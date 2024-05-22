Editorial：Walled City Film Set: Anywhere Can Be A Tourist Spot

In order to revive Hong Kong's tourism industry, creativity and imagination are needed, and one should think more from the visitors' perspective and cater to their tastes. Holding various mega events back-to-back is of course one way of attracting visitors. However, many tourist-enticing features can actually be found in people's daily lives, and there is no need to deliberately put together a set of contrived "characteristics". Tourism is everywhere in Hong Kong — the key is to utilise the characteristics of each district, and it isn't a must to take the high-end tourism route. A unique experience of the historical Walled City could be one example.

As a part of the government's efforts to promote a "mega event economy", more than a hundred mega events will be held in the second half of the year. In total, there will be more than 210 mega events for the year, which are expected to attract about 1.7 million visitors and bring spending of about $7.2 billion to the city. There will be 15 brand new mega events in the second half of the year. They include a "Chinese Kungfu x Dance Carnival" gathering together over 1,000 martial arts and dance masters, a major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei organised by M+ as well as year-end fests like the WBSC Baseball5 World Cup, the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo, the Hong Kong Fashion Design Week and Hong Kong STREETATHON.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In is a recent big hit in Hong Kong and on the mainland. The film has been widely commended for its highly accurate recreation of the former Kowloon Walled City. Many viewers are highly interested in the history of the Walled City and its glory days. Many think that the authorities can make good use of this opportunity to use "scenes from the Walled City" as a theme to attract tourists. Deputy Financial Secretary Wong Wai-lun said yesterday (21 May) that although the film set has been dismantled, it has not been discarded. The authorities are having discussions with the film industry as to whether some parts of the set can be put up for display at a suitable location for the public and tourists to "check in".

Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, remarked recently that Hong Kong's tourist industry has to actively seek change and establish the concept that "anywhere can serve as a tourist spot". The city should fully explore its rich resources in local tourism and develop new tourism routes and products. Turning the history of the Walled City into a tourism resource is precisely a good example of the concept that "anywhere in Hong Kong can serve as a tourist spot".

Across Asia, popular culture in film and television is often closely linked with the tourism industry. Many filming locations of classic scenes have become tourist attractions. Now that the success of Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In has people's interest in the Walled City, the authorities should seize the chance to utilise the tourist resource at hand and put the concept of "anywhere can be a tourist spot" into practice.

A tourist hotspot does not necessarily have to follow the high-end route. Grassroots and the urban milieu can also be very distinctive. An example is the street calligraphy by the late "King of Kowloon" Tsang Tsou-choi — even museums are willing to collect and exhibit his works. At present, there are about ten places on the streets of Hong Kong where Tsang's calligraphy can still be found. If the authorities can preserve his works properly and turn them into tourism resources for promotion, the effect may well be better than forcing some out-of-touch "tourist spots" into existence.

明報社評 2024.05.22：香港無處不旅遊 投客所好接地氣

電影《九龍城寨之圍城》在香港和內地大收旺場，喚起不少人對城寨歷史的興趣，政府透露正與業界商討，將部分廠景擺放在適當地方，讓旅客和市民打卡。

振興香港旅遊業，需要的是創意和想像，多從旅客角度思考，懂得投其所好。密密舉辦各類盛事，當然是吸引旅客的一個方法，然而很多旅遊賣點，其實就在市民日常生活之中，毋須刻意堆砌一些「特色」。香港無處不旅遊，靠的是善用各區特色，不一定要走高檔路線。城寨歷史特色體驗可以是其中一例。

政府推動盛事經濟，下半年將有上百項盛事舉行，全年合計盛事超過210項，預計可吸引約170萬名旅客參與，為香港帶來約72億元消費額。下半年盛事中的全新項目合共有15項，包括雲集過千名武術及舞蹈界高手的「武林盛舞嘉年華」、M+博物館「貝聿銘大型回顧展」，還有年底舉行的WBSC五人制棒球世界盃、香港演藝博覽、香港時裝設計周、香港街馬等。

最近電影《九龍城寨之圍城》在本港和內地大熱，片中對當年九龍城寨形貌的高度還原，廣獲好評，很多觀眾都對城寨歷史和昔日風光極感興趣，不少意見都認為當局可善用眼前機會，以「城寨風光」作為一個吸引旅客的主題。財政司副司長黃偉綸昨天提到相關電影的廠景雖已拆卸，但沒有丟棄，當局正與業界商討可否將部分廠景擺放在適當地方，讓公眾和旅客「打卡」。

港澳辦主任夏寶龍早前提到香港旅遊業要積極求變，樹立「無處不旅遊」理念，充分發掘本地豐富旅遊資源，開發旅遊新路線新產品。將城寨歷史化為旅遊資源，正是體現何謂「香港無處不旅遊」的一個好例子。

放眼亞洲各地，影視流行文化跟旅遊業往往扣連緊密，很多經典場面取景地，都成為了旅遊賣點。《九龍城寨之圍城》之成功，喚起了人們對城寨的興趣，當局應把握機會，善用手上旅遊資源，貫徹「無處不旅遊」。

旅遊賣點不一定要走高檔路線，草根市井一樣可以極具特色，已故「九龍皇帝」曾灶財的街頭墨寶正是一例，就連博物館也樂意收藏和展覽。目前本港街頭仍有大約10處地方，留有曾灶財的墨寶，當局若能妥善維護，將之化為旅遊資源加以推廣，效果可能更勝勉強堆砌一些離地的「旅遊賣點」。

/ Glossary生字 /

cater to sb/sth：​to provide the things that a particular type of person wants, especially things that you do not approve of

retrospective：​a public exhibition of the work that an artist has done in the past, showing how his or her work has developed

dismantle：to take apart a machine or structure so that it is in separate pieces