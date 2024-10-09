Editorial：HK's Retail Industry Still in Doldrums

The consumption pattern of mainland visitors has changed, and the outbound "explosive buying" is no longer a trend. However, even if the spending power of mainlanders gradually recovers in the future, if Hong Kong's commodities and services lack distinctiveness and competitive pricing, and are not good value for money, mainland visitors will still not consider splashing cash in Hong Kong.

The stock markets have indeed been flourishing over the past week, which has a certain effect on stimulating residents' desire to spend money. However, the fact that people did not choose to travel northward to the mainland but stayed in Hong Kong to spend money was mainly due to the appeal of discounts. This goes to show that high cost and high prices are exactly the major factor causing the difficulties of the local retail industry by weakening its competitiveness.

It might be reasonable to say that the catering industry, due to its high demand for manpower, has had higher expenditure because of labour costs. For small- and medium-sized retail businesses with less demand for staff, however, the pressure on operations exerted by rental costs is even more worthy of concern.

Sky-high rents have always been a problem for Hong Kong's retail stores. While rents have fallen in recent years due to the economic downturn, the retail industry is also experiencing dwindling sales volumes, so much so that many businesses have closed down one after another as they could not afford high rents. According to industry insiders, it is easier to negotiate a rent reduction when a business renews the tenancy agreement with the landlord. But very often, the reduction is not as drastic as the decline in business. It would be even more difficult to negotiate in-contract rent reductions.

Figures from the Rating and Valuation Department show that in July this year, the average monthly rent per square metre of private retail buildings dropped in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories compared with the same period in 2019. But while there were two-digit drops in Hong Kong and Kowloon, in the New Territories it was only 1%. Compared with July last year, rents in Hong Kong Island and the New Territories actually rose by 5% and 11% respectively, with only Kowloon experiencing a 5% fall. While the decline of Hong Kong's status as a shoppers' paradise can be attributed to many reasons, rental costs are definitely one of the influencing factors.

Hong Kong's economic competitiveness has long been whittled away by high land prices, high property prices and high rents. The current predicament of the retail industry is just another indictment of this reality. The reform of Hong Kong should be about dealing with these deep-seated structural problems. To survive in these adverse situations, retail businesses must strive to innovate, provide better value for money and improve service quality.

Take the pharmacy industry. Gone are the days when they could rely on mainland customers bulk buying their products. Even if the restriction on the purchase of powdered formula is lifted, it will be unlikely for the industry to revive overnight. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Pharmacy believes that the industry should turn to specialised services such as drug consultation and advice in the long run. While it is unknown whether this can be achieved, it at least reflects a positive attitude towards change. The government should start with policies to help the retail industry achieve value-added transformation.

/ Glossary生字 /

flourish：to develop quickly and be successful or common

drastic：extreme in a way that has a sudden, serious or violent effect on sth

whittle away：to gradually reduce the amount or effectiveness of sth, especially sth that you think should not be reduced

