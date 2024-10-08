Editorial : Upgrade HK's Fundamental Scientific Research Capabilities

The central government expects Hong Kong to contribute to the nation by tapping into its strengths in fundamental scientific research. As other cities in the Greater Bay Area have been actively building "big science facilities" in recent years, Hong Kong must keep pace with them.

Over the past few decades, China's scientific and technological development achievements have undoubtedly been remarkable. The latest report of the World Intellectual Property Organisation shows that the number of international patent applications filed by China last year continued to top the table. It accounts for nearly half of all patent applications around the world, and is ahead of the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany. As for the ranking of filers, Huawei in China has filed the most applications, followed by Samsung in South Korea and Qualcomm in the US.

However, original scientific theories remain China's weakest link. For China to truly become a world-leading technological power, it must come up with more significant original findings. If China relies solely on technological innovation based on the application of others' scientific principles, it will always be playing catch-up.

To enhance fundamental research capabilities, it is necessary to attract world-class scientific research talent. To attract world-class talent, it is essential to have world-class scientific research facilities. This is especially the case for areas such as physics, chemistry and life sciences, as they attach great importance to experiments. In these areas, first-rate experimental settings are particularly important.

The annual Nobel Prizes are being announced this week. Since the turn of this century, Nobel Prizes have repeatedly gone to Japanese scientists. One of the important reasons is that the political and business sectors have long been willing to provide financial support for the building of advanced research centres and laboratories for top scientists.

In this day and age, scientific development is all about interdisciplinary and cross-field cooperation in making breakthroughs. As explained by HKU itself, the selection of the GIC site is underpinned by a clustering effect of fundamental scientific research and practical reasons and needs. In other parts of the world, many famous scientific research centres focusing on upstream research are in geographical proximity to universities in order to maximise synergy.

In the 2021 Policy Address, it was announced that land would be reserved near Pokfulam and the CUHK Medical Centre to build the GIC, etc. The choice of the locations also reflects the thinking that "the closer, the better". There is no reason to change the decision on the locations for the sake of some people's solipsistic self-interest or a handful of people's aesthetic appreciation of a lush green mountainous view.

Even though Hong Kong is not home to large technological corporations like Tencent, some business tycoons have been willing to make generous donations in support of local scientific research over the years. Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has expressed hope that the SAR government will lead all sectors of society, including the business community and entrepreneurs, to build Hong Kong with concrete actions. The building of world-class fundamental scientific research facilities in Hong Kong merits the joint efforts of all sides of society.

明報社評2024.10.08：提升基礎科研實力 政府商界不應旁觀

港大國際創新中心（GIC）發展計劃遭居民反對，港大雖已同意修訂，減少項目發展密度，然而區內居民是否買帳，仍是一大疑問，有居民團體揚言港大必須縮減計劃規模六成，實際無異於逼港大另覓選址。

中央期待香港在基礎科研方面可以發揮所長貢獻國家，大灣區其他城市近年也積極興建「大科學裝置」，香港不能放慢腳步。

過去數十年，國家科技發展成就無疑相當可觀，根據世界知識產權組織最新報告，去年中國提交的國際專利申請數量，持續獨佔鰲頭，幾乎佔全球專利申請量的一半，領先美國、日本、韓國和德國，而在申請者排名中，又以中國華為最多，其次是韓國三星和美國高通。

可是原創科學理論仍是國家較弱的一環，若要真正成為世界領先的科技強國，必須產出更多重大的原創性成果，只靠應用別人科學原理的技術創新，等於永遠跟在他人之後。

提升基礎科研實力，必須吸引世界級科研人才；吸引世界級人才，又必須有世界級科研設施，特別是對物理學、化學、生命科學等非常強調實驗的學科來說，一流的實驗條件顯得尤為重要。

本周是一年一度諾貝爾獎公布的日子，本世紀以來，日本科學家屢獲諾獎殊榮，其中一個重要原因，就是政商界過去一段長時間樂意撥款支持，為頂尖科學家興建先進的研究中心和實驗室。

當今科學發展，強調跨學科跨領域合作尋求突破。港大解釋GIC選址，強調基礎科研群聚效應，有其實際原因及需要。放眼國際，不少專注上游研究的著名科研中心，地理上均鄰近大學，務求發揮最大的協同效益。

2021年《施政報告》，宣布分別在薄扶林及中大醫院附近預留土地，興建GIC等，選址同樣反映了「愈近愈好」的思路，沒理由為了小我利益，甚或為了滿足一小撮人對保留綠油油山景的「視覺需要」，就改變選址決定。

就算香港沒有類似騰訊這種大型科技企業，但多年來也有一些商界巨賈樂意捐輸支持本地科研。港澳辦主任夏寶龍期望，特區政府帶領社會各界包括工商界及企業家，以實際行動建設香港。支持本港興建世界級基礎科研設施，值得各方齊心努力。

■ Glossary 生字 /

in this day and age : at the present time

underpin : to support or form the basis of an argument, a claim, etc

proximity : the state of being near sb/sth in distance or time