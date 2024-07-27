Editorial : Grasp at Chances at Next Level of Sino-African Cooperation

It was the fourth summit of the FOCAC since the first in 2006. Each time, delegates from African countries were mostly heads of the states because at past summits, China had invariably taken the initiative to provide debt relief and loans on favourable terms to finance infrastructure projects in Africa. Nevertheless, it is better to teach a man to fish rather than giving him a fish. Besides, as China's economy is not doing well now, the country's ability to offer selfless aid has plummeted. It should no longer bite off more than it can chew.

Most African countries have very low levels of industrialisation. Their reliance on Chinese industrial products and consumer goods has resulted in the continuous widening of trade deficits. In 2023, the trade volume between China and Africa reached US$282.1 billion, with China holding a trade surplus of US$64 billion against Africa. At the FOCAC summit, China announced granting 33 least developed African countries zero-tariff treatment on 100% of their taxable products.

At the same time, China also announced sending 2,000 healthcare workers to boost Africa's public health capacity, dispatching agricultural experts to establish standardised agriculture demonstration areas, assisting with the occupational skill training of workers, kicking off small- and medium-sized enterprise empowerment programmes and so forth. All these can help African countries develop independently in a sustainable manner, reflecting a "paradigm shift" in the mode of China aiding Africa.

China has been helping African countries develop manufacturing industries, reducing and waiving tariffs to boost African exports, and refining and processing natural resources to enhance their added value. In such a process of industrialisation, African countries can draw on China's experience as a developing country. China's latest suggestion was to assist Africa in developing electronic commerce and logistics to "embrace together the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation". Currently, some Chinese enterprises have already set up logistics companies in Africa; some African enterprises have also bought electric vehicles from China to found online ride-hailing services.

The change in the mode of aiding Africa is also favourable to the development of Chinese private enterprises. In the past, large-scale infrastructure projects could be accomplished only with loans from national financial institutions and project undertaking by state-owned enterprises. As for now, as sectors like logistics and e-commerce have a lower entry threshold, private companies as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises can also "take a piece of the pie".

China-Africa cooperation is an important component of the Belt and Road Initiative. Hong Kong can contribute and participate by playing the role of a "super-connector". Hong Kong businessmen have good networks of connection and there are merchants with deep knowledge of the African market. As connectors, they can make use of supporting services in Hong Kong in areas such as banking, law, finance and taxation, translation and so forth. By joining hands with mainland enterprises providing skills and funds, they can jointly develop e-commerce and logistics markets in Africa, and perhaps break new ground.

明報社評2024.09.09：中非合作推高新層次 香港應把握參與角色

■ Glossary 生字 /

reciprocal : involving two people or groups who agree to help each other or behave in the same way to each other

a piece of the pie : a share of the available money or benefits that you believe you have a right to

break new ground : ​to make a new discovery or do sth that has not been done before