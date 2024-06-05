Editorial : Facing History Squarely

The June Fourth incident originated from the death of Hu Yaobang on 15 April 1989. Back then, China was caught up in the competition between old and new ideological trends. The reform and opening up, which was experimental in essence, had both successes and failures. The adjustment of the ownership structure not only provided impetus for social and economic development, but also gave rise to irregularities such as official profiteering and corruption. Speculators with government backgrounds, who bought goods through official channels and made a profit by selling them, rode roughshod over the law. They took advantage of the special environment and conditions back then and chipped away at people's wealth.

Hu Yaobang, a liberal politician in ideology and governance style, was dedicated to the well-being of the people and remained uncorrupted throughout, which was in contrast with officialdom back then. His demise had widespread repercussions in society. People in Beijing headed to Tiananmen Square on their own initiative to mourn him and express their dissatisfaction with official profiteering and corruption. Later, it gradually evolved into a patriotic democratic movement spearheaded by university students who fought for political reform. Over a month or so between 15 April and 4 June, 1989, there were many opportunities to peacefully resolve the incident. Regrettably, none of these opportunities was seized.

In recent years, the authorities have emphasised that a conclusion has long been made on what happened between the spring and summer of 1989. However, looking back at history, the authorities' definition of the incident has changed from "counter-revolutionary riots" to "political turmoil". In 2021, the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China passed a resolution to define the incident as a "serious political disturbance". The resolution mentioned "the support and incitement of hostile anti-communist and anti-socialist forces internationally", but it also reiterated that "international macroclimate" and "domestic microclimate" factors coexisted. The resolution mentioned that the CCP and the government "took an unequivocal stance against the riots and defended the power of the socialist state", but it did not directly define the incident as a "counter-revolutionary riot".

Back then, people in Beijing took to the streets out of loyalty to their country, and their patriotism should not be denied. Many of the victims of the June Fourth incident were innocent people. Even if the authorities have already made a conclusion on the "serious political disturbance", they can still restore justice to the deceased and their families.

After the Cultural Revolution, Deng Xiaoping and Hu Yaobang overturned the decisions of a large number of unjust, false and erroneous cases, and even rejected the Cultural Revolution. The Centennial Resolution even defined the Cultural Revolution as "ten years of civil strife", "the most serious setback" and "a painful lesson". The point of talking about history is to look ahead. China is stable and prosperous today with greater confidence in facing a complex international situation. The authorities actually have more room to restore the truth and heal the wounds.

明報社評2024.06.04 ：直面歷史 撫平傷痛

今天是六四事件35周年。當年北京大批民眾和學生自發前往天安門廣場，悼念逝世的原中共總書記胡耀邦，表達反官倒、反腐敗的訴求，即使後來事態變得複雜，學生表現亦有不成熟之處，但絕大多數民眾都是出於一片丹心，希望國家進步，事件流血收場是一場歷史悲劇。

六四事件源於1989年4月15日胡耀邦逝世。當時國家正值新舊思潮激盪時期，改革開放摸着石頭過河，有得有失。所有制結構的調整，既為社會經濟發展注入了強大動力，同時亦衍生官倒貪腐等亂象，有官方背景的倒買倒賣投機者橫行，利用當時的特殊環境和條件，啄食民脂民膏。

胡耀邦思想作風開放，「一生為民，兩袖清風」，對照當時官場，他的離世在社會引發巨大迴響，北京民眾自發到天安門廣場悼念胡耀邦，藉此表達對官倒貪腐的不滿，其後逐步演變成為一場由大學生牽頭、爭取政治改革的愛國民主運動。由1989年4月15日到6月4日，這一個多月間，不乏和平解決事件契機，可惜一一錯過。

當局近年強調，對八九年春夏之交所發生的事「早有定論」，惟回顧歷史，由早期的「反革命暴亂」到後來的「政治風波」，當局對事件的定性，亦有調整。2021年，十九屆六中全會通過決議，便以「嚴重政治風波」來定性事件。決議提到事件背後有「國際上反共反社會主義的敵對勢力的支持和煽動」，但同時也重申「國際大氣候」和「國內小氣候」因素並存；決議提到黨和政府「旗幟鮮明反對動亂，捍衛了社會主義國家政權」，但沒有直接定性事件為「反革命暴亂」。

當年北京民眾走上街頭，都是出於一片丹心，不應該否定他們的愛國情懷；六四事件不少死難者是無辜百姓，即使當局對這場「嚴重政治風波」早有定論，依然可以還死者及家屬一個公道。

文革後，鄧小平、胡耀邦平反了大量冤假錯案，更否定了文化大革命；百年歷史決議更將文化大革命定性為「十年內亂」，是「最嚴重挫折」、「教訓慘痛」。談歷史就是為了向前看。今天，國家穩定富強，面對複雜的國際形勢也更有自信，當局實有更大空間還原真相撫平傷痛。

■ Glossary生字 /

multitude : an extremely large number of things or people

bloodshed : the killing or wounding of people, usually during fighting or a war

turmoil : a state of great anxiety and confusion