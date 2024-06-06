Editorial：Civil Servants Are Out of Touch with Reality

There are six factors that the government considers when adjusting the salaries of civil servants. The findings of the Pay Trend Survey (PTS) are one of them. The other factors include the performance of the economy, changes in the cost of living, the government's finances and the morale of civil servants. According to the PTS report released earlier, the net pay trend indicators for the upper, middle and lower salary bands are 4.01%, 4.32% and 5.47% respectively.

The government's finances are tight. In four of the past five fiscal years, the government has run a deficit. Last fiscal year, the fiscal deficit was as high as $100 billion. The authorities expect the deficit to narrow to HK$48.1 billion this year. However, if the "income" from the issuance of government bonds is excluded, the actual financial shortfall will exceed HK$100 billion again. It is expected that the government will not run a surplus until 2027/28.

Earlier, when the Legislative Council reviewed the budget bill, many lawmakers were concerned about the fiscal deficit and worried that the government would have to keep borrowing money. They suggested slashing the expenditure on the civil service by, for example, considering salary cuts for civil servants. But eventually the government agreed to raise civil servant salaries. The Chief Executive in Council has proposed a uniform 3% pay rise for civil servants, which is lower than the results of PTS.

As soon as the news came out, many civil service groups expressed dissatisfaction, saying that the 3% increase "failed to catch up with pay increases in the labour market" and "the exodus of civil servants is worrying", and so on. As per established procedure, the authorities will meet with representatives of four civil service groups to listen to their views, which will be submitted to the Executive Council for its final decision. Some civil service groups have stated that they will present counterproposals to the government in demand of a higher increase.

Both the government and private institutions must cut costs if they spend more money than they receive as income. As the largest employer in Hong Kong, the SAR government has kept increasing its staff numbers over the past ten years. The number of civil servants has gone up from 160,000 to 190,000. According to the Civil Service Bureau, expenditure on the salaries of civil servants amounted to $149.1 billion in 2022/23, equivalent to more than 20% of the government's operating expenditure. In the same year, the salary expenditure of subsidised institutions also reached $150.5 billion. If one says that public welfare expenditure should be cut due to the government's fiscal deficit, then spending on civil servants' salaries should be squeezed even more.

Given the tight public finances, an increase in salary expenditures will inevitably squeeze resources earmarked for people's daily lives and other areas. As the SAR government is under great financial pressure, a 3% salary increase for civil servants is already too generous. Still, civil servant groups are unhappy and want to wrangle over the rise, which does not look good in the eyes of ordinary citizens.

The reform of the civil service must give better value for money. A reasonable arrangement should allow salaries to go up or down and redundant staff to be laid off. As technology develops in leaps and bounds, the government should follow the example of private enterprises by speeding up the introduction of technology. By doing so it can further reduce the number of civil servants and cut the overall cost of manpower. The current methodology for conducting PTS has many shortcomings and cannot reflect the actual situation of the private labour market. It is necessary for the government to conduct a comprehensive review.

明報社評 2024.06.06：公僕加薪嫌少 折射離地心態

行政會議日前提出全體公務員劃一加薪3%，公務員團體表示將提反建議，要求更高加幅。

公務員薪酬調整，政府考慮6項因素，薪酬趨勢調查結果是其中之一，另外還包括經濟表現、物價變動、政府財政狀况、公務員士氣等。根據早前公布的薪趨調查報告，高、中、低級公務員淨指標分別為4.01%、4.32%和5.47%。

當下政府財政緊絀，近5個財政年度有4個錄得赤字，上年度財赤高達1000億元。雖然當局預期本年度赤字可收窄至481億元，但如果不計發債「收入」，實際收支缺口同樣超過千億元，預料要到2027/28年度，政府才能恢復盈餘。

早前立法會審議《財政預算案》，多名議員都關注財赤狀况，擔心政府借貸度日，建議削減公務員開支，包括考慮減薪，惟政府最終同意上調公務員薪酬。特首會同行會日前提出，公務員劃一加薪3%，加幅低於薪趨調查結果。

消息一出，多個公務員團體紛表不滿，認為3%加幅「未能追上市場增幅」、「公務員人手流失堪憂」，云云。按程序，當局會跟4個公務員團體代表見面聽意見，之後交由行會作最終決定。有公務員團體表示將向政府提出反建議，要求更高加幅。

不管是政府還是私營機構，入不敷支就要節流。特區政府作為全港最大僱主，近10年持續增加人手，公務員編制由16萬人增至19萬人，根據公務員事務局資料，2022/23年度公務員薪酬開支高達1491億元，相當於政府經營開支逾兩成，同年資助機構的薪酬開支亦達1505億元。若說財赤下民生福利開支要縮減，公務員開支更須壓縮。

公共財政捉襟見肘，薪酬開支增加，難免擠壓用在民生等方面的資源。特區政府財赤壓力巨大，仍然給公務員加薪3%，已是太過「鬆手」，然而公務員團體依然不心足，仍想討價還價，看在一般市民眼裏，觀感相當差。

公務員改革，必須加強衡工量值，薪酬可加可減、冗員可裁，才是合理的安排。科技發展一日千里，政府應該仿效私營企業，加快引入科技，進一步減少公務員人手，削減整體人力成本。現時薪趨調查的方法，存在諸般不足，無法反映私人市場實際情，政府有必要全面檢討。

/ Glossary生字 /

wrangle：to argue angrily and usually for a long time about something

value for money：used in reference to something that is well worth the money spent on it

in leaps and bounds：very quickly; in large amounts

■休刊小啟:英文版將於6月10日休刊，6月11日復刊。編輯部