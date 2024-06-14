Editorial : Set Targets for Government Investments in I&T Firms

In recent years, the government has been pumping resources into the promotion of innovation and technology (I&T) development with a diversity of measures — one of which is the launch of the HKIC. In his Policy Address two years ago, the Chief Executive announced the creation of the HKIC, with an initial capital of HK$62 billion to be directly invested in target industries to promote Hong Kong's industrial transformation. Hong Kong has long subscribed to the principle of "big market, small government", with the government rarely directly involved in private investments. The creation of the HKIC was a major reformation in the government's governance mindset.

After more than a year in the making, the HKIC's inaugural investment projects are taking shape at long last. The first that has been announced is the investment into the AI unicorn SmartMore. As can be learned from what the HKIC and the government have said, the HKIC has identified three investment themes in this early stage, namely hard technology, biotechnology and new energy technologies. The targets of its investments include local, mainland Chinese and overseas companies. Concerning the theme of hard technology to be announced this month, it will mainly revolve around AI, especially the research, development and application of large AI language models. As for the biotech theme next month, it will cover areas such as diagnosis, devices and pharmaceuticals.

Founded in late 2019, SmartMore has only spent 18 months to join the ranks of unicorn companies. The smart manufacturing technologies it has developed are widely used in the production of electric vehicle batteries, car parts, watches, pharmaceuticals and other fields. The company serves nearly 300 leading companies around the world, including well-known brands such as Zeiss, Canon and BYD. As its maiden investment, the Hong Kong-born unicorn SmartMore is undoubtedly a relatively safe bet for the HKIC.

The HKIC would not disclose the amount of investment in SmartMore due to commercial considerations and market sensitivity. Nevertheless, it emphasised that SmartMore had made many "weighty" commitments, including considering Hong Kong before other cities when going public and helping to improve Hong Kong's computing power. It had also promised to partner with the city's universities to establish an artificial intelligence research institute, which will focus on master's and doctoral programmes in the field of AI to cultivate young local talent. The institute will enrol the first batch of students as early as next year.

HKIC is a government investment tool to promote industrial policies. It should not only hold regard in returns, but also industrial development strategies. Since the establishment of the HKIC, one of the relatively common criticisms is its lack of transparency. In the Legislative Council, some members have argued that the authorities should disclose the HKIC's management hierarchy, investment model, operating expenses, staffing and salary levels. As some of the HKIC's investment plans involve sensitive business information, confidentiality is understandable. However, the company's operations and management should be more transparent. The government should also come up with a bespoke set of performance indicators for the HKIC as benchmarks for the company's overall performance, including investment returns and the effectiveness of boosting the industry's growth.

明報社評2024.06.14：直接投資創科企業 政府應設績效指標

政府成立的香港投資管理有限公司（港投公司），與港產人工智能「獨角獸」思謀集團（SmartMore）簽訂戰略合作協議。

政府近年投入大量資源，多管齊下推動創科發展，設立港投公司，正是其中一項措施。前年《施政報告》，行政長官宣布成立港投公司，起始資金620億元，直接投資於目標產業，推動本港產業結構轉型。香港長期信奉「小政府、大市場」，政府鮮有直接參與私人投資，港投公司的設立，是政府管治思維一次重大革新。

經過1年多時間的籌備，港投公司首批投資項目終有眉目，率先公布的是投資人工智能（AI）「獨角獸」思謀集團。綜合港投及政府方面的說法，港投初步鎖定硬科技、生命科技、新能源科技3個投資主題，投資對象，包括本地、內地和海外企業，本月公布的硬科技投資主題，主要圍繞AI，特別是AI大型語言模型的研發和應用，下月的生命科技主題，則包括診斷、儀器、藥物等範疇。

思謀集團2019年底成立，短短18個月即躋身「獨角獸」行列，其研發的智能生產技術，廣泛應用於電動車電池、汽車零件、手表、藥物等領域的生產，服務全球近300間龍頭企業，包括知名廠牌如蔡司（ZEISS）、佳能和比亞迪等。港投以思謀這間港產「獨角獸」作為投資頭炮，無疑是一個較為穩陣的選擇。

港投公司以商業考慮及市場敏感性為由，未有披露投資思謀的金額，但強調思謀作出了不少「有分量」的承諾，包括優先考慮在港上市、協助提升本港算力水平，以及與本地大學合作，創立人工智能研究院，專注AI領域的碩士及博士課程，培養本地年輕人才，最快明年招收首批學生。

港投是一個為推動產業政策而設的政府投資工具，不能只看回報，還要看產業發展策略。港投公司成立以來，其中一個較常聽到的批評，是透明度不足，立法會上，有議員便認為當局應交代港投的管理架構、投資模式、營運開支、人手編制以至薪酬水平。港投一些投資計劃，涉及敏感商業資料，保密可以理解，但公司運作和管理，應該更加透明。另外，政府亦應該為港投度身訂做一套績效指標，為衡量公司整體表現，包括投資收益回報以及產業發展效益，定下準繩。

■ Glossary 生字 /

subscribe to (sth) : to agree with or support an opinion, a theory, etc.

the ranks : the members of a particular group or organisation

safe bet : sth that is likely to happen, to succeed or to be suitable