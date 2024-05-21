Editorial : Taiwan's New Leader Charts a Clear Pro-Independence Path

In his inaugural speech, Lai mentioned the ROC nine times, the ROC constitution once and the "Republic of China Taiwan" three times. Among them, the most notable remark was "some call this land the Republic of China, some call it the Republic of China Taiwan, and some, Taiwan; but whichever of these names we ourselves or our international friends choose to call our nation..." This statement is equivalent to saying that both the "Republic of China Taiwan" and "Taiwan" are "country names", which does not accord with the ROC constitution.

According to the ROC constitution, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. Both the mainland China area and the Taiwan area belong to the ROC. They are not two separate countries. The related articles have created important political space for the framework of "one China with respective interpretations" in the 1992 Consensus. However, in his inaugural address yesterday (20 May), Lai made zero mention of his understanding of the "one China" notion, and he did not refer to the Cross-Strait Act as Tsai Ing-wen did in her speech when she took office in 2016. Article 1 of the Cross-Strait Act clearly states that its legislative purpose is to "ensure the security and public welfare in the Taiwan Area, regulate dealings between the peoples of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and handle legal matters arising therefrom before national unification".

But in Lai's speech, the term "cross-strait relations" appeared only once, and it was in the context of an antagonistic discourse. He said that "in face of the many threats and attempts of infiltration from China, we must demonstrate our resolution to defend our nation" by way of "strengthened national defense, improved economic security, stable and principled cross-strait leadership and values-based diplomacy" and by "standing side-by-side with other democratic countries". In the eyes of Beijing, such a statement is in essence advocating for independence through reliance on the US.

Lai mentioned "cross-strait relations" once in his speech — the "mainland" zero times even — but the term "China" was mentioned seven times in total. In the past, as the Taipei authorities have never recognised the PRC, they used terms like "the mainland area" instead. If the mainland is viewed as a separate country, it is in fact a contradiction of the ROC constitution. Although Tsai's government has also talked about the principle of "mutual non-subordination" in recent years, in general it still used expressions such as "cross-strait" and "mainland China". Despite Lai's self-proclamation that he will follow "Tsai's path", he is actually taking an even stronger "pro-independence" stance than Tsai.

明報社評 2024.05.21：「新兩國論」危害和平 賴清德台獨路線鮮明

在台灣，賴清德宣誓就任政府領導人，通篇就職演說充滿台獨色彩，只強調中華民國與中華人民共和國互不隸屬，不提中華民國憲法有關的「一中」內涵，也鮮提「兩岸關係」一類表述，直接稱呼大陸為「中國」，而台灣則可以是一個「國家名稱」。賴清德聲稱要「維持現狀」，但其演說所宣揚的實際是一套「新兩國論」，試圖進一步割裂兩岸。賴清德以「務實的台獨工作者」自居，又形容「中華民國憲法是災難」，他對兩岸關係的定位不能接受，只會置台海和平於險境。

賴清德就職演說9次提及中華民國、1次提到中華民國憲法、3次說出「中華民國台灣」，當中又以「無論是中華民國、中華民國台灣，或是台灣，皆是我們自己或國際友人稱呼我們國家的名稱」，最惹人注目。有關說法等同聲稱「中華民國台灣」和「台灣」也是「國家名稱」，不符合中華民國憲法。

根據中華民國憲法，兩岸同屬一個中國，大陸地區與台灣地區都屬中華民國，不是兩個國家。有關條文為九二共識「一中各表」創造了重要政治空間。昨天賴清德演說對有關「一中」的內涵絕口不提，他也沒有像2016年蔡英文就職時那樣，在演講中提及《兩岸人民關係條例》。《兩岸人民關係條例》第一條明確提到，立法目的是在「國家統一前，為確保台灣地區安全與民眾福祉，規範台灣地區與大陸地區人民之往來，並處理衍生之法律事件」。

但在賴清德演說中，「兩岸關係」這字眼只出現過一次，兼且前文後理充滿對抗性。賴清德稱，「面對來自中國的各種威脅滲透，我們必須展現守護國家的決心」，「強化國防力量，建構經濟安全，展現穩定而有原則的兩岸關係領導能力，以及推動價值外交，跟全球民主國家肩並肩」。看在北京眼裏，有關說法其實就是倚美謀獨。

賴清德演說談了「兩岸關係」1次，「大陸」更是0次，「中國」一詞卻合共提了7次。以往台北當局從未承認中華人民共和國，而是用「大陸地區」等稱呼，若把大陸視為一個國家，其實有違中華民國憲法，即使蔡英文政府近年也談「互不隸屬」原則，但大致仍沿用「兩岸」、「中國大陸」一類表述。賴清德對外自稱延續「蔡英文路線」，實際上比蔡更「獨」。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

jeopardise : to risk harming or destroying something/somebody

antagonistic : showing or feeling opposition

infiltration : the act of entering a place or an organisation secretly, especially in order to get information that can be used against it