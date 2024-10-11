Editorial : Truly Open Gates for HK Businesses with New CEPA Pact

More than two decades after CEPA's launching, the problem of "big doors open but not yet the small doors" has remained a concern. Many Hong Kong businessmen and professional service providers have sighed about the difficulties in making inroads into the mainland market. It is hoped that the latest amendment may bring some substantial changes.

CEPA, or the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement in full, was signed in June 2003. The SAR government and the Ministry of Commerce signed the Agreement on Trade in Services under the framework of CEPA in 2015. This time is the second amendment, which will take effect from March next year.

For example, the latest amendment will lift the restriction on the number of Hong Kong people participating as principal creative personnel in online television dramas, and "imported dramas" produced in Hong Kong will be allowed to air during prime time on mainland TV channels. Regarding tourism, foreign group tours entering Guangdong from Hong Kong can stay in the whole of Guangdong Province without a visa for up to 144 hours. For the financial sector, mainland branches established by Hong Kong banks will be allowed to conduct bank card services.

The most important measures this time are the rescission of the period requirement of "substantive business operations in Hong Kong" and the addition of allowing Hong Kong-invested enterprises to adopt Hong Kong law and choose Hong Kong as the seat of arbitration. Under the original agreement, Hong Kong service suppliers must have substantively operated in the city for three years to enjoy preferential treatment under CEPA. That means even a Hong Kong start-up with strong potential cannot apply for the status of a "Hong Kong service supplier". The latest agreement will remove the operation period requirement for most service sectors. This will attract talent and enterprises from around the world to explore the mainland market via a presence in Hong Kong, thus helping develop a "headquarters economy" in Hong Kong.

The permission for Hong Kong-invested enterprises to adopt Hong Kong law and choose Hong Kong as the seat of arbitration will allow Hong Kong-invested enterprises (including Hong Kong enterprises established by foreign companies) to sign contracts based on Hong Kong laws they are familiar with, as long as national regulations are not violated. In the case of legal disputes, they can also opt for arbitration to be seated in Hong Kong. The arrangement helps cement Hong Kong's position as a global legal and arbitration centre, as well as construct a more internationalised legal and business environment in the Greater Bay Area.

Although CEPA has been sealed for 21 years, some policies are hardly implemented due to a lack of corresponding measures at local levels; some are ineffective because of failures in policy alignment; some are even greeted with closed doors in certain places but open arms in other locations. The authorities say the current amendment responds specifically to the obstacles that face the Hong Kong service industry. The SAR government should communicate more with the sector, continuously track the efficacy of the new arrangements and share its views with the central government.

明報社評2024.10.11：CEPA新安排開拓機遇 「大門開小門關」須克服

特區政府與國家商務部簽署CEPA服務貿易修訂協議，放寬多個服務貿易業進入內地的要求，範圍涵蓋電影、電視、旅遊和金融等。

CEPA推出逾20年，「大門開了，小門未開」問題一直備受關注，不少港商及專業服務提供者，皆有難以融入內地市場競爭之嘆，期望這次修訂可以帶來實質轉變。

CEPA中文全稱《內地與香港關於建立更緊密經貿關係的安排》，2003年6月簽訂。2015年，特區政府與國家商務部在CEPA框架下，簽訂服貿協議，今次則是第二份修訂協議，明年3月生效。

舉例說，新修訂將取消港人參與網絡電視劇主創人員數量限制，允許香港製作的「引進劇」在內地電視台黃金時段播放；旅遊業方面，外國旅行團經香港進入廣東可以毋須簽證在全省停留144小時旅行；金融方面，香港銀行在內地開設的分行，日後將獲准發展銀行卡業務。

今次最重要的舉措是取消有關「在港經營年期」的規定，以及「港資港法港仲裁」新安排。按照原有協議，香港服務提供者到內地要享CEPA待遇，須在港實質經營3年，這意味在港初創企業就算很有潛力，亦無法申請成為「香港服務提供者」。根據新協議，日後大部分領域皆取消經營年期限制，這可吸引國際人才和企業立足香港開拓內地市場，有利香港發展「總部經濟」。

至於「港資港法港仲裁」讓港資（包括外資在港成立的港企）在不違國家規定的前提下，可按熟悉的香港法律簽署合同，日後若遇法律紛爭，更可選擇以香港作為仲裁地，有利鞏固香港國際法律及仲裁中心地位，推動大灣區建立更國際化的法律及營商環境。

CEPA簽訂至今21年，但有些政策因地方缺乏配套措施而難以落地，有些政策則因為規則對接不暢而缺乏成效，甚至有政策在甲地開門乙地卻關門。當局表示，今次修訂已針對過去香港服務業所面對的難題，作出了回應，特區政府應與業界多作溝通，持續跟進新安排的成效，向中央反映意見。

■ Glossary 生字 /

prime time : ​the time when the greatest number of people are watching television or listening to the radio

rescission : the act of cancelling or ending a law, an order or an agreement

cement (sth) : to make a relationship, an agreement, etc. stronger