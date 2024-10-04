Editorial : New Round of PRH Declaration for Elderly Tenants

Hong Kong has an ageing population. According to the authorities' estimation, elderly people will account for one-third of Hong Kong's population by the 2040s, and there will be more and more "elderly doubletons" in all social strata. With the integration of the Greater Bay Area, more and more elderly people are expected to choose to live in mainland China. In addition, demand for places in local nursing homes is bound to increase. If a public housing unit in which all residents are elderly people is actually vacant, it is understandable for the Housing Authority (HA) to take it back. But the reality is often more complicated than imagined.

Yesterday (3 October) the authorities mentioned that for the elderly people who have a special reason — such as poor health and frequent visits to the hospital — as a result of which they cannot meet the "continuous residence" requirement, the authorities will exercise discretion. If they want to try living in a nursing home or the Greater Bay Area, the authorities will also provide a "transitional period", during which the tenants can retain the right to be allocated a PRH unit, though they have to surrender their existing units first. If they want to return to PRH one day, the government will allocate a unit to them again.

Every family has its own difficulties. As the specific circumstances and needs vary from one elderly person to another, it is good for the government to exercise discretion. Still, there is some ambiguity in how this can be implemented in practice. It is also noteworthy how elderly people react and whether their concerns will be addressed.

The elderly people who have been hospitalised can produce a doctor's certificate or ask for the hospital's help to explain why they have not met the "continuous residence" requirement. Cases like this are expected to be more readily handled by the authorities on a case-by-case basis.

A tentative move into a nursing home or the Greater Bay Area, in contrast, is more complicated. Some elderly people may be worried that they will be asked to surrender their unit hastily by the department before they are certain of adapting to the new environment. Furthermore, elderly people are likely to be concerned about whether the HA can take back their unit without seeking their consent after the expiration of the "transitional period".

The authorities have promised that elderly people who surrender their units because they have moved into a nursing home or the Greater Bay Area can retain the right to be allocated. However, as the supply of PRH units has been tight for a long time, it is doubtful whether the HA can shortly reallocate units to the elderly people who want to "return home". If the wait easily goes on for six months or one year and the elderly people will need to move to a new community and environment that they have never experienced before, many of them might probably choose to keep their units as their priority instead of taking the risk of trying a nursing home or the Greater Bay Area. This is obviously not the original policy goal of the government.

Taking back PRH units tenanted by elderly residents only that have become effectively idle is well-intentioned and worth trying. However, the system must be well-thought-out, and the implementation must have a human touch, with more consideration from the perspective of the elderly to avoid undesirable effects.

明報社評2024.10.04：收回公屋長者戶單位 執行務須謹慎人性化

政府展開新一輪公屋住戶申報，12萬個全長者戶須申報是否持續居住在單位。

香港人口老化，根據當局估算，到了2040年代，長者將佔本港總人口1/3，無論任何社會階層，「雙老」家庭勢必愈來愈多。隨着大灣區融合，相信愈來愈多長者會選擇內地安老；另外，入住本地安老院舍的需求，也將持續增加。倘若全長者公屋戶實際已經無人居住，房署收回單位，實屬無可厚非，只是現實情况往往比設想複雜。

當局昨天提到，如果長者有特殊原因，例如身體欠佳、常常進出醫院，導致不符合「持續居住」要求，當局會酌情處理；如果長者想「試住」院舍又或到大灣區安老，當局也可以提供「適應期」，長者可以先交回單位，同時保留編配權利，倘若當事人有天想「回家」，政府會重新編配單位。

家家有本難念的經，每名長者具體處境及需要也不盡相同，政府願意酌情處理是好事，惟實際如何執行，尚有不清楚之處；長者有何反應、能否釋除他們的疑慮，同樣需要關注。

入住醫院有醫生證明，長者若能拿出文件，又或請院方協助，解釋未符「持續居住」要求的原委，相信較易獲得當局酌情處理。

相比之下，「試住」安老院或大灣區安老，處理就較為複雜，不排除有長者擔心，尚未肯定是否適應新環境，就被署方匆匆要求交回單位；另外，「適應期」屆滿後，房署是否可以毋須再徵詢當事人同意，直接收回單位，相信也是長者關注的問題。

雖然當局承諾，因為入住院舍或灣區安老而交回單位的長者，可保留編配權利，然而公屋單位供應長期緊絀，房署是否真的可以做到，當事人有天想「回家」，就可以短時間內獲得重新編配單位，難免令人懷疑；如果一等就要半年至1年，又或要搬到以往從未踏足的新社區新環境，恐怕不少長者寧可優先考慮保住單位，都不想冒險「試住」院舍或到灣區安老，而這顯然不是當局原來的政策目標。

收回變相閒置的全長者公屋戶單位，動機是好的，亦值得嘗試，只是制度設計必須周全，具體執行也要人性化，多從長者角度考慮，避免出現不良效果。

■ Glossary 生字 /

discretion : the freedom or power to decide what should be done in a particular situation

tentative : not definite or certain because you may want to change it later

well-intentioned : intending to be helpful or useful but not always succeeding very well