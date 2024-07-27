Editorial : Review Training for Police in Handling Mentally Ill People

While the family were dissatisfied with the police's "unprofessional" handling of the case, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu said an in-depth investigation would be conducted. He also stated that the use of firearms by the police officer handling the case had been "a decision made according to the guidelines".

The family recounted that the now-deceased man, mentally ill, had indeed made an attack. By the time of the police's arrival, they had retreated into a room, leaving only the man and the police to confront each other at the scene. According to the police's account of the case, "a person was approaching the police with a sharp object" at the time. The family said that in less than two minutes after the police's arrival, the man was fatally shot in the chest by the police at the mere distance of 1.5 metres from the officer firing his gun.

There is something the police can do when waiting for the Coroner's Court to begin hearing the case. Concerning why the police at the scene did not use long batons and shields to protect their own safety or subdue the man, the police might offer a more detailed explanation based on facts after an in-depth investigation. However, this inevitably invites questions. Are police guidelines for handling people with mental illnesses involved in crimes professional and up to standard? Is it necessary for experts to check whether they require improvements? The police need to review these in a timely manner.

Even if the relevant police guidelines meet high standards, have the police officers responsible for operations received enough training? Have they had one or two training sessions in the police academy? Are regular workshops provided by experts to give lessons to police officers and answer their queries? Are police officers, who always deal with ever-changing situations, fully prepared, so that they will not adopt a wrong approach to a situation due to misjudgment, which may escalate the emotional distress of the people concerned and provoke them into acts of violence, thus endangering themselves and the police?

If police officers handling emergencies lack training, a long-term training course can be formulated immediately. But while the grass grows, the horse starves. Police management should immediately draw up emergency guidelines for handling mentally ill individuals with violent tendencies so that officers are clearly instructed.

The fatal shooting of the man with mental illness in North Point was an irreversible tragedy. His family are overcome with grief, and the public is overwhelmingly sympathetic towards them, but it shall be determined by established institutional procedures whether the police officers who handled the case on the spot were at fault.

What the public needs to know most are whether the tragedy could have been avoided, how to prevent another similar incident, and what the police force should do about this in the short and long terms. All these are to be unpicked by the senior officials of the SAR government. However, with an outpouring of emotions from all sides, the urgent task for the police management is to offer an explanation to the public to prevent damage to the professional image of the police force.

■ Glossary 生字 /

retreat : to move away from a place because you are in danger

irreversible : that cannot be changed back to what it was before

unpick : to examine the different parts of a subject, deal etc, especially in order to find faults