Editorial : Western Countries' Recognition of Palestine

Israel gained a seat in the United Nations (UN) as a member state less than a year after the Jewish people returned and created the state. In contrast, Palestine has yet to join the UN formally after decades of fierce struggle or forced concessions. This has been due to obstruction by the US even though 142 countries around the globe recognise its status as a state. Ireland, Norway and Spain have now become the first Western countries to recognise the state of Palestine. It is believed that more European countries will follow suit.

There is almost a consensus in the international community that the issue of Israel and Palestine should be resolved through a "two-state solution". Even the US recognises this consensus. But questions remain. Where should the border be demarcated between Palestine and Israel? Where should the capital be located? How can the two sides reach a consensus? For decades, there has been no consensus on these long-standing and thorny issues. It is believed there will not be a breakthrough in the short term.

For now, the focus should be on how to achieve a ceasefire agreement. After all, 35,000 Palestinians have already been killed in this conflict, and one million of the remaining Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are struggling to survive a lack of water and food as well as shelling by Israel. A humanitarian crisis can happen at any time.

In the latest development, it has been reported that Israel will return to the negotiating table for a ceasefire, but the demands of the two sides are worlds apart. Negotiations on how many days a ceasefire should last would only be a palliative measure. A once-and-for-all solution remains distant. The international community has pointed its finger at the US's "comprehensive" support for Israel, which is the real reason why Israel has been acting without scruple.

On May 20, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan issued a statement, stating that he would apply for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, another senior Israeli government official and three Palestinian Hamas leaders. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately stated that he would discuss with members of Congress the adoption of sanctions in the form of a bipartisan resolution, since the ICC had placed a terrorist organisation on the same footing as Israel.

There have been reports of the discovery of "mass graves" during the Israeli military operation in Gaza. The international community has been calling for a public investigation into whether war crimes — or even crimes against humanity — have been perpetrated.

Now some European countries have announced that they recognise the state of Palestine, and the ICC has requested an arrest warrant for Netanyahu. These actions can be understood as open gestures of defiance against the US. If such actions continue to be taken, the momentum will grow at the US's expense, and it will not be long before the US's international status falls into a decline.

明報社評2024.05.27：美國死抱以色列 國內國際處境尷尬

以巴衝突爆發7個多月，雙方從炮轟到巷戰，至今仍然膠着。最近有一些峰迴路轉的事情發生，愛爾蘭、挪威和西班牙上周宣布承認巴勒斯坦國，該決定明天正式生效。

猶太人「重返」以色列立國，不到一年時間就取得聯合國會員席位。巴勒斯坦經過幾十年的激烈爭取或者被迫退讓，雖然全球有142個國家承認其國家地位，但在美國一國阻撓下，仍然未能堂而皇之加入聯合國。愛爾蘭、挪威和西班牙是西方國家當中首先承認巴勒斯坦國者，相信歐洲還會有更多國家陸續會有同樣的宣布。

國際社會幾乎是共識的是，以「兩國方案」解決以巴問題，連美國也承認這個共識，然而，巴以兩國邊界如何劃定？首都應該位於何處？雙方如何才能達成共識？這些「老大難」問題幾十年來一直未能取得一致，相信短期內也不可能有突破。

關注點還是應該回到解決眼前的停火協議，因為巴勒斯坦在這場衝突中已經有35,000人罹難，其餘100多萬在加沙地帶的巴勒斯坦人則在缺水缺糧，以及以色列戰火威脅下苟活，隨時有人道災難危機。

最新消息說，以色列將會重回商議停戰的談判桌，但雙方的叫價相距甚遠，商談停火多少天只能止一時之渴，徹底解決問題甚是遙遠。而國際社會的矛頭，紛紛指向美國對以色列的「全方位」支持，是造成以色列肆無忌憚的真正原因。

5月20日，國際刑事法院檢察官卡里姆·汗發表聲明，表示申請對以色列總理內塔尼亞胡、另一名政府高官和3名巴勒斯坦哈馬斯領導人的逮捕令。美國國務卿布林肯立即表示，將會跟國會議員商議，用兩黨決議的形式採取制裁措施，因為國際法院將一個「恐怖主義組織」與以色列放在同等地位。

以色列在加沙的軍事行動，有報道稱發現「萬人坑」。究竟有沒有違反戰爭罪，甚至反人類罪，國際社會一直呼籲要公開調查。

現在歐洲一些國家宣布承認巴勒斯坦國，聯合國國際法院要求發出逮捕令捉拿內塔尼亞胡，可以理解為公然跟美國唱對台戲，這樣的戲碼不斷上演，就會形成此消彼長的態勢，美國的國際地位江河日下的日子就不會遠了。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

stalemate : a disagreement or a situation in a competition in which neither side is able to win or make any progress

thorny : causing difficulty or disagreement

scruple : a feeling that prevents you from doing something that you think may be morally wrong