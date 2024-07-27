Editorial : Labour Importation Measures Must Be in Line with Labour Supply Changes

As Hong Kong returned to normal early last year after the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries were facing the problem of manpower shortages. On the one hand, the waves of emigration have led to a workforce shrinkage. On the other hand, the three-year pandemic has changed the labour market environment. Some industries making a restart after the pandemic were in urgent need of new workers. It was against this background that the relaxation of labour importation was proposed.

The government's two key measures include the creation of Labour Importation Schemes with quotas for specific industries (hereinafter referred to as "Industry Schemes") such as construction, transport and residential care, as well as the enhancement of the original Supplementary Labour Scheme, which allows the importation of foreign labour within a two-year period in some low-skilled job types that did not enjoy such a treatment previously. The Industry Schemes are handled by the relevant policy bureaus. While the schemes are not permanent, there is not a time limit. As for the Supplementary Labour Scheme, there is a term limit but not a quota. The Labour Advisory Board (LAB) is the gatekeeper, responsible for the examination and approval of applications.

The "Industry Schemes" have a combined quota of over 20,000 workers allowed to be imported. Many of these places have now been used. As for the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun said the other day that 21,000 workers have received approval to work in Hong Kong, and many of the applications are from the retail and catering industries.

Sun said that the overall labour market in Hong Kong is still tight. He reiterated that the importation of labour is predicated on the principle that priority must be given to local workers, as the Supplementary Labour Scheme stipulates that recruitment efforts must be made locally first. Trade unions will also assist in disseminating information on employment opportunities, and employers can apply to import workers only if they cannot hire locally.

Sun also emphasised in the Legislative Council earlier that the salary of imported workers should not be lower than the median wage. It is intended to prevent the import of cheap foreign labour, which will harm the livelihood of local workers. The government has no intention of changing the relevant regulations. The purpose of the government's relaxation of foreign labour importation is to replenish labour supply and meet the needs of society. Neither the interests of employers nor the demands of workers should be the sole consideration.

Of course, the importation of foreign workers will definitely be detrimental to wage growth. Some local workers are also likely to lose considerable amounts of overtime earnings as opportunities to work overtime are reduced. However, the government must always consider matters in the overall scheme of things and give priority to the needs of society and citizens.

One aspect of the Supplementary Labour Scheme that is often criticised by workers is that some employers have no genuine intentions to recruit local workers and deliberately give local applicants a hard time, effectively shutting the door on them. Then they claim that they cannot employ workers for the relevant positions locally and apply for foreign labour importation. The authorities need to have proper regard for this issue. It is even more necessary for the LAB to play a proper role as a gatekeeper and prevent employers from gaming the system.

明報社評2024.09.05：因應人力供需變化 檢視輸入外勞措施

政府去年推出多項輸入勞工計劃及優化措施，至今批准輸入的外勞成千上萬，政府表示目前整體勞動市場人手仍然緊張，勞工團體則指措施已影響到本地打工仔生計，又關注剝削外勞情况。

去年初香港疫後復常，不少行業都面對人手不足問題，這一方面跟移民潮下勞動人口減少有關，另一方面亦因為3年疫情改變了勞動市場環境，部分行業重新出發，急需增加人手。放寬輸入勞工，正是在此背景下提出。

政府主要措施有二，包括針對建造、運輸、院舍護理等指定行業，設立輸入勞工配額計劃（下稱「行業計劃」），以及優化原有的「補充勞工計劃」，容讓部分本來不可輸入外勞的低技術工種，可以輸入外勞，為期兩年。行業計劃由相關政策局負責處理，計劃雖非永久，惟亦未設時限。至於「補充勞工計劃」雖有年期限制，但沒有配額規定，由勞顧會負責審批把關。

「行業計劃」輸入勞工配額合計超過2萬，當中不少配額已用掉。補充勞工優化計劃方面，勞福局長孫玉菡日前表示，至今已批准輸入2.1萬名勞工，當中不少申請來自零售及餐飲業。

孫玉菡表示，本港整體勞動市場人手仍然緊張，又重申輸入勞工的前提是本地勞工優先就業，補充勞工計劃規定必須先在本地招聘，不同工會亦會協助發布請人消息，僱主若無法在本地聘請到人手，才可申請輸入勞工。

另外，孫玉菡早前在立法會亦強調，輸入勞工薪酬不得低於中位工資，旨在防止輸入廉價外勞損害本地工人生計，政府無意改變相關規定。政府放寬輸入外勞，目的是補勞動力不足，滿足社會需要，既不能只顧資方利益，亦不能只考慮勞方訴求。

當然，輸入外勞一定會對工資增長造成壓力，部分本地打工仔也可能因為加班機會減少，失去一筆可觀OT收益，然而政府始終要從大局出發，優先考慮社會和市民需要。

補充勞工計劃其中一個常惹勞方詬病的地方，是部分僱主施展「假招聘」伎倆，故意刁難本地應徵者，變相將他們拒諸門外，然後聲稱「無法在本地聘請相關人手」，申請輸入外勞。當局有必要正視相關問題，勞顧會更要切實把關，不容僱主鑽空子。

■Glossary 生字 /

exploitation : a situation in which sb treats sb else in an unfair way, especially in order to make money from their work

predicate : to base sth on a particular belief, idea or principle

replenish : to make sth full again by replacing what has been used