Editorial : Mysterious Death of Englishman Accused of Spying for HK

Early last week, the British government charged three men under the National Security Act on suspicion of conducting intelligence work in the UK for the Hong Kong authorities. Bill Yuen Chung-biu, manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in London, is one of the defendants. The other two defendants are Peter Wai Chi-leung, who serves in the UK Border Force and is also a special constable for the City of London Police, and Matthew Trickett, who used to serve in the Royal Marine Corps.

Information shows that Wai runs a private security company, and Trickett was both an officer with the Immigration Enforcement agency and a private detective. The indictment accuses Yuen of providing a total of £95,500 (approximately HK$936,000) in remuneration to the other two defendants through a bank account held by the HKETO, and the other two of monitoring Nathan Law, Finn Lau, Christopher Mung and other Hongkongers in the UK at the behest of a foreign intelligence agency. Trickett was even accused of posing as a maintenance worker in an attempt to break into the UK home of a Hongkonger.

The prosecution describes Trickett as the primary actor of the surveillance operation. In an unexpected twist of events, however, this individual who played a key role in the case was found dead in a park near his home on Sunday afternoon. The British police disclosed the incident yesterday (22 May) and currently treated Trickett's death as "unexplained". Generally speaking, this means the police have not found anything suspicious or clues pointing to homicide. This ongoing case of British national security, in which Hongkongers are involved, is itself full of mystery. Now Trickett's mysterious death has made the case even more confusing. The latest signs show that the whole matter is becoming increasingly politicised.

After the incident came to light, the British government immediately summoned the Chinese ambassador to the UK, stating that China's "espionage activities" against the UK and the SAR government's actions such as putting a bounty on the heads of several Hongkongers were "unacceptable". Yesterday a cross-party group of Members of Parliament (MPs) even participated in a joint statement sponsored and coordinated by the Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC), an organisation based in the US, which stated that "if employees of the HKETO were operating as accomplices of transnational repression, beyond their legitimate remit of economics and trade, the option of closing the London HKETO should be considered".

The SAR government criticised the UK for mounting such an "unacceptable" and unreasonable accusation. Beijing authorities even stated that they were vigorously against the UK's political manipulation.

Trickett's mysterious death has brought new variables to the trial. Due to the absence of knowledge currently of what evidence or testimony the British police have obtained from Trickett, it is difficult to say whether the latest development of the situation will be favourable or unfavourable to the other two defendants. Chief Executive John Lee has recently stated that he has asked the UK to provide details of the case. The UK government has a responsibility to give its response and explanation.

明報│社評 ̷̷ 2024.05.23 ̷

關鍵被告離奇死亡

英國安案撲朔迷離

英國控告3男子涉嫌協助香港情報機構案，愈發撲朔迷離。案中一名曾為英軍效力的被告，光天化日下在當地公園死亡，死因暫時未明。

上周初，英國當局以國安法起訴3名男子，指他們涉嫌在當地為香港從事情報工作。香港駐倫敦經貿辦行政經理袁松彪是被告之一，另外兩名被告，分別是現職英國邊境部隊兼倫敦市特警的衛志良，以及曾在英國海軍陸戰隊服役的特里克特（Matthew Trickett）。

資料顯示，衛志良有經營私人保安公司，特里克特既是移民執法官，也是私家偵探。起訴書聲稱，袁松彪通過經貿辦名下銀行帳戶，向另外兩被告合共提供95,500鎊（約936,000港元）酬金，而兩人則被指為外國情報機構監視羅冠聰、劉祖廸及蒙兆達等在英國的香港人，特里克特更被指假扮維修人員，企圖擅闖一名在英港人寓所。

根據控方描述，特里克特是監視行動的主要執行者，未料這個案中關鍵人物，竟於周日下午伏屍在寓所附近一個公園。英國警方昨天披露事件，暫將特里克特之死列為「死因不明」，一般而言，這意味警方尚未發現任何可疑或指向兇殺的線索。英國這宗「涉港國安案」，本來就有不少疑團，現在特里克特離奇喪命，令到案件更加撲朔迷離。最新迹象更顯示，整件事正在朝政治發酵的方向發展。

事件曝光後，英方馬上傳召中國駐英大使，聲言中方針對英國的「間諜活動」，以及特區政府懸紅通緝在英港人等行為「不可接受」；英國國會數名跨黨派議員，昨天更參與由在美組織香港民主委員會（HKDC）發起及協調的聯署聲明，表示若經貿辦人員行動「踰越正當經貿業務範圍」，英國政府應考慮關閉經貿辦。

特區政府批評英方指控無理「不能接受」，北京方面更表示，堅決反對英方政治操弄行徑。

特里克特離奇死亡，為案件審訊帶來新變數。由於目前沒有任何資料，顯示英國警方在特里克特身上取得什麼證據或證供，現在難以斷言事態最新發展，對另外兩名被告「有利」還是「不利」。行政長官李家超日前表示，已要求英方提供案件細節，英方有責任回應和交代。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

at sb's behest : because somebody has ordered or requested it

pose : to pretend to be somebody in order to trick other people

bounty : money given as a reward