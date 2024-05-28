Editorial : Government's Inaction on MSW Charging

In August 2021, the Legislative Council adopted the Waste Disposal (Charging for MSW) Bill by a large margin. The authorities laid down a preparation period of at least 18 months, meaning that the scheme could have come into effect in early 2023 at the earliest. Contrary to expectation, however, the exact date of implementation was repeatedly delayed.

The authorities originally planned to implement it at the end of last year. But they delayed the scheme until April 1 this year to accommodate "the wish of the property management industry and the cleaning industry that it would not be implemented until after the Lunar New Year". At the beginning of this year, there was still a lot of confusion in society about the specific arrangements for the scheme, and the government decided to postpone its implementation for yet another four months. It also launched a Demonstration Scheme in government departments and different buildings, with Warner Cheuk, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, tasked with the coordination of different bureaux and departments.

Over a month into the Demonstration Scheme, the government announced yesterday (27 May) that it will not implement the MSW charging scheme as scheduled in August, nor will it set a specific date of implementation. The government explains that the outcomes of the Demonstration Scheme and the opinions of society show that "the conditions are not there for the implementation of an MSW charging scheme". The government says it must vigorously improve the ancillary system for recycling and promote the culture of recycling, the related work of which "cannot be in place shortly".

In the future, the authorities will expand ancillary equipment for recycling, strengthen the publicity campaign and improve the MSW charging scheme. However, they have not come up with a clear timetable for the scheme's implementation. The authorities have merely said that they will handle the matter step by step and evaluate the progress from time to time. The only specific time they have mentioned is the submission of a report on the progress of waste reduction to the Legislative Council in the middle of next year. Concerning the previous delays to the scheme, the government at least provided specific dates for its implementation. Now that the scheme has been put on hold, there is no information about how long this will be the case.

MSW charging has been under discussion for over 20 years. It was during the administration of Tung Chee-Hwa when the idea first came up. 20 years have been spent on the scheme's deliberation, consultation and promotion, and even the legislative work has been completed. If the scheme, which the government has decided on, is not implemented at last, the time, money and effort devoted by the previous administrations will come to nothing.

One lawmaker has made some high-sounding statements, saying that the "original intention" of MSW charging is the reduction of waste rather than fee charging, and the government should not regard fee charging as the only or inevitable means of waste reduction. However, the reality is that the sole reliance on publicity, education and voluntary participation is of very limited effectiveness when it comes to waste reduction at source.

As Hong Kong turns order into prosperity, the government must have the courage to remain steadfast in doing what is right and rise to the challenge. It must also have the courage to shatter the rigid structure of vested interests and have the long-term interests of society in mind. It must not yield to pressure from the political and business circles all the time. If the government still has the political will to implement the MSW charging scheme, it must seize the time and improve the ancillary network for recycling as soon as possible, strengthen food waste recycling facilities and dispel the worries of frontline workers in the property management and cleaning industries about breaking the law accidentally. What it must not do is to let MSW charging end up a stillborn scheme.

明報社評2024.05.28：垃圾徵費實施無期 籌謀廿載決而不行

政府宣布暫緩垃圾徵費，何時實施亦無期，當局僅表示將展開一系列工作，增加回收配套及優化計劃，明年中再向立法會匯報減廢進度。

2021年8月，立法會大比數通過垃圾徵費條例，當局預留至少18個月準備期，意味最快2023年初便可推出，未料具體實施日期一拖再拖。

當局原擬去年底推行，其後又以「物管及清潔業界期望新年節慶過後才推行」為由，延至今年4月1日。及至今年初，社會各界對於垃圾徵費具體安排，仍有很多不明白之處，政府決定將實施日期再押後4個月，並由政府部門和不同樓宇「先行先試」，由政務司副司長卓永興協調跨局跨部門合作。

經過個多月的「先行先試」，政府昨天宣布不會在8月如期推行垃圾徵費，亦不會訂出具體實施日子。根據政府的解釋，「先行先試」計劃結果以及社會意見，反映「現時無條件實施垃圾收費」，政府必須大力改善回收配套系統和推進回收文化，但相關工作「不可能短時間準備好」。

當局未來將擴大回收配套、加強公眾教育，優化垃圾徵費計劃，惟何時落實卻無明確時間表，當局僅表示要按部就班，不時評估工作進度，唯一提及的時間點，是明年中向立法會匯報減廢工作進度。若說之前垃圾徵費數度押後，政府尚有提出一個明確實施日期，今次「暫緩」根本不知道要「緩」多久。

垃圾徵費談了20多年，早於董建華時期已有相關構思，經過20年的醞釀、諮詢和推動，連立法工作也完成了，如果最終真的決而不行，無異於毁掉歷屆政府為此所投入過的時間、金錢和心力。

有議員高談垃圾徵費「初心」是減廢而非收費、政府不應視之為減廢唯一或必然手段，云云，現實是源頭減廢單靠宣傳教育和自願參與，效果非常有限。

香港由治及興，政府須有擇善固執、迎難而上的勇氣，更要敢於打破利益固化藩籬，放眼社會長遠利益，不能每每因為政商界施壓就「褪軚」。政府若仍有政治意志落實垃圾徵費，必須把握時間，盡快改善回收配套網絡、加強廚餘回收設施、免除物管及清潔業前線員工對誤墮法網的疑慮，而不是任由垃圾徵費變相胎死腹中。

■ Glossary 生字 /

ancillary : providing necessary support to the main work or activities of an organisation

high-sounding : high-sounding statements, principles etc. seem very impressive but are often insincere

steadfast : not changing in your attitudes or aims