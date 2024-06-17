Editorial : Rise of Far-right in Europe Adds Uncertainty

As the legislative body of the EU, the European Parliament plays a role similar to that of the lower chamber in a bicameral legislature. Despite its limited power, it wields a certain degree of influence in approving the EU's budget and policies. The appointment of the President of the European Commission (effectively the head of the EU's executive branch) must also be approved by the European Parliament. The 720 seats of the European Parliament are allocated according to the populations of member states; they are returned in every member state every five years.

The far-right National Rally (RN) of France has won more than 30% of the French vote in this election, surpassing the centre-right party led by President Emmanuel Macron by over ten percentage points. In Germany, the three-party ruling coalition led by the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) has also suffered a crushing defeat, with all three parties receiving less than 14% of the vote. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), in contrast, has received about 16% of the vote, five percentage points up from the previous election.

Right-wing populist parties have been in power for some time in countries such as Hungary and Poland. In 2022, Italy became the first major economy on Continental Europe to have a government led by a far-right party. The European Parliament election results this time mark the further growth of far-right parties. With the incumbent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seeking to renew her term, one cannot rule out that the European People's Party Group, which she is affiliated to, may join hands with some Eurosceptic far-right political groups. The far-right camp is to be even more influential over topics including immigration, trade and climate change.

Still, despite the common advocacy to reject immigration and to prioritise the interests of their own citizens, there are a lot of differences in many aspects between far-right parties across countries. Since the geopolitical calculations are not the same for every country, the far-right parties often take opposite diplomatic stances when they put their individual nation's interests first.

Regarding relations with China, the far-right parties in Central European countries such as Hungary are mostly interested in strengthening relations with China. In France, Marine Le Pen has even criticised the EU for cosying up to the US in terms of its China policy. Meanwhile, many pro-American far-right European parties are worried that they are not cosy enough with the Americans. It is believed that some far-right parties will support the EU in taking tougher trade protectionist measures against China, but these policies might be at odds with the interests of other EU member states.

The EU's recent increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, for example, has met with scepticism from Germany and Sweden, as they are worried that their own national interests might be undermined. Local far-right political parties also have to heed the tides of opinion and public sentiment. As the world faces a once-in-a-century change, the growing far-right and Eurosceptic forces in Europe might gradually corrode the foundations of the EU and bring more uncertainties to this period of great change.

明報社評2024.06.17：極右壯大撼動歐洲 百年變局增添變數

歐盟多國極右政黨在歐洲議會選舉取得佳績，雖未至於令歐洲一夜變天，但已對主流親歐力量構成重大挑戰。

歐洲議會是歐盟的立法機關，角色類近兩院制中的下議院，雖然權力有限，但在審批歐盟財政預算及政策上有一定影響力，歐盟委員會主席（相當於歐盟行政部門首長）的任命，也須歐洲議會通過。歐洲議會720個席位，根據成員國人口數量分配，每5年由各成員國自行選出。

在法國，極右國民聯盟在今次選舉一舉拿下當地逾三成選票，拋離總統馬克龍領導的中間偏右政黨10多個百分點。在德國，中間偏左社民黨領導的三黨執政聯盟，也遭逢大敗，三黨得票率均低於14%，反觀極右的另類選擇黨獲得約16%選票，比上屆多出5個百分點。

右翼民粹政黨在匈牙利、波蘭等地掌權，已有好一段時間；2022年，意大利更成為首個由極右政黨牽頭主政的歐陸主要經濟體。今次歐洲議會選舉結果，標誌極右政黨進一步壯大，現任歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩力求連任，不排除她所屬的歐洲人民黨黨團，將跟部分疑歐極右黨團合作。極右陣營在移民、貿易、氣候變化等議題上的影響力勢將更大。

然而，在反移民及本國國民利益優先等共同主張下，各國極右政黨在各方各面其實也有很多不同。由於各國地緣政治利益盤算不一，各地極右政黨以本國利益為優先，外交取態南轅北轍，比比皆是。

對華關係方面，匈牙利等中歐國家的極右，對於跟中國加強關係多感興趣，法國馬林勒龐更批評歐盟對華政策太過靠攏美國，但也有不少親美的歐洲極右政黨唯恐「跟車不夠貼」。部分極右政黨相信會支持歐盟對華採取更強硬的貿易保護主義措施，惟這樣做未必符合另一些歐盟成員國利益。

以最近歐盟向華電動車加徵關稅為例，德國和瑞典便大有保留，擔心本國利益受損，當地極右政黨也得留意風向民情。世界百年不遇變局，歐洲極右和疑歐力量持續壯大，有可能逐步蠶食歐盟根基，為這場大變局帶來更多變數。

■ Glossary 生字 /

bicameral : having two main parts, such as the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US, and the House of Commons and the House of Lords in Britain

affiliate : to link a group, a company or an organisation very closely with another, larger one

heed : to pay careful attention to sb's advice or warning