Editorial：Reform Needed for China's Football Sector

While the performance of the Chinese national team on the pitch has attracted much attention, corruption off the pitch is also shocking. The General Administration of Sport of China (GASC) and the Ministry of Public Security held a press conference in Liaoning yesterday (10 September) to detail its crackdown on match-fixing, corruption and gambling in professional football leagues. The person in charge of the case said that since 2022, the Ministry of Public Security had targeted and solved gambling and match-fixing cases in places like Liaoning, cracking down on match rigging and bribery. Twelve online gambling syndicates were dismantled one after another, leading to the arrest of over 100 people. It is suspected that a total of 120 games were related to gambling and match-fixing, and 83 players, referees, coaches and managers were involved.

As for the Chinese Football Association (CFA), it has announced a blacklist of 61 people. 43 of them were involved in match-fixing, corruption and gambling and have been barred from the mainland football sector for life. The other ten people or so have been banned from engaging in any football-related activities on the mainland for five years.

This anti-corruption campaign in the football world began after the national football team lost to Vietnam in early 2022. The supervisory authorities used Li Tie, the former national football coach and former national football player, as a fulcrum point to expose a series of cases related to match-fixing, corruption and gambling. The dozens of people involved included not only footballers, coaches, referees and club executives, but also senior officials of the CFA and the GASC.

An anti-corruption documentary broadcast by the CCTV early this year revealed that Li Tie had led two teams' promotion to the Chinese Super League by bribing opponents, and had become the head coach of the Chinese national football team by paying a bribe of RMB 3 million. Chen Xuyuan, the then president of the CFA, and Du Zhaocai, the then deputy director of the GASC as well as the secretary of the Party Committee of the CFA, connived at match-fixing and bribery and even accepted pecuniary advantages. Their corruption was ultimately exposed, and they are now facing legal sanctions.

On the mainland, the irregularities associated with marketisation have affected not only football, but also basketball, although the situation is less outrageous than that of football. In recent Olympic Games, although the Chinese national teams' results in medal rankings have been exemplary, their overall performance in football, basketball and volleyball has gone downhill. Things are better on the female front, as the women's volleyball and basketball teams qualified for the Paris Olympic Games. The men's teams, in contrast, have been doing worse and worse in football, basketball and volleyball.

A common problem faced by Chinese football, basketball and volleyball is that they have embarked on the road of marketisation and it is impossible to return to the traditional centralised system or sports academy training model. However, marketisation has not been a smooth ride, nor has it led to success. For mainland football to rejuvenate itself, drastic reforms must be carried out at institutional and governance levels so as to straighten out the relationship between the government's role and the market.

明報社評 2024.09.11：國家足球要浴火重生 治理模式改革不可缺

中國足球近日再成輿論焦點，這邊廂，男子國足在世界盃外圍賽羞辱慘敗；那邊廂，球壇腐敗問題揮之不去，再有43名球員及足球界中人因涉及「假黑賭」，終身被禁再踏足內地球壇。

球場內，國家隊表現備受關注；球場外，球壇腐敗問題，同樣觸目驚心。國家體育總局和公安部昨天在遼寧舉行發布會，交代足球職業聯賽假賭黑專項整治情况，負責人表示，2022年以來，公安部重點在遼寧等地偵破賭波假波等案件，打擊操控比賽及賄賂犯罪，先後瓦解12個網絡賭博集團，拘捕逾百人，涉嫌賭波假波的比賽合計120場，有83名球員、裁判員、教練、管理人員涉案。

中國足協則公布一份涉及61人的「禁足」名單，當中43名涉及「假賭黑」人物，被罰終身禁止踏足內地球壇，另外10多人則被禁止在內地從事任何與足球有關活動5年。

這一波球壇反腐，始於2022年初國足敗給越南之後，監察機關以國足前教練及前國腳李鐵作為突破口，揭露一連串「假賭黑」貪腐弊案，數十名涉案者，不僅有球員、教練、球證、球會高層，就連中國足協和國家體育總局高層也牽涉其中。

今年初央視播放的反腐專題紀錄片披露，李鐵靠收買對手踢假波，先後帶領兩支球隊升上中超聯賽，又靠行賄300萬元人民幣當上國足主教練，時任中國足協主席陳戌源，以及兼任足協黨委書記的國家體育總局副局長杜兆才，放任打假波和賄賂歪風，還從中收受金錢利益，最終東窗事發，面臨法律制裁。

除了足球，內地籃球市場化發展其實也存在不少亂象，只是沒有足球那麼離譜。近幾屆奧運，雖然國家隊獎牌榜成績優異，然而國家隊在「三大球」方面的整體成績，卻呈退步之勢，女子隊情况尚算好一些，女排和女籃都取得巴黎奧運參賽資格，反觀男子隊，無論足球、籃球還是排球，都愈打愈沉。

內地「三大球」面對的一個共同問題，是已經走上市場化之路，不可能回到傳統舉國體制或體院訓練模式，然而市場化之路又走不順、走不通。內地足球若要浴火重生，必須從體制及治理層面入手，大刀闊斧改革，理順官方角色與市場的關係。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

qualifier/ˈkwɒlɪfaɪə(r)/：a game or match that a person or team has to win in order to enter a particular competition

nagging

/ˈnæɡɪŋ/：continuing for a long time and difficult to cure or remove

connive/kəˈnaɪv/：to seem to allow sth wrong to happen