Editorial : Orderly Opening Up of Ride-Hailing Market

Despite its huge popularity in other parts of the world, the legality of online ride-hailing in Hong Kong is in a grey area. It is illegal for drivers of a car not registered as a taxi (a so-called pak-pai) to transport passengers for a fee, but operating an online ride-hailing platform isn't. Uber was the first online ride-hailing platform to enter Hong Kong and has been operating here for ten years. In recent years, more taxi drivers have joined the platform. The current law is that it is legal for Uber to send orders to licensed taxis, but not to send orders to private cars.

The taxi industry has criticised the government for its ineffective crackdown on pak-pais used for online hailing services, arguing that while the industry has been complying with the government's strict regulations for many years, Uber's online ride-hailing services are free from the shackles of laws and regulations, resulting in unfair competition. But on the other hand, many citizens are dissatisfied with the taxi service, and are still happy to choose online ride-hailing services even though they are aware of legal, insurance and other issues.

Late last year, groups such as the Taxi Owners' Association, demanding that the government outlaw online ride-hailing, threatened to launch a strike at one point. Subsequently, the authorities stated that it would use half a year to study the possibility of regulating online ride-hailing platforms. Chief Executive John Lee has recently disclosed that the study would be completed in July. At a time when taxi fare increases have caused controversy, the issue of online ride-hailing has attracted renewed attention. All this signals a huge struggle for interests.

Recently, some people in the taxi industry launched a "sting operation" against Uber. They have reported seven pak-pais altogether and posted footage of their operations online. It is said that some of those participating in the operations are members of the Hong Kong Taxi Council. The vice chairman of the council called for restraint, but at the same time expressed understanding of "some drivers taking the initiative to combat Uber". However, the industry's sting operations have provoked a backlash from society. Some netizens have listed multiple locations where taxis are usually parked, calling on the public to report illegally parked taxis as well as "black cabs".

A few years ago, the Consumer Council offered some specific recommendations on the regulation of online ride-hailing services, including the introduction of three different licenses to regulate online ride-hailing platforms, vehicles and drivers respectively. These suggestions can provide a blueprint for the government's orderly opening up of the point-to-point transportation market. Of course, shattering the market monopoly will inevitably cause taxi license prices to fall. However, the government's responsibility has never been to safeguard the value of an investor's investment, but to put the public interest first.

Opening up the market can encourage competition and improve services. What has happened in different parts of the world has shown that taxis and online ride-hailing services can coexist and prosper together. It is hoped that the government's study on the regulation of online ride-hailing platforms will bring good news to the public rather than strengthen vested interests.

明報社評2024.05.24：打破利益固化促競爭 有序開放網約車市場

的士業界中人自行「放蛇」打擊Uber網約車，近日引起不少迴響，行政長官呼籲業界切勿自行「放蛇」，以免誤墮法網，有網民則呼籲舉報的士違泊，反建議「放蛇」捉「黑的」。

網約車在世界各地大行其道，在香港卻一直處於法律灰色地帶，雖然白牌車取酬載客屬不合法，但營運網約平台本身並不違法。Uber是最早進駐香港的網約車平台，營運至今已有十載，近年還多了的士司機加入平台。根據現行法例，Uber若「派單」給有營業執照之的士，屬於合法行為，但「派單」給私家車則屬非法。

的士業界批評政府對網約白牌車打擊不力，認為業界多年來一直遵從當局嚴格監管，但Uber網約車服務卻在法例監管之外，構成不公平競爭，然而另一邊廂，不少市民不滿的士服務，即使知道有法律、保險等方面的問題，依然樂意選擇網約車服務。

去年底，的士商會等團體一度揚言發起罷駛行動，要求政府取締網約車。當局其後表示會花半年時間，研究規管網約車平台。行政長官李家超日前透露，相關研究將於7月完成，適逢的士加價引起爭議，網約車問題再受關注，一場利益大角力亦山雨欲來。

近日有的士業界中人展開針對Uber的「放蛇」行動，先後舉報7輛白牌車，並將行動片段放上網，有指參與「放蛇」的業界中人，包括的士業議會成員。該會副主席一邊呼籲克制，一邊對「有司機自發打擊Uber」表示理解。不過業界「放蛇」行動卻在社會惹來反彈，有網民列出多個的士停泊地點，呼籲大眾舉報的士違泊和捉「黑的」。

數年前，消委會已就規管網約車服務提出具體建議，包括引入3種不同牌照，分別規管網約車平台、車輛和司機，可以成為政府有序開放點對點交通市場的藍圖。當然，打破市場壟斷，的士牌價無可避免會下跌，但政府的責任，從來不是幫投資者托價保值，而是以公眾利益為先。

開放市場可以鼓勵競爭改善服務，世界各地經驗亦顯示，的士與網約車服務可以共存共榮。期待政府的規管網約車平台研究，能夠為市民帶來好消息，而不是為業界利益藩籬「加固」。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

sting : a police action to catch criminals in which the police pretend to be criminals

shackle : a particular state, set of conditions or circumstances, etc. that prevent you from saying or doing what you want

opening up : the process of making something ready for use