Editorial：Open Market is Better than Taxi Fleets

The Transport Department received 15 applications for the Taxi Fleet Licence before the application period ended last Friday (31 May). The department said it would assess the applications according to six scoring criteria, including the applicant's management abilities, vehicle quality, fleet driver management and quality, online taxi booking plan and maintenance and daily operation suggestions.

A few years ago, an investigation by Ming Pao found that of the 18,000 taxi licences in Hong Kong, about 40% belonged to "corporate owners" (i.e., licences held in the name of a company). Moreover, the ten largest taxi companies held more than 2,600 taxi licences through affiliated companies, accounting for about 36% of all corporate taxi licences.

Although the authorities have not revealed the identities of the 15 licence applicants, it is widely believed that most applications came from traditional large taxi companies. For example, 12 taxi companies operating in the New Territories have joined hands in applying for a fleet licence. According to a participating car dealer, they now manage a total number of 1,600 taxis and are planning to put 350 of them into a fleet.

The government has set many requirements for the age and equipment of fleet taxis. To form a fleet, a substantial sum of money must be spent to replace old taxis and install new equipment. In the case of the aforementioned fleet "pooled" by operators in the New Territories, a car dealer said that just replacing the vehicles would cost them about $100 million. Were it not to be profitable, people would hardly invest such a hefty sum. It is no coincidence that some members in the trade have recently called for government subsidies to help them switch to electric taxis.

One of the key points of the taxi reform through the fleet regime is to allow taxi bookings without metered pricing. Instead, drivers and passengers will negotiate the fare in advance, which is in line with the current practice of unlicensed online ride-hailing. It is hard to tell how much higher the fares of "quality cabs" in a fleet will be in comparison with common taxis. It will largely depend on the government's attitude towards the legalisation of online ride-hailing. If the authorities agree to a monopoly of local point-to-point public transportation services by taxis, the bargaining power of "quality cabs" from a taxi fleet would of course be higher. But for the question of how much the service quality will be improved, at this stage, one can only "trust it will work out".

If members of the taxi trade think that they can get through the hard times by having a protectionist closed market and relying on government subsidies, it is merely wishful thinking. From a positive perspective, introducing a taxi fleet regime can strengthen cohesion in the industry. But from the other perspective, it may exacerbate the trend of oligopoly in the trade. The legalisation of online ride-hailing can improve the service quality of taxis by introducing external competition. It is worth deliberating whether it is wise to swim against the tide and reinforce oligopoly in the trade.

明報社評 2024.06.05：的士車隊「自我完善」 不如開放市場競爭

政府引入的士車隊管理制度，合共收到15份營運牌照申請，遠超當局有意發牌5至6個的數目。理論上，車隊制容許業界營運更有彈性，也有利於當局加強監管，惟亦有可能加劇業界寡頭化傾向，變成由小撮財雄勢大的車隊主導市場，車資收費更高已屬必然，至於服務質素改善多少，目前只能觀望。有競爭才有進步，本港點對點交通運輸服務，需要開放市場。如堅持封閉市場、依賴政策優待，行業生態難有根本轉變。

的士車隊牌照申請上周五截止，運輸署收到15份申請。署方表示將根據6項評分標準篩選，包括申請者管理能力、車輛及司機管理質素、網約服務及維修營運建議等。

數年前本報偵查發現，全港1.8萬個的士牌，約四成屬於「公司車主」（即以公司名義持有照牌），而十大車行又透過關連公司，擁有逾2600個的士牌，佔全部公司牌約36%。

當局未有交代15個牌照申請者的身分，外界普遍相信，大部分申請來自傳統大車行。例如新界12間車行便聯合申請一個車隊牌，有參與的車行人士透露，他們合共管理逾1600架的士，打算投放350部的士組隊。

政府對車隊的士車齡和設備有不少要求，組織車隊必須花一大筆錢換新車添裝備，上文提及的新界的士「聯合」車隊，有車行人士便提到，單是換車成本便要花約1億元。若非有利可圖，實難叫人重金投資。最近業界有聲音主張政府補貼他們換電動的士，實非偶然。

的士車隊制改革重點之一是容許預約的士毋須按咪表收費，由司機與乘客事先議價，跟現時網約白牌車做法看齊。日後車隊「優質的士」比普通的士貴多少，現在難以斷言，相當視乎政府對網約車合法的取態。如果當局同意讓的士壟斷本地點對點交通市場，車隊「優質的士」議價能力當然會更高，但服務質素改善多少，現在只能講個「信」字。

的士行業以為保護主義封閉市場、依賴政府補貼優惠，就能渡過難關，實屬一廂情願。引入的士車隊制度，正面看有利於凝聚業界力量，但從另一角度看，卻有可能加劇行業寡頭壟斷傾向。網約車合法化，可以透過引入外部競爭，提升服務水平；反其道而行，強化行業寡頭壟斷，明智與否值得商榷。

/ Glossary生字 /

oligopoly：​a market in which there are only a few companies producing or selling a product or service. This can result in less competition and higher prices for customers

affiliated：closely connected to or controlled by a group or an organisation

hefty：(of an amount of money) large; larger than usual or expected