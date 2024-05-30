Editorial : HKFA Must Raise Its Game

In May last year, the ICAC launched Operation Green Grass and cracked the biggest match-fixing case in recent years. The incident involved matches in the First Division League, the second tier of Hong Kong football, and the established football club Happy Valley. The authorities arrested a total of 23 people, including coaches, 11 players and so-called "boatmen" (i.e. intermediaries of illegal gambling operations).

The ICAC has recently launched a follow-up operation and smashed another match-fixing syndicate, arresting a total of 12 people including its masterminds and core members. Among those arrested are the head coach and players of a team competing in the Hong Kong Premier League, the coaches and players of two teams competing in the Second Division League, and a so-called "boatman". As the case is still under investigation, the ICAC did not disclose the identities of the players of the clubs, only saying that they are all local players.

Several facts are worthy of note concerning the case as disclosed by the ICAC. First, the case spans three football seasons starting from 2021, meaning that match-fixing continued in the season that has just ended. Despite the fact that the ICAC arrested over 20 people in its Operation "Green Grass", match-fixing syndicates still treated the law as nothing and acted with absolute recklessness. Second, although some of those arrested made considerable gains from illegal betting, the actual bribes paid to the players involved ranged from tens of thousands of dollars to just a few thousand dollars in each match. In general, the bribery did not cost the match-fixing ring much. Third, the ICAC has said that the masterminds and core members of the ring knew each other before joining the football scene and had a habit of illegal betting. After joining the football scene, they tried to bribe other players to rig matches and take part in illegal betting.

Information obtained from the investigation shows that the case did not involve the management of the club. This shows the ICAC thinks that match-fixing is restricted to a small group of "rotten apples", and there is no evidence to suggest a systemic failing. However, over the past decade or so, there have been many cases of illegal betting in Hong Kong football. It would stretch credulity to claim that all of them were purely isolated cases.

The Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) stresses that it has strengthened its cooperation with the ICAC in recent years. It has held seminars to explain the criminal liability of match-fixing to raise the awareness of clubs and players of the need to say no to corruption. Not only does it require clubs to review the professional ethics of coaches and players regularly, but it has also stepped up its supervision of matches, with experts reviewing match recordings to analyse whether players have put in "strange" performances. In spite of all this, however, match-fixing cases still occur repeatedly, which has inevitably raised doubts about whether the HKFA's efforts against corruption and match-fixing are adequate and whether its supervisory work is overhyped.

The HKFA should introduce key performance indicators (KPIs) and regularly report on the progress of related work. It should also consider setting up a reporting mechanism and proactively following up on suspected cases of match-fixing. It is the HKFA's exclusive responsibility to promote the healthy development of Hong Kong football. Apart from improving its governance, it must also do more to combat corruption and promote fair play.

明報社評2024.05.30：假波問題禁之不絕 足總肅貪責無旁貸

廉政公署搗破打假波集團，拘捕12人，包括一支港超聯球隊的主教練及球員，以及兩支乙組球隊的教練及球員。

廉署去年5月展開「碧草」行動，瓦解近年最大宗打假波案，事件涉及本地甲組賽事（即次級聯賽）及老牌球會愉園，當局合共拘捕23人，包括教練、11名球員及「艇仔」（即外圍賭注中介）。

廉署近日再在「碧草」行動展開延伸執法，再搗破一個打假波集團，拘捕主腦及骨幹成員合共12人，當中包括港超聯球隊主教練及球員、港乙球隊教練及球員，以及外圍「艇仔」。廉署以案件仍在調查為由，未有公布涉案球會球員身分，僅透露全屬本地球員。

廉署披露的案情，有幾點值得留意。首先，案件涉及2021年起3個球季，意味「打假波」行為在剛完結的球季仍然持續，即使廉署「碧草」行動拘捕了20多人，假波集團依然目無法紀，膽大包天。其次，雖然個別被捕者投注外圍獲利可觀，但涉案球員每場實際收受的賄款，多則數萬元，少則僅得數千元，整體而言，行賄成本並不特別高。第三，廉署指涉案主腦及骨幹成員加入球圈前已認識，也有賭外圍習慣，他們加入球圈後，嘗試賄賂其他球員打假波賭外圍。

調查資料顯示案件不涉球會管理層，反映署方認為打假波情况，仍限於小撮害群之馬，暫無證據顯示這是系統性的問題。不過話說回來，過去十年八載本地球壇屢爆假波案，若說「純屬巧合」，說服力似乎亦不太足夠。

足總強調近年已加強與廉署合作，舉行講座講解打假波刑責，提升球會球員防貪意識，除了要求各球會定期檢視教練球員職業操守，另外又加強監察比賽情况，由專家翻看賽事錄影，分析是否有球員表現「有異樣」等，然而假波案依然一再發生，難免令人質疑足總防貪打假是否到位、監察工作會否雷聲大雨點小。

足總應引入關鍵績效指標（KPI），定期交代相關工作進展，同時亦應考慮設立舉報機制，主動跟進有打假波嫌疑的個案。足總對本地球壇健康發展，有不可推卸的責任，除了改善管治水平，在肅貪倡廉方面，亦必須有更多作為。

■ Glossary 生字 /

span : to last all through a period of time or to cover the whole of it

scene : a particular area of activity or way of life and the people who are part of it

failing : a weakness or fault in somebody or something