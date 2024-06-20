Editorial：Shadow Cast Over HK's Competitiveness Rebound

Competitiveness rankings come in all shapes and forms. IMD's Yearbook is a relatively highly regarded international quantitative comparison that covers over 60 economies around the world. Its scores are mainly based on open data, as well as surveys with senior executives of international institutions and enterprises.

Hong Kong topped the IMD competitiveness rankings in 2017, before retreating to and remaining in second place for the next two years. Since 2020, Hong Kong has stayed between fifth and seventh place. Since IMD's survey places a certain weight on economic performance, one of the major reasons for Hong Kong's ranking to fall to seventh place last year was the severe economic impact of the fifth wave of the pandemic the year before. 2023 was the year when Hong Kong returned to normal from the pandemic. Although not as robust as expected, it was still a recovery. As the IMD competitiveness survey is a reflection of the previous year's situation, it is no surprise that Hong Kong's ranking has rebounded [this year].

The Yearbook shows that Hong Kong's jump in "Economic Performance" ranking from 36th to 11th place is mainly due to a significant rebound in two sub-categories, "Domestic Economy" and "Employment", in both of which Hong Kong ranks 25th. As for the sub-category of "International Trade", the city even rose from fifth place to first, thanks to the gradual recovery of exports and tourism. Despite this, "Economic Performance" is after all fluctuating a great deal. Retail consumption in Hong Kong remains sluggish, and many external factors loom over the economy. The authorities must further solidify the strength of economic recovery in days to come.

Separately, Hong Kong's ranking has also increased in two major areas, "Business Efficiency" and "Infrastructure". In recent years, amid a wave of emigration from Hong Kong, the resulting loss of talent and manpower shortage have affected the city's post-pandemic recovery. According to the latest IMD Yearbook, the city's ranking in "Labour Market", a sub-category under "Business Efficiency", has risen from 24th to 16th. The survey of corporate executives also shows that the respondents believe that the impact of the brain drain on the local economy is easing. This reflects that the series of measures launched by the authorities has achieved a certain success. In the "Infrastructure" category, Hong Kong's latest ranking in "Technological Infrastructure" has fallen slightly, signalling that the authorities need to work harder. However, in sub-categories such as "Education", "Health & Environment" and "Scientific Infrastructure", Hong Kong's rankings have all improved.

Local public finances have worsened in recent years, with the government's fiscal deficit causing alarm. Meanwhile, Hong Kong also suffers the pressure from an "image deficit". In the 2019 Yearbook, IMD only mentioned two weaknesses in Hong Kong's "Government Efficiency", which included social cohesion; the latest Yearbook mentions seven related weaknesses. Apart from social cohesion, they include fiscal deficit, income distribution, press freedom and so on. To improve Hong Kong's competitiveness, apart from continuing the strive for economic development, the SAR government also needs to pay more attention to social fairness and the sense of freedom.

明報社評 2024.06.20：競爭力排名回升可喜 外界看香港負面有憂

瑞士洛桑國際管理學院（IMD）最新《世界競爭力年報》（下稱年報），香港整體排名回升2位，位列第5，主因是去年疫後復常，宏觀經濟表現有所改善，惟細察分項表現，不難發現當中有喜有憂。

競爭力排行榜五花八門，IMD的競爭力年報，是較受注目的國際量化比較，涵蓋全球60多個經濟體。評分主要參考公開數據，以及國際機構及企業高管意見調查。

2017年，香港在IMD競爭力排行榜獨佔鰲頭，其後兩年退居第2，2020年起，一直在第5至第7位之間徘徊。IMD的競爭力調查，經濟表現佔一定比重。去年本港排名跌至第7，一大原因是前年第5波疫情重挫經濟。2023年是本港疫後復常之年，雖然復蘇力度不似預期，但始終是由低位回升。IMD競爭力調查反映去年情况，香港排名反彈，並不叫人意外。

年報顯示，「經濟表現」排名由第36位躍升至第11，主要源於「本地經濟」和「就業」這兩個分項從低位大幅反彈，同列第25位，至於「國際貿易」這分項，更在出口及旅遊逐步恢復下，由第5回升至第1。不過話說回來，「經濟表現」起伏較大，本港零售消費仍然疲弱，外圍影響因素又多，當局未來還須進一步鞏固經濟回升動力。

另外，「營商效率」及「基礎建設」這兩大範疇，香港排名也見上升。近幾年香港出現移民潮，人才外流、勞動力不足影響疫後復蘇，根據IMD最新年報，「營商效率」中有關「勞動市場」的分項排名，由第24位回升至第16，企業高管意見調查亦顯示，受訪者認為人才外流對本港經濟的影響正在紓減，反映當局連串措施有一定成效。「基礎建設」範疇方面，科技基建最新排名略為下跌，當局還須繼續努力，但在教育、醫療、科研等分項都見提升。

近年本港公共財政惡化，政府財赤問題惹來關注；另外，香港還要面對「形象赤字」的壓力。回看2019的年報，有關本港「政府效率」的弱項，IMD只提及兩點，當中包括社會凝聚力；最新年報提及的相關弱項則有7個，除了社會凝聚力，還包括財赤、收入分配、新聞自由等。香港提升競爭力，特區政府需要繼續拼經濟謀發展，同時也要多看重社會公平和自由氛圍。

/ Glossary生字 /

quantitative：connected with the amount or number of sth rather than with how good it is

retreat：to move away or back

solidify：to become or to make sth become more definite and less likely to change