Editorial：HKU's Internal Strife Calls for Impartial Handling

Zhang Xiang is a mainland scientist who studied abroad before returning to China. He set about reform after becoming President of HKU in 2018. While some people agree with Zhang Xiang's management style borrowed from US universities, which emphasises efficiency, some are unhappy about his strong leadership style. Over the past six months, the HKU Council and Zhang Xiang have been at loggerheads repeatedly. First, all members of the Council received several anonymous emails late last year containing a string of accusations against Zhang Xiang. These accusations included Zhang's specific requirement that the Dean of Medicine ''must have experience in leading a US tertiary institute'' during the selection process, his failure to invite tenders before selecting a headhunting company, and his mishandling of donations from the mainland.

The incident caught the attention of the government, which demanded that the HKU Council handle it fairly. In the end, the Council accepted the investigation report of a special task force and took the view that there was not sufficient evidence to substantiate the accusations against Zhang. Zhang described the findings of the investigation had vindicated him, at the same time criticising some people of taking things out of context and leaking confidential information of the university to achieve some ulterior motives and put obstacles in the way of the university's reform.

Observers had thought that HKU's administration saga would come to an end. Unexpectedly, the HKU Council approved the interim appointment of several vice-president positions on 28 May, reigniting the controversy. Zhang emphasised that he had been kept in the dark. He lambasted Priscilla Wong, the Chairwoman of the Council, for circumventing established procedures. The Council issued an open letter, saying that the appointment of vice-presidents had been a long time in the making. The open letter faulted Zhang for his chaotic management, absence from school meetings and bypassing the HKU Council but tabling major projects to the Legislative Council for its review instead.

Zhang refuted the accusations of the open letter as fictitious and unfair; he also queried whether Wong had connived at information leaks in the university. Chief Executive John Lee, who is also the HKU Chancellor, has said that he has met with Zhang and Wong recently to mediate between them and communicate with them. The government has decided to set up an investigation and study group on the recent internal operations of the university. The Permanent Secretary of the Education Bureau and the Chairman of the University Grants Committee will be responsible for the relevant work.

Universities shoulder the important responsibilities of the nurturing of talent and the promotion of academic and scientific research development. All sectors have earnest expectations for good university governance. What they particularly do not want to see is office politics or personnel conflicts between different factions hindering HKU — or even Hong Kong as a whole — from attracting scholars and talent from all over the world. As one of the most representative higher education institutions in Hong Kong, HKU plays an important role in Hong Kong's journey from stability to prosperity. The escalation of the university's governance saga will not only tarnish the university's reputation, but also impact on Hong Kong.

According to the government, the investigation and study group has three goals, namely, to clarify facts and understand issues of all parties, to facilitate internal co-ordination and assist various parties to work together and strengthen mutual co-operation, and to propose recommendations regarding the improvement measures. It is hoped that the government will handle the dispute impartially and help HKU enhance its governance efficiency on the basis of respect for the institution's autonomy.

明報社評 2024.06.12：公正調研校政風波 協助港大回復平靜

香港大學校政風波愈演愈烈，政府宣布成立調研小組跟進處理。港大是本地歷史最悠久的大學，接受政府資助，大學管治及運作必須符合撥款要求和社會期望。

張翔是「海歸」科學家，2018年擔任港大校長後進行改革，有人認同張翔強調效率的美式大學管理風格，亦有人不滿其強勢作風。過去大半年，港大校委會與張翔屢起紛爭。先是校委會全員去年底收到多封匿名電郵，對張翔提出多項指控，包括遴選醫學院長時指定「須具美國高校經驗」、選聘獵頭公司沒招標、處理內地捐款不當等。

事態惹來政府關注，要求港大校委會公正處理。最後校委會接納專責小組調查報告，認為沒有充分證據確立對張翔的指控。張翔形容調查結果還他清白，同時批評事件中有人斷章取義外泄大學機密資料，以達至不可告人目的，阻礙大學改革。

外界原以為港大校政風波告一段落，未料港大校委會5月28日突然通過暫委多名副校長，令爭議重燃。張翔強調事前全不知情，批評校委會主席王沛詩繞過既定程序。校委會發出公開信，指副校長任命問題醞釀多時。公開信力數張翔治下管理混亂、缺席校內會議、繞過校委會將「重大專案」直接提交立法會審議等。

張翔反駁公開信內容失實不公，又質疑王沛詩姑息校內泄密問題。身兼港大校監的行政長官李家超透露，近日與張翔及王沛詩見面，進行協調溝通。政府決定就港大近期內部運作事宜成立調研小組，由教育局常任秘書長及教資會主席肩負相關工作。

大學肩負培訓人才、推動學術和科研發展的重任，各界對大學良好管治有殷切期望，更不希望辦公室政治或人事派系鬥爭，妨礙港大以至香港吸引五湖四海的學者與人才。港大作為本地最具代表性的高等學府之一，在由治及興之路上有重要角色，校政風波不斷升級，不僅損害校譽，對香港也有影響。

根據政府說法，校政風波調研小組有3個目標，包括釐清事實及了解各方問題、協調內部溝通及加強合作，以及提出改善建議。期望當局在尊重院校自主的前提下，秉公處理紛爭，協助港大提高管治效能。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

vindicate：to prove that something is true or that you were right to do something, especially when other people had a different opinion

lambaste：to attack or criticise somebody/something very severely, especially in public

connive at sth：to seem to allow something wrong to happen