Editorial : Boost HK's Soft Power to Revive Tourism

However, it is still necessary for Hong Kong's tourism sector to reform and innovate. It should aim at not only a higher turnover but also a better quality. Soft power is an important element in attracting tourists. Besides actively promoting a "mega-event economy", as well as encouraging in-depth tourism and special interest tourism, the government should also work at the policy level to elevate the city's overall soft power.

The pace of the Hong Kong tourism industry's recovery has been behind expectations. In the first eight months this year, the number of visitors to Hong Kong was about 30 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 44%, but it was still 32% below the figure from the first eight months of 2019 (that is, before the Covid pandemic). While a half of all visitors stayed overnight in the city, which was not too bad, the number of high-spending tourists has gone down when compared to pre-pandemic levels, which is a particularly bad blow to local five-star hotels.

Hong Kong's tourism sector has to reform and cannot continue to rest on its laurels. In May this year, Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, remarked that Hong Kong should embrace the concept of "tourism is everywhere", explore its tourist resources fully and, with an innovative mindset, develop new tourist routes and products decisively. Zheng Yanxiong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, also called on Hong Kong's tourism sector last month to ponder on ways to innovate, for example, how to make good use of the coastlines and the islands. He said that Hong Kong can be built into a top leisure holiday destination for the mainland's middle-to-high-income earners through animation and comics, performing arts, e-sports, wellness and healthcare, artificial intelligence, marine sports and so forth.

The era of mainland visitors flocking to Hong Kong to buy luxury goods is over. However, the mentality of "earning quick money" is still deep-rooted in the sector. Some simply pay no attention to whether the tourists are having exquisite experiences and only care about whether they are shopping a lot and spending high. A local special interest tour operator admitted that the development of in-depth tourism is still in the starting phase in Hong Kong and it is difficult for the sector to transform.

In recent years, the government has been advocating a "mega-event economy" to promote tourism consumption. In retrospect, of all the major events organised in Hong Kong over the past two years, the Doraemon exhibition did the best in drawing acclaim and visitors, and was the most appealing to the masses; some visitors even travelled to Hong Kong for it. Yet that also brings up another issue — Hong Kong must boost its soft power. At present, the city can only either rely on nostalgia in pop culture to entice tourists or borrow others' soft power (like Doraemon) as selling points. That exactly highlights Hong Kong's shortfall in soft power.

The authorities must see policies on cultural development, creative industries, tourism and other aspects as a complete set and make a comprehensive development strategy. When Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries become stronger and their capacity to export the city's pop culture significantly increases, the city can naturally attract more tourists.

明報社評2024.10.03：振興香港旅遊業 還須提升軟實力

今年國慶假期，訪港內地客絡繹不絕，十一國慶當天有超過22萬人次內地旅客入境，創下疫後單日新高，旅遊業監管局預計整個十一黃金周，將有900多個內地團訪港，較去年上升兩成，本地餐飲業亦形容國慶日生意理想，對黃金周市道有期望。

然而本港旅遊業仍須改革創新，求量之餘，更要求質。軟實力是吸引遊客的重要元素，政府除了積極推動盛事經濟、鼓勵深度遊及特色旅遊，更須從政策層面入手，提升香港整體軟實力。

香港旅遊業復蘇步伐較預期慢。本港今年首8個月旅客總人次近3000萬，按年增44%，但比起2019年首8個月（即新冠疫情前），旅客總人次仍少了32%。過夜旅客佔整體一半，數目不算太差，惟高消費旅客較疫前減少，對本地五星級酒店衝擊尤大。

本港旅遊業需要改革，不能繼續吃老本。今年5月，港澳辦主任夏寶龍表示，香港要樹立「無處不旅遊」理念，充分發掘旅遊資源，以創新思路，大力開發旅遊新路線新產品。中聯辦主任鄭雁雄上月亦呼籲細想香港旅遊業如何創新，如何用好海岸線和海島，透過動漫、演藝、電競、康養、人工智能、濱海運動等，將香港建設成為內地中高收入階層休閒度假首選目的地。

內地客湧港豪買奢侈品的階段已成過去，但「搵快錢」的心態依然深深扎根於業界，部分人不理會遊客體驗是否細緻，總之購物愈多愈貴就愈好。有經營特色旅遊的本地公司便不諱言，本港深度遊發展仍屬起步階段，要業界轉型的確困難。

政府近年提倡「盛事經濟」帶動旅遊消費，回顧這兩年本港所辦的大型盛事，要數叫好叫座又夠大眾化的，當推多啦A夢特色展，部分旅客更是特意來港參觀，但背後其實亦帶出另一個問題，就是香港有必要提升軟實力。現在香港要麼靠流行文化懷舊去吸引旅客，要麼就是靠借用別人的軟實力（例如多啦A夢）作為賣點，本身就突顯香港軟實力出了問題。

當局需要將文化發展政策、創意產業政策、旅遊政策等，視為一個整體，制訂全面發展策略。當香港文創產業得到壯大，流行文化輸出能力顯著增強，自然有能力吸引更多旅客。

■ Glossary 生字 /

ponder : ​to think about sth carefully for a period of time

exquisite : ​extremely beautiful or carefully made

entice : ​to persuade sb/sth to go somewhere or to do sth, usually by offering them sth