Editorial : Midea's Listing will Give Impetus to HK's IPO Market

In recent years, Hong Kong's financial market has been facing headwinds. Factors such as the slowdown of the mainland economy, high global interest rates, the intense rivalry between China and the US and escalating geopolitical risks have all affected market sentiment. With Hong Kong stocks continuing to underperform, no doubt the IPO market has also been affected.

Last year 73 companies became listed in Hong Kong, a decrease of 17 year on year. The total amount of capital raised by these newly listed companies was approximately HK$46.3 billion, a 56% decrease year on year. Not only was the amount of capital raised in IPOs the lowest in twenty years, but it also marked a massive difference from the nearly HK$400 billion raised in IPOs in 2020.

In the first half of this year, Hong Kong's IPO market remained weak. 30 new stocks were listed and $13.1 billion was raised, down 9% and 27% respectively year on year. In terms of the number of new stocks, Hong Kong is ranked fourth in the world. However, in terms of capital raised, its ranking has fallen to tenth place, a drop of another four places from the first half of last year.

In recent years, the central government has cracked down on the domestic housing market, which has weakened consumer demand. The home appliance market has also been affected. Still, Midea's revenue last year reached RMB 373.7 billion. Its net profit was RMB 33.7 billion, a growth of 13% year on year. In terms of both revenue and sales volume, it is the biggest home appliance company in the world.

Midea Group's A shares have also bucked the market trend this year and have risen by over 16% cumulatively, with a market value of RMB 444.2 billion. In fact, it was last year when Midea announced its plan to issue H shares in Hong Kong. Almost a year on, everything falls into place finally. It is hoped that this will invigorate Hong Kong's IPO market, which has been sluggish.

Midea Group's H shares will be priced at a maximum discount of about 25% compared with its A shares. Still, there is concern in the securities industry that, given the bearish sentiments in the Hong Kong stock market, the market might not be able to completely cope with the sheer size of Midea's listing. It remains to be seen how well Midea's IPO will be received. What is noteworthy, however, is that Midea is not a cash-strapped company. As of the end of June, the group had RMB 51.5 billion in cash. For Midea, getting listed in Hong Kong is a strategic decision, which not only can bolster its financing channels, but also can help expand its overseas markets.

As an international financial centre, Hong Kong plays a prominent role as a "super-connector" and is absolutely capable of attracting more leading mainland companies to come for dual-listing. There have been rumours in the market recently that mainland express delivery company SF Express will also launch its listing in Hong Kong shortly on the heels of Midea, raising as much as US$1 billion in capital.

Since last year, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has introduced several measures to boost the performance of the IPO market, including the introduction of the Specialist Technology Company (commonly known as Chapter 18C) listing regime. It provides a channel for specialist technology companies that do not yet have profitability to raise capital through listing. The first special tech stock, XtalPi, has been listed earlier, and it is expected that more and more will follow in due course.

明報社評2024.09.10：內地巨企來港招股 新股市場盼洗頹風

內地家電龍頭美的集團來港招股，最多集資約35億美元（約270億港元），有望成為今年本港新股市場集資王，招股反應倘若理想，相信可以鼓勵更多內地重磅企業來港上市。

香港金融市場近年持續面對逆風，內地經濟放緩、外圍息口高企、中美鬥爭激烈、地緣政治風險升溫，無不影響市場投資意欲。港股持續低迷，新股市場表現當然也受影響。

去年本港有73家新上市公司，新股上市數量同比減少17家；新股合計募資約463億港元，同比減少56%，IPO融資金額屬20年來最低，與2020年IPO近4000億港元的集資規模，更是差天共地。

今年上半年，本港新股市場依然疲弱，上市新股有30隻，集資額為131億元，按年分別下跌9%及27%，若以新股數量計算，雖然全球排名第4，但以集資額計卻跌至第10，比去年上半年再跌4名。

近年中央整頓內房市場，消費需求疲弱，家電市場亦受影響，然而美的去年收入仍達3737億元人民幣，純利337億元人民幣，按年增長13%，無論按收入及銷量計，均是全球最大的家電企業。

論股價，美的A股今年也逆市做好，累計升逾16%，市值達4442億元人民幣。美的其實早於去年已公布來港發行H股的計劃，經過差不多一年時間，終於水到渠成，唯盼可以打破本港新股市場悶局。

美的H股招股作價較A股折讓最多約兩成半，有證券業關注，本港股市氣氛仍差，美的上市集資規模大，市場未必能完全吸納。美的招股反應如何，有待觀察，然而值得留意的是，美的手頭並不缺錢。截至6月底，集團持有現金達515億元人民幣，對美的而言，來港上市屬策略決定，既能增加融資渠道，也有利向海外拓展市場。

香港作為國際金融中心，「超級聯繫人」角色突出，絕對有能力吸引更多內地龍頭企業來港雙重上市。市場近期盛傳，繼美的之後，內地快遞商順豐也會短期內在港公開招股，集資額料達10億美元。

去年以來，港交所推出多項措施，提振新股市場表現，包括推出特專科技公司（俗稱18C）上市機制，為未有盈利能力的特專公司提供上市集資渠道，首隻特專股晶泰科技早前已上市，預料稍後陸續有來。

■ Glossary 生字 /

rivalry : a state in which two people, companies, etc are competing for the same thing

underperform : to not be as successful as was expected

sheer : used to emphasise the size, degree or amount of sth