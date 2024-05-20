Editorial : The Difficult Task of Ensuring Housing Delivery

Due to the combined effects of the pandemic and various other factors, the real estate market has been sluggish, leading to cashflow problems for developers of all sizes and a widespread crisis of unfinished housing projects. The central government first introduced a policy to ensure the delivery of buildings in 2022, which entailed the provision of additional loans through the financial system to prevent the spread of unfinished projects. However, the policy coincided with the peak of the pandemic, and the overall economic environment was poor. With the tight finances of local governments, the results of the policy were limited.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, housing completed in 2022 amounted to 862.22 million square metres in area, a 15% decrease from the previous year. Residential housing accounted for 625.39 million square metres, a 14.3% decrease. This implies that many homebuyers who have already paid in full — especially those who purchased with a mortgage and need to make immediate repayments — are faced with a dilemma. If they continue making repayments, they risk doing so for the sake of an unfinished housing. If they stop making the repayments, they face debt collection actions from their bank acting in accordance with the contract. As for the central government, it is more concerned about preventing small local banks issuing such loans from experiencing financial risks due to excessive bad debts than anything else.

As the pandemic subsided and the macroeconomic situation recovered partially, the situation improved. In 2023, completed housing reached 998.31 million square metres in area, a 17% increase. Completed residential housing accounted for 724.33 million square metres, a 17.2% increase. These figures show that many homebuyers who have made their payments can receive their properties at long last, and a large number of unfinished projects and financial risks have been averted. Still, there is no guarantee that their properties will be delivered.

Many homeowners who have yet to receive their properties are tortured by the wait. They are pleased to see construction teams continuing the work at construction sites but feel depressed and fearful when work stops due to material shortages. Such an ongoing situation has been due to local governments' lack of success in coordinating the release of liquidity to developers. After all, real estate developers are not experiencing a complete capital chain rupture but a freeze on their funds in banks due to various reasons. While the government has the authority to unfreeze these funds, it has to make sure that the funds are issued to construction teams for the continuation of work. However, developers still face difficulties obtaining materials like elevators and plumbing due to unpaid debts. The government's ability to coordinate and manage resources effectively will be crucial to how these interlocked issues are solved.

The new policy introduced by the State Council the other day is based on the CCP Politburo's interpretation of the issue. The seemingly slight change of wording from "ensuring building delivery" to "ensuring housing delivery" reflects a shift in intention and approach.

Ensuring housing delivery is an arduous and complex task, which will put to the test local governments' ability to coordinate and execute the policy as well as their robustness. They must recognise that only by ensuring housing delivery can they ensure stability and peace at the local level.

明報社評2024.05.20：保交房任務迫切且艱巨 立竿見影難更需透明度

國務院多個部門上周五同時發布提振樓市新政策，政策有兩個目標，一是促銷房地產，二是保交房。

由於疫情及多種因素疊加效應引發的房地產市道低迷，大大小小的房地產開發商都出現資金周轉問題，從而出現大規模的爛尾樓危機。中央政府在2022年首次提出要保交樓的政策，由金融系統發放額外貸款防止爛尾樓問題蔓延。但由於當時處於疫情高峰，整體經濟環境惡劣，地方政府財政左支右絀，成效難以彰顯。

根據國家統計局的數據，2022年房屋竣工面積86,222萬平方米，比上年下降15%。其中，住宅竣工面積62,539萬平方米，下降14.3%。這意味着很多已經付足樓價購房的業主，特別是那些向銀行按揭樓房並且要即時供款的業主，繼續供款但要承擔爛尾樓風險，不繼續供款卻被銀行按合同追債，陷入兩難困境。而中央政府的着眼點，更多的是防止提供貸款的地方小型銀行，可能因為爛帳過多而出現金融風險。

去年隨着疫情消退，經濟大環境局部復蘇，情况有所好轉，2023年房屋竣工面積99,831萬平方米，增長17%。其中，住宅竣工面積72,433萬平方米，增長17.2%。數據顯示，很多已付款的業主可以有樓可收，終於避過一場大規模爛尾樓情况以及金融風險，但保交樓問題還沒有得到切實保證。

很多未收樓的業主，仍在承受煎熬，看到施工隊進場繼續工程則喜，看到施工隊因為缺乏材料繼續工程則悲且懼。這種情况持續發生，原因是地方政府正在協調，給開發商「放水喉」而成效不彰。因為這些開發商的資金並非完全斷裂，只是因為某種原因，在銀行的資金被凍結，政府有權解凍但要保證資金是發放到工程施工隊用於繼續開工，但開發商還會因為拖欠貨款而未能得到電梯、水喉等材料供應去繼續工程。這種連環問題如何解決，取決於政府的統籌協調能力。

國務院日前推出的新舉措，是根據中共政治局對問題定性，由保交樓變成保交房，一字之差的出發點與落腳點都有變。

要求保交房的任務艱巨且複雜，地方政府在執行政策上的統籌協調能力以及魄力，面臨考驗，但他們必須認識到，保交房才能保一方平安太平。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

coincide : to take place at the same time

arduous : involving a lot of effort and energy, especially over a period of time

robustness : the state of being strong and healthy