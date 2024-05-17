Editorial : Careful Consideration Needed for Civil Service Pay Adjustment

The Pay Trend Survey covers over 100,000 employees in about 100 companies across industries, including finance, insurance, professional sector, telecommunications and public utilities. The survey is aimed at understanding the changes in the average salaries of private employees in the previous year. The findings of the survey are an important point of reference for civil servant salary adjustments. However, they are not the only point of reference, let alone something that needs to be followed to the syllable.

The adjustment of civil servants' salaries is decided by the Chief Executive-in-Council. In about one-third of the past 30 years, there was a large discrepancy between the salary trend indicator and the salary increase for civil servants. In most cases, that was due to poor economic and financial conditions. Yesterday (16 May), the authorities announced the findings of the 2024 Pay Trend Survey Report. After average salary increments are deducted, the net pay trend indicators are 4.01% for high-ranking civil servants, 4.32% for middle-ranking civil servants, and 5.47% for low-ranking civil servants. Such increases will be even greater than last year. If the government decides to adopt these findings fully, civil servants will receive pay rises for three years in a row.

In the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong's economy recorded moderate growth. With the GDP growing by 2.7% year-on-year, Hong Kong has registered five consecutive quarters of positive growth. Yesterday the Government Economist said that Hong Kong's inflation continues to be moderate. Despite risk factors such as geopolitics and the pace of US interest rate cuts, it is likely for the Hong Kong economy to continue its steady growth for the rest of this year. However, there are six major factors for the consideration of pay adjustments for civil servants. In addition to salary trend indicators, the economic conditions, price index changes, civil servants' morale, the government's fiscal position is also a factor.

The public finances of the SAR are cause for concern. In four of the past five fiscal years, deficits were recorded. Last year's fiscal deficit exceeded $100 billion. The fiscal reserves have also been falling consecutively. The authorities expect the deficit to narrow to $48.1 billion within the current fiscal year. However, if the so-called "income" from the issuance of government bonds is not included, the actual financial shortfall will still exceed $100 billion. The estimate is that the government will not have a surplus again until the year 2027/28. While the authorities insist that there is not a structural fiscal deficit currently, it is undeniable that the public finances will be tight over the next few years. As for the pay rises for civil servants, an in-depth discussion is necessary.

Over the past decade, the Hong Kong economy has been on a rollercoaster ride. Layoffs and pay cuts have been a widespread phenomenon. Civil servants, in contrast, have not had to face the axe. The worst they have had to encountered are salary freezes — not even salary reductions. It is indeed necessary to review whether there is a disconnect between their salary levels and those of private sector employees. In the past, there were views from time to time that civil servants were paid much more highly than workers in the private sector for the same type of work. Every time when a well-paid job vacancy came up, it invariably attracted many job seekers.

Some lawmakers have even said that for a job in the construction, surveying, urban planning or landscape sector, the government offers two to three times the salary of a similar position in a private company. Government officials claim that these are just isolated cases. Such a divergence of views shows exactly the need for a pay level investigation. The authorities should not delay it indefinitely or even leave it unfinished.

明報社評2024.05.17：政府財政壓力沉重 公僕調薪從長計議

新一年薪酬趨勢調查報告出爐，各級公務員薪酬趨勢淨指標，加幅介乎4.01%至5.47%。

薪趨調查涵蓋約百企業逾10萬僱員，涉及金融、保險、專業、電訊及公共事業等行業，旨在了解上年度私人機構平均薪酬變動，調查結果是公務員調薪重要參考指標，但並非唯一指標，更毋須「跟足」。

公務員薪酬調整由行政長官會同行政會議決定，過去30年，薪趨指標與公務員調薪幅度存在較大差異的年頭約佔1/3，原因一般是經濟及財政狀况欠佳。當局昨天公布2024年薪趨調查結果，扣除平均遞增薪額後，薪酬趨勢淨指標分別為高層公務員4.01%、中層4.32%、低層5.47%，增幅甚於去年，如果政府決定「跟足」，將是公務員連續第3年加薪。

本港經濟今年首季錄得溫和增長，本地生產總值按年增加2.7%，是連續第5季正增長。政府經濟顧問昨天表示，本港通脹持續溫和，儘管存在地緣政治及美國減息步伐等風險因素，相信今年餘下時間本港經濟有望繼續穩健增長，然而公務員調薪六大考慮因素，除了薪趨指標、經濟狀况、物價變動、公務員士氣等，還有政府財政狀况。

特區公共財政堪憂，近5個財政年度有4個錄得赤字，上年度財赤上千億元，財政儲備亦拾級而下。雖然當局預期本年度赤字可收窄至481億元，但如果不計發債「收入」，實際收支缺口同樣超過千億元，預料要到2027/28年度，政府才能恢復盈餘。即使當局堅稱，現時並未出現結構財赤，但未來數年公共財政緊絀，乃是不爭事實，公務員調薪問題，必須從長計議。

過去十年，香港經濟大起大落，裁員減薪比比皆是。相比之下，公務員既無裁員，充其量也只是凍薪，從無減薪，與私人機構僱員的薪酬水平有否脫節，實有必要檢視。過去不時有人指出，同一類型工種，公務員薪酬比私營機構高出一截，每有「筍工」空缺出現，都吸引不少求職者問津。

有立法會議員更稱，政府在招聘建築、測量、都市規劃及園境界別人員時，薪酬竟比私企高出2至3倍，政府官員則認為僅屬個別例子。各方說法莫衷一是，正正突顯薪酬水平調查之必要，當局不應無了期拖延，甚或擱置不做。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

face the axe : if employees face the axe, they may lose their jobs, especially because their employer needs to reduce costs

invariably : always

divergence : a difference in opinions, views, etc