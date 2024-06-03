Editorial : Greater Transparency to Deter Corruption

Two days after He, a former deputy director of the STMA, was sentenced on May 29, Xu Ying, the incumbent occupant of the position, was dismissed for suspected corruption. Furthermore, Ling Chengxing, former director of the STMA who retired six years ago, was detained — also because of corruption — in October last year. He was formally arrested at the beginning of this month and is about to stand on trial.

He Zehua is accused of abusing his position to take bribes of RMB943 million between 1998 and 2023. Even after going into retirement in 2014, he still held sway and was able to influence the recruitment and promotion of personnel and tobacco business contracts, showing the seriousness of poor management and insufficient supervision of the STMA. Due to the huge sum of bribes involved, he was sentenced to death with a reprieve, with no possibility of commutation or parole.

The last official who was executed for corruption was Zheng Xiaoyu, former director of the State Food and Drug Administration. He accepted bribes and approved several drugs — six of which were later found to be bogus — for marketing. Although the bribes he accepted amounted to just over RMB6 million, he was executed in 2007 due to a public furore.

While major corruption cases and those which have resulted in death sentences have attracted widespread attention, many "small cases" are daily occurrences. According to the Discipline Inspection Commission and Supervisory Commission of Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, a total of 63 corrupt officials had been investigated this year as of 31 May.

Over the past four decades, the mainland has implemented comprehensive reforms, and the achievements have been remarkable. However, various new situations are constantly changing, and they call for constant reform of the system. This will inevitably introduce new rules and lead to the redistribution of power. The sheer scale and rapid speed of the reforms have given officials and cadres opportunities to take advantage of them. This is especially the case in areas and policies with large room for discretion. The mechanisms and laws to restrict officials from making personal gains have failed to keep up with the changes, which is understandable.

That the mechanism to root out corruption is not perfect does not mean that it cannot be improved. The regular mechanism of the Audit Office is effective. The Audit Office of Qingdao City, for example, has identified 221 specific problems under 79 items in the city's budget execution and fiscal revenue and expenditure last year. However, it is not transparent enough. If the government's problems can be brought to the public's attention in a more high-profile manner, the public will be aware of them and can jointly monitor the government's improvement measures. This way, not only will corruption be exposed, but the efficiency of governance will also be improved. At present, disciplinary inspection agencies have hotlines and websites to accept reports of corruption. However, a report can only be sent to the government of the same locality and rank of the person being reported. It is difficult for such a mechanism to prevent officials from shielding each other, and this also calls for review.

明報社評2024.06.03：重典未能嚇阻貪官 監督透明效用更大

已經退休10年的煙草專賣局副局長何澤華，因貪污罪被判死刑緩刑兩年，兩年後即使能夠減刑至終身監禁，也不得再減刑或假釋，即是說這個現年70歲的貪官將在監牢老死。如何做到令官員不敢貪、不想貪、不能貪，仍然未能臻善。

煙草專賣局前任副局長何澤華5月29日被法庭宣判，兩天後專賣局現任副局長徐㼆因涉嫌貪腐被免職，而6年前退休、去年10月同樣因為貪腐問題被扣查的專賣局局長凌成興則於本月初被正式逮捕，準備受審。

何澤華被指控在1998年至2023年間，利用職務影響力，受賄9.43億元人民幣，他已於2014年退休，但不在其位仍然能夠利用影響力為他人在錄用和升遷，以及煙草業務承攬方面施加影響，說明了這個機構的管理和缺乏監管問題如何嚴重。由於其貪腐金額巨大，所以被判死緩，不得減刑、不得假釋。

上一個貪官被執行死刑的是藥監局局長鄭筱萸，他因為受賄濫批藥品上市，後查明有6種是假藥，雖然只貪污600多萬元，但因民憤極大，2007年被執行死刑。

大案要案以及被判死刑的貪腐案當然矚目，很多「小案」則是無日無之，廣東省惠州市紀委監委公布，截至5月31日，今年共有63個貪官污吏落馬被查。

內地在過去40多年來實施全方位改革，成績有目共睹。然而，各種新情况在不斷變化而需要不停革新制度，也必然會帶來新的遊戲規則、權力的重新分配，而改革的幅度之大與速度之快，給官員幹部有可乘之機，特別是在酌情權力大的範疇與政策。限制官員從中漁利的機制與法律一時跟不上，也是情有可原。

完全杜絕不能貪的機制不能盡善，並不表示不能改善。目前審計署的恆常機制也是有成效的，比如青島市審計署查出該市去年在執行預算案及財政收支上有79項221個具體問題，但透明度不高，若能較為高調曝光政府的問題，讓市民知曉，然後共同監督政府的改善措施，不但能夠使貪腐溫牀無所遁形，也可以提高執政效率。目前紀律檢查機構設熱線電話以及網站接受貪腐舉報，但只能向被舉報人的屬地同級政府檢舉，很難避免不會發生官官相衛，也是需要檢討的。

■ Glossary 生字 /

sway : power or influence over sb

commutation : the act of making a punishment less severe

bogus : pretending to be real or genuine