Editorial：HK Must Make Good Use of Cooperation Platforms with Mainland

Since the handover, Hong Kong has initiated cooperation with different regions on the mainland with the support of the central government. Mechanisms have been established for cooperation conferences for Guangdong-Hong Kong, Shanghai-Hong Kong, Pan-Pearl River Delta, Beijing-Hong Kong, Shenzhen-Hong Kong, Fujian-Hong Kong, Sichuan-Hong Kong and those with other regions. However, it is another matter whether the SAR authorities have made good use of these mechanisms and platforms over the years. Take the Shanghai-Hong Kong cooperation conference mechanism. The first conference was held in 2003, but the second conference did not happen until nine years later, that is, in 2012. Since then, it has been held regularly every three years.

The economic and trade relations between Hong Kong and the mainland had an early focus on Hong Kong's one-way export of funds and experience. In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on the mutual benefits of two-way cooperation. The Symposium has also witnessed these changes. As time went on, the scope of cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong became broader. Investment exchanges became increasingly two-way, and the topics covered by the Symposium became increasingly diversified.

At the beginning of this century, there were only 5,000 to 6,000 foreign-invested enterprises that were established by Hong Kong in Beijing. In recent years, the number has risen to nearly 20,000. At the same time, Beijing's investment projects in Hong Kong have also grown in number. Last year alone, there were nearly 200 projects registered, an increase of over 40% year on year. The projects mainly have to do with scientific research and technical services, information transmission, leasing and business services, etc.

Beijing is accelerating its building of a modernised industrial system, with industries such as artificial intelligence, information technology, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and integrated circuits growing bigger and bigger in scale. In recent years, Hong Kong has made active efforts to attract talent and enterprises as well as boost innovation and technology. In this respect, Beijing can become an important partner. At the same time, as an international financial centre, Hong Kong enjoys international competitive advantages in trade and professional services. It can thus play the role of a super-connector to assist mainland companies to make their foray into the international market.

Given the complementarity of Beijing and Hong Kong industries, the Symposium can become the ideal platform to promote exchanges and cooperation. Last year, for example, 34 major two-way investment projects were signed at the Symposium, and they covered many fields such as business, technology services, cultural tourism and digital economy. As Hong Kong's integration into national development speeds up, the importance of the Symposium will only continue to grow.

One of the challenges Hong Kong faces in integrating into the overall national development is a lack of understanding of the national conditions and policies, either finding them too abstract and difficult to grasp, or feeling the city has nothing to do with them. Platforms such as the Symposium can provide opportunities for Hong Kong political and business circles to gain a better understanding of the national development strategy through specific cooperation and communication, so that they can make planning to accommodate the strategy. The SAR authorities should also make good use of this kind of regional cooperation mechanism and strengthen it.

明報社評 2024.09.18：香港融入國家發展 善用交流合作平台

第27屆北京香港經濟合作研討洽談會（簡稱京港洽談會），本周稍後在北京舉行，行政長官李家超明天將率領大型代表團赴會。

回歸以來，香港在中央的支持下，與內地不同區域開展合作，分別建立了粵港、滬港、泛珠、京港、深港、閩港和川港等合作會議機制，然而特區當局多年來有否善用這些機制及平台，又是另一回事。以滬港合作會議機制為例，2003年舉行第一次會議，第二次會議竟要等到9年之後的2012年，之後才定期每3年舉行一次。

香港與內地經貿關係，由早期側重香港單向輸出資金和經驗，到近年愈益強調雙向合作優勢互補，京港洽談會也見證了這一轉變。隨着時代發展，京港合作範疇愈益廣泛，投資往來愈益雙向，洽談會涵蓋的主題亦愈來愈多元化。

本世紀初，香港在京設立的外商投資企業累計才得五六千家，及至近年已逼近兩萬家，至於北京赴港投資項目也愈來愈多，單是去年備案的項目就有近200個，按年增長逾四成，主要涉及科研和技術服務業、信息傳輸、租賃及商務服務業等。

北京構建現代化產業體系步伐不斷加快，人工智能、資訊科技、醫藥健康、集成電路等產業規模愈益龐大。香港近年積極搶人才、搶企業、谷創科，北京可以成為重要合作伙伴；與此同時，香港作為國際金融中心，貿易及專業服務具有國際競爭優勢，可以發揮超級聯繫人的作用，協助內地企業走向國際市場。

京港兩地產業具有互補性，京港洽談會正好可以成為促進交流合作的平台。以去年為例，京港洽談會簽訂的雙向投資重大專案便達到34個，涵蓋商務、科技服務、文化旅遊、數字經濟等多個領域。隨着香港加快融入國家發展，京港洽談會的重要性，未來只會有增無減。

香港融入國家發展大局，其中一個問題，是對國情和國策不夠了解，要麼覺得抽象空泛難以掌握，要麼覺得事不關己。京港洽談會一類平台，正好可以提供機會，讓本港政商界透過具體合作和溝通，多些了解國家發展策略，從而部署配合，特區當局也應該好好善用，強化這類區域性的合作機制。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

delegation：a group of people who represent the views of an organisation, a country, etc

foray：an attempt to become involved in a different activity or profession

complementarity：a relationship or situation in which two or more different things improve or emphasise each other's qualities