Editorial：Government's Obligation to Increase Financial Support for Disabled Athletes

The Paris Paralympics opened last Wednesday with the participation of over 180 countries and regions. 23 athletes have been fielded by Hong Kong to compete in eight sporting events this year. Over the past several decades, the Paralympic Games have been independent of the Olympic Games and are actually managed by a different organisation, even though they are held immediately after the Olympic Games. The Paralympic Games are organised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The first Summer Paralympic Games was held in 1960. Later, the IPC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reached a cooperation agreement, hence the current arrangement of the two games being staged back to back.

Hong Kong has participated in the Paralympics since 1972. As of the last competition, Hong Kong had won a total of 40 golds, 39 silvers and 52 bronzes. Such results, though impressive, have not garnered much attention in the past. Since the last competition, the government has purchased the broadcasting rights for the Olympic and Paralympic Games altogether, giving the public the first opportunity to witness Hong Kong Paralympic athletes competing in all events.

Take a look back at Hong Kong athletes' performances in the past three Paralympic Games. They won three gold medals, three silver medals and six bronze medals in London. The tally was two gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in Rio de Janeiro. As for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Hong Kong put together a team comprising veterans and new blood, with around half of the 24 players having never participated in the Paralympics before. In spite of this, however, they won a total of two silvers and three bronzes, which was actually a decent result.

In this year's Paralympics, most of the 23 Hong Kong athletes possess Paralympic experience. Hopes were high that they would win medals in events such as badminton, boccia, swimming, wheelchair fencing and table tennis. As of about one o'clock in the morning, Hong Kong athletes had won five medals. Young players and veterans have all performed well, and the tally of medals is expected to exceed that of the previous Paralympics.

In the last Paralympic Games, cash awards provided by the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS) for medal winners were $800,000 for a gold, $400,000 for a silver and $200,000 for a bronze. These amounts of money were criticised for being too miserly and a far cry from what is handed to Olympic medalists. For this year's Paralympic Games, the relevant parties have agreed to significantly raise the cash awards by over 85% to $1.5 million, $750,000 and $375,000 respectively. This will of course give a fillip to athletes with disabilities. However, apart from generous rewards for medal winners, the authorities should also increase financial support for disabled athletes.

The government's funding for elite athletes is pegged to performance. Lee Cheuk-yiu, a badminton player representing Hong Kong at the Paris Olympics, earlier bemoaned the fact that athletes' contributions are not proportional to their incomes, adding that many have given up their sporting careers because of the government's meagre financial support. Compared with elite athletes with no disabilities, disabled athletes receive even less monthly financial support. As the Hong Kong Sports Institute is set to review the athlete funding mechanism, it is hoped that the authorities will not forget the contributions of disabled athletes.

/ Glossary生字 /

stellar：extremely good

field：to provide a candidate, speaker, team, etc to represent you in an election, a competition, etc

meagre：small in quantity and poor in quality