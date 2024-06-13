Editorial : Defending The Rule of Law and Judicial Independence

In recent years, Hong Kong has experienced turmoil and great change. It is a fact that much higher importance has been placed on national security and there has been tightening control on politics. That said, whether the rule of law and judicial independence have changed is another matter.

Since the Hong Kong National Security Law took effect in 2020, five overseas judges have resigned from the Court of Final Appeal one after another. The latest two were former UK Supreme Court justices Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins. In addition, Beverley McLachlin from Canada, an NPJ of the Court of Final Appeal, has also announced recently that she has decided not to renew her term starting at the end of next month to spend more time with her family.

Lawrence Collins explained that he has "resigned from the Court of Final Appeal because of the political situation in Hong Kong", but stressed that he continues to have "the fullest confidence" in the Court and the total independence of its judges. Meanwhile, in an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Jonathan Sumption criticised that the Hong Kong National Security Law "severely limits" the judges' "freedom of action". He remarked that, because of the changes in the political atmosphere, "many judges have lost sight of their traditional role as defenders of the liberty of the subject", and that despite guarantees of freedom of speech and assembly in both the Basic Law and the National Security Law, "only lip-service is ever paid to them". Sumption said he had previously remained on the Court of Final Appeal in the hope that he could help sustain the rule of law, but he feared that it is "no longer realistic".

The SAR government expressed regret over the resignation of the two judges. It reiterated that the courts remain independent in legal proceedings and are free from any interference, and strongly disagreed with Sumption's personal opinions on the rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong. Li Kwok-nang, the first Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, also issued a statement emphasising that all parties should have every confidence that the courts under the leadership of the incumbent Chief Justice Andrew Cheung "will continue to be able to discharge their duties effectively".

Patrick Keane, an overseas NPJ of the Court of Final Appeal from Australia, believed that the Hong Kong courts are still competent and independent. He pointed out that judiciaries around the world strike a "balance" in different ways. In Hong Kong, the balance is struck in a unique way (One Country, Two Systems) and "it can be hard". Certainly, Sumption can have very different views regarding what is an "appropriate balance". Yet without providing any arguments, he made the accusation that "many judges have lost sight of their traditional role as defenders of the liberty of the subject", which was rather unfair.

Keane also mentioned his principles for serving as an NPJ of the Court of Final Appeal. He stressed that a "red line" for him would be if the SAR government was pressuring the judiciary or refusing to accept the courts' decisions, but he did not believe that was happening. He also noted that trials could indeed be reduced to show trials, but "from those [he has] spoken to (Hong Kong judges) they don't see themselves as conducting show trials". Judicial independence in Hong Kong is still trustworthy.

明報社評2024.06.13：堅持按法律證據判案 捍衛法治與司法獨立

兩名英國法官辭任香港終審法院海外非常任法官，再度引發有關法治的議論。兩名英國法官的辭任理由，皆與香港政治環境有關，其中岑耀信（Jonathan Sumption）更認為「香港法治面臨嚴重危機」；留任終院的澳洲法官祈顯義（Patrick Keane）則認為，香港司法制度獨立沒變。

香港近年經歷動盪與巨變，對國家安全的重視大幅提高，政治收緊是事實，但法治環境與司法獨立有否改變，又是另一回事。

2020年《港區國安法》實施後，先後有5名海外法官辭任終院職務。英國最高法院前法官岑耀信及郝廉思（Lawrence Collins），是最新宣布辭任的兩人。另外，來自加拿大的終院非常任法官麥嘉琳（Beverley McLachlin）近日表示，希望多花時間陪伴家人，決定下月底起不再續任。

郝廉思解釋，「辭任終院是因為香港的政治形勢」，但強調續對終院及法官獨立性有「最充分信心」。岑耀信則為《金融時報》撰文，批評港區國安法「嚴重限制法官自由度」，在政治風氣改變下，「不少法官也漠視本身自由捍衛者的角色」，基本法和國安法雖保證有言論自由及集會自由，惟「只是空談」。岑耀信稱，之前留任終院是希望有助維護法治，惟「恐怕已不再現實」。

特區政府對兩人辭職表示遺憾，重申法院獨立審案不受干預，極不同意岑耀信就香港法治和司法獨立所發表的個人意見。本港首任終審法院首席法官李國能亦發表聲明，強調各界應該對現任終審法院首席法官張舉能所領導的法院「能夠繼續有效履行其職責」，有完全的信心。

來自澳洲的終院海外非常任法官祈顯義，認為香港法庭依然稱職和獨立。祈顯義提到世界各地司法機構在尋求「平衡點」上各有不同，在香港，平衡是以一種獨特方式（一國兩制）來實現，「這可以很難」。岑耀信對於何謂「適切平衡」，當然可以有不同看法，然而他在未提任何論證下，便指控本港「不少法官也漠視本身自由捍衛者的角色」，未免有欠公道。

祈顯義也有提到他對於擔任終院非常任法官的原則。他強調，如果特區政府向司法部門施壓，或拒絕接受法院裁決，將會觸及他的「紅線」，但他不相信這種情况正在發生。他還提到，法庭審訊的確可以淪為審訊騷（show trials），「但根據我所接觸過的人（香港法官），他們並不認為自己是做審訊騷」。本港司法獨立，依然值得信賴。

■ Glossary 生字 /

grave : (of situations, feelings, etc.) very serious and important; giving you a reason to feel worried

lip service : if somebody pays lip service to something, they say that they approve of it or support it, without proving their support by what they actually do

reduce to : to force somebody/something into a particular state or condition, usually a worse one