Editorial : Preserving Hong Kong's Diversity

This case of subverting state power is the biggest court case concerning national security in Hong Kong so far. As it involves a "primary election" held by the pro-democracy camp, it is also known as the "primary election case". The case happened against the backdrop of the anti-amendment storm. After the pro-democracy camp scored a landslide victory in the District Council elections, Benny Tai Yiu-ting, a former associate professor of the Faculty of Law of the University of Hong Kong, suggested coordinating the pro-democracy camp through a mechanism prior to the upcoming 2020 Legislative Council elections. The goal was to achieve "35+" (gaining a majority in the Legislative Council), after which they would veto the government's budget, thereby forcing the government to agree to the "five demands".

The pro-democracy camp's primary election was held after the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) came into effect. A total of 47 people, including pro-democracy camp candidates from different political spectrums and the organisers of the primary, were later charged with conspiracy to subvert state power under the HKNSL. 31 of them, including Benny Tai, pleaded guilty. The other 16 denied the charges and went on trial.

The trial spanned over 100 days. Yesterday, the court found barrister Lawrence Lau Wai-chung and former Civic Party executive Lee Yue-shun innocent, while the remaining 14 people were found guilty. Since the implementation of the HKNSL, no defendant had ever been acquitted. Yesterday's ruling was the first time that a defendant had been found not guilty. However, since the Department of Justice has stated that it will appeal the ruling, it remains to be seen what the final outcome will be.

Furthermore, of all the 14 defendants who have been convicted, not everyone signed the "Inked Without Regret Declaration" pledging "mutual destruction". The verdict shows that the issue of conviction or acquittal hinges on whether the defendants "knew" and "agreed" to the agreement on vetoing the budget. It is still unknown whether any of the defendants will appeal the ruling. In any case, the ruling reflects the court's belief that there was indeed a conspiracy to subvert state power at that time.

Articles 50 to 52 of the Basic Law state that if the Legislative Council rejects a budget, the Chief Executive may dissolve the Legislative Council. However, if the new Legislative Council still refuses to adopt the disputed original bill, the Chief Executive must resign. Legislative Council members shoulder constitutional responsibilities and decide whether to vote in favour of the budget based on the pros and cons. Exercising legal power is of course not wrong. However, if one uses an "illegal means" to exercise one's "legal power", it will affect the legitimacy of the behaviour.

"One Country, Two Systems" is the unity of contradictions. While "One Country" must be upheld, "Two Systems" must also be safeguarded. Following the changes over the past few years, the situation in Hong Kong has returned to stability. Chaos has turned into order, and Hong Kong now turns order into prosperity. While it is important to seek development and transformation economically, some adjustments should also be made politically and socially so as to recreate an atmosphere of diversity and openness.

明報社評2024.05.31：串謀顛覆政權罪確立先例 一國兩制分際重塑護多元

47人被控串謀顛覆國家政權，16人否認控罪，法庭昨天裁定兩人罪名不成立，其餘14人皆罪成。

今次顛覆國家政權案，乃是本港迄今最大規模的國安案件，由於牽涉到2020年民主派「初選」，所以亦有「初選案」之稱。案件背景是2019年反修例風暴，民主派在區議會選舉大捷後，港大法律學院前副教授戴耀廷在2020年立法會換屆選舉前，提出透過機制協調民主派陣營，達至立法會「35+」（即奪取過半數議席），再以否決預算案的方法，迫使權力當局同意「五大訴求」。民主派初選在《港區國安法》生效後舉行。來自不同光譜的民主派參選人，連同初選組織者合共47人，事後被控違反《港區國安法》下串謀顛覆國家政權的罪名，當中31人認罪，包括戴耀廷等，16人則否認控罪，接受審訊。

案件審訊超過百天，法院昨天裁定，大律師劉偉聰及前公民黨執委李予信罪名不成立，其餘14人則罪成。《港區國安法》實施以來，未有脫罪先例，今次是首度有被告獲判罪名不成立，然而由於律政司已表明上訴，最終結果如何，還得拭目以待。

另外，罪成的14名被告，並非人人都有簽署《墨落無悔》聲明承諾「攬炒」，判辭顯示，被告是否「知悉」及「同意」否決預算案的協議，才是定罪關鍵，個別被告會否不服判決提出上訴，仍屬未知之數。無論如何，裁決反映法庭認為當時確曾發生了串謀顛覆國家政權的行為。

《基本法》第50至52條提到，若立法會否決預算案，特首可解散立法會，但如果重選的立法會繼續拒絕通過所爭議的原案，特首必須辭職。立法會議員肩負憲制責任，根據預算案的利弊決定是否投票支持，行使合法權力當然沒問題，但如果有人以「非法手段」運用「合法權力」，則會影響行為的合法性。

一國兩制是矛盾統一體，「一國」必須堅持，「兩制」也要維護。經過這幾年的變化，香港局勢已回復穩定，由亂及治時期過去，進入由治及興時期，經濟上謀發展謀轉型固然重要，政治上和社會上也應該作出一些調整，好讓多元開放氛圍重新建立起來。

■ Glossary 生字 /

landslide : an election in which one person or party gets very many more votes than the other people or parties

unity : a single thing that may consist of a number of different parts

chaos : a state of total confusion with no order