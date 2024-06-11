Editorial : Government Should Act Tough Against Public Housing Abuse

The authorities have described the results as promising. The Housing Department will conduct investigations into tenants who have not made the declarations on time, and their cases will be dealt with sternly if they cannot provide a valid reason. Public housing is a precious public resource. Regardless of the number of abusers, it is incumbent on the authorities to spare no effort to deal with them.

Recently, the marriage between an elderly man and a young woman has become the talk of the Internet ever since they appeared on TV because of a family dispute. One topic of discussion is that despite the elderly man's own claim that he has millions of dollars in savings, he lives in the woman's public housing unit. The incident has once again sparked debates on the abuse of public housing.

The Director of Housing said the other day that, given the public's concern about the case and the fact that the people involved had been acting in a very high-profile manner, she understood the public would not regard it appropriate for the authorities not to launch an investigation. The department has now confirmed that the elderly man is not a PRH tenant and should not live in public housing. If the department finds that someone exceeds the asset limit, it can take the unit back.

The abuse of public housing is a long-standing problem. The lax policy for well-off tenants has even been under constant criticism. Passing by parking lots of public housing estates, citizens can often see luxury cars, and there is reason to believe that many of them belong to public housing tenants. Some people even illegally sublet their units on online platforms.

Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world, as the saying goes. Each of the over 800,000 PRH tenants in Hong Kong has their own story. There are tenants who live alone and often leave home early and return late to make ends meet. The fact that they rarely use water or electricity at home can easily mislead people into thinking that the unit has been left unoccupied for a long time. When conducting its investigations and follow-up actions, the authorities must be meticulous and careful so as not to prosecute good people. However, when it comes to well-substantiated cases of public housing abuse, the authorities really need to get tough with the abusers.

Many tenants in public housing are elderly people who live by themselves. They might not know much about the declarations that they have to make. Some tenants might have been away from Hong Kong for two or three months to handle their own matters and have thus missed the submission deadline. The authorities should handle these cases with compassion. As for those who have been absent from a unit prolongedly or have refused to submit the declaration form without reasonable explanations, the authorities should deal with their cases seriously — there is no reason to let them off.

The Housing Authority held a special meeting several days ago, during which a member mentioned some cases in which PRH tenants refused to submit declaration forms or made false statements. Though they had to hand their units back, they generally did not have to bear other serious legal consequences. Even if they were convicted of deliberately concealing assets, they were usually ordered to pay a fine or do community service. Rarely were they sent to prison.

No doubt such lenient punishments are unlikely to have a deterrent effect. The government needs to consider stiffening the penalties. As for the practice of illegally subletting public housing for profit, it runs counter to the original intention of the government's provision of public housing units. If necessary, the authorities should amend the law to punish such a practice severely.

明報社評2024.06.11：濫用公屋嚴打擊 加重罰則添阻嚇

房屋署加強打擊濫用公屋，過去大半年，先後展開兩輪資產及居住情况申報，另外又鼓勵物業管理公司舉報濫用個案。

當局形容效果理想，對於未有如期申報的租戶，署方將展開調查，若無合理原因，將嚴肅處理。公屋是珍貴公共資源，不管濫用者是多是少，當局都有責任全力打擊。

一名老翁與年輕女子結婚，因家庭糾紛上電視節目，成為網上熱話，其中一個討論點，是老翁自稱擁有數百萬元積蓄，卻寄住在女子的公屋單位。事件再度引起有關濫用公屋的議論。

房屋署長日前表示，明白市民關注有關個案，當事人又十分高調，當局若不調查，公眾會覺得不妥當，署方目前已確認老翁並非公屋住戶，不應住在公屋，如發現有人超出資產限額，署方可收回單位。

公屋濫用問題存在多時，富戶政策過於寬鬆，更是屢惹詬病。市民路經公共屋邨停車場，不時都可見名車、靚車，有理由相信當中不少均屬於公屋租戶；有人甚至透過網上平台，違例出租公屋。

當然，一樣米養百樣人，全港80多萬公屋戶，每戶背後各有故事。部分獨居住戶為口奔馳，經常早出晚歸，家中甚少用水用電，容易令人誤會單位長期無人居住，當局調查跟進，必須細心謹慎，避免「殺錯良民」，但對於一些證據充分的濫用個案，當局實有必要嚴厲打擊。

公屋住戶不乏獨居長者，可能不了解申報一事，也有一些居民可能因事不在香港兩三個月，因而錯過交表時間。對於這類個案，當局需要體恤處理，但對於長期不在單位居住，又或拒絕交表而無合理辯解者，當局有必要嚴肅處理，沒理由姑息。

房委會日前舉行特別會議，有委員提到，以往一些涉及公屋住戶拒交申報表或作虛假陳述的個案，違規租戶除了交回公屋，一般毋須承擔嚴重法律後果，就算因為故意隱瞞資產遭定罪，通常也是判處罰款或社會服務令，鮮有因此入獄。

如此寬鬆的懲罰，當然難有阻嚇力，政府有必要考慮加重罰則，至於違規出租公屋圖利，更是完全違背政府提供公屋單位的初衷，如有需要，當局應修訂法例，嚴懲相關行為。

■ Glossary 生字 /

sternly : in a serious and often disapproving way; in a way that shows you expect somebody to obey you

sublet : to rent to somebody else all or part of a property that you rent from the owner

let somebody off (with something) : to not punish somebody for something they have done wrong, or to give them only a light punishment