有直接關係，也是區外勢力無法替代的因素。東盟今後對於區外勢力的態度將會起到什麼變化，不妨拭目觀之。

■ Glossary 生字 /

intermediary : a person or an organisation that helps other people or organisations to make an agreement by being a means of communication between them

communiqué : an official statement or report, especially to newspapers

acknowledge : to accept that sth is true