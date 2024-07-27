Editorial : Streamline Approval Process to Control Building Costs

Hong Kong undoubtedly has much higher labour cost than the mainland, but taking into consideration the differences in prices and living standards across the border, the local wage rate is not unreasonable. If the authorities resort to a massive importation of foreign workers to suppress costs, more social problems could result. Amid the slump in the local property sector, many construction workers are in the distress of underemployment. However, the government's Building Works Tender Price Index has hit a new high lately, raising concerns about whether the problem of "greedflation" exists. The authorities should look deeply into that.

Between 2016 and 2020, Hong Kong was continuously ranked in the top three in the International Construction Cost Index. Following the onset of the pandemic and economic downturn, Hong Kong's latest ranking has dropped to ninth globally but it remains number one in Asia. In recent years, the government is often embroiled in controversies related to works projects at "astronomical price". A 540-metre-long footbridge system was estimated to cost as much as $1.7 billion; the cost of a trunk road only 2.3 kilometres long neared $7 billion. Late last year, the Development Bureau commenced a strategic study on construction costs and a paper was recently submitted to a Legco subcommittee.

The paper points out that construction costs can be divided into four categories, including construction labour cost, construction material and equipment cost, machinery cost, as well as risk premium arising from project complexity and operational costs and profits of contractors, etc. The project costs of places like Singapore, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are lower than those of Hong Kong by around 20% to 70%. The reasons for high construction costs in Hong Kong include the ageing of workers, high labour cost, high design standards, lengthy approval process, the mountainous terrain and so on.

The cost of living in Hong Kong and on the mainland cannot be mentioned in the same breath. The Development Bureau's paper also regards Hong Kong's wage level as reasonable. As Hong Kong is a developed society, it is not over the top to uphold higher standards in building designs and labour insurance. It is unjustifiable to compromise these for the sake of cost saving.

The longer a project takes, the higher the construction costs are. Infrastructural and building works in Hong Kong can easily take years to complete mainly because it takes so much time to go through the bureaucratic procedures. In fact, during the so-called "construction period", plenty of time is not spent on actual construction. It is the complex and lengthy government approval process that prolongs the construction period. The government should streamline the process boldly and reduce repetitive approval procedures.

Many local construction workers have said that their number of working days has dropped since the start of this year. In other words, the problem of labour cost surge due to a shortage of hands should not exist. Yet surprisingly, many works tender price indices compiled by the government have shown an upward trend. The Building Works Tender Price Index by the Architectural Services Department even reached a record high in the first quarter of this year. That inevitably raises doubts among the public about whether building contractors have ramped up profiteering. The government should not overlook this aspect of the problem.

■ Glossary 生字 /

greedflation : an increase in the price of goods and services caused by businesses increasing their prices by more than their costs have risen

mention (sb/sth) in the same breath : if you mention two people or things in the same breath, you show that you think they are alike or are related

profiteering : the act of making a lot of money in an unfair way, for example by asking very high prices for things that are hard to get