Editorial : Escalation of US's Trade War against China

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump invoked Section 301 of the US Trade Act and imposed additional tariffs on Chinese imports into the US, thus firing the opening salvo in the Sino-US trade war. Back then, many American experts argued that it was American consumers who would "foot the bill" for the additional tariffs, adding that the tariffs would do little to significantly narrow the US's trade deficit with China. Still, Trump remained steadfast in imposing sanctions of 25% or so on over US$300 billion worth of Chinese products.

After Joe Biden took office, he promised to review the previous administration's tariffs imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act. Over 30 US chambers of commerce in sectors such as semiconductors and retailing pleaded with the US government to withdraw the additional tariffs on Chinese products. To curb inflation, the Biden administration did consider lifting some tariffs on Chinese products, but failed to follow through with it. Citing national security, the White House even tightened export restrictions to China, banning the export of advanced semiconductors and manufacturing equipment to China.

The Biden administration's review of President Trump's tariffs under Section 301 concluded at long last in the last year of its current term. Not only has the White House continued the policies of the previous administration, but Biden also announced this week a significant increase in tariffs on a range of Chinese products including electric vehicles, semiconductors, batteries and medical products. The tariff on electric vehicles, in particular, will increase sharply from the current 27.5% to 102.5%. For solar modules, it will increase from 25% to 50%. The new tariffs will come into effect in two years and are expected to affect US$18 billion worth of Chinese imports.

International competition has entered a new era. Many countries now have industrial policies to encourage the development of high technology. On the one hand, the US accuses China of "cheating" by adopting a subsidy policy. But on the other hand, it has introduced the CHIPS and Science Act to provide tens of billions of US dollars in subsidies and loans to American chip companies or those who agree to set up factories in the US.

China has gained competitive advantages in sectors such as new energy and electric vehicles. It has done so not only because of the huge scale of its industrial chain, which puts production costs under effective control, but also, more importantly, because of its technological innovation. But in the US, a huge problem facing its local automobile industry is high labour costs. Given the fact that the US imports very few Chinese electric vehicles (only tens of thousands a year), the direct impact of a substantial rise in tariffs will not be huge on American consumers. That said, trade protectionist measures will inevitably weaken competition and the motivation to rein in costs.

Xi Jinping made a visit to three countries in Europe earlier to deepen economic and trade cooperation. On the other hand, senior executives of many large European and American companies have visited China one after another recently. To respond to the new round of trade war launched by the US, it is necessary for Beijing to take corresponding measures. At the same time, it must continue to open up to other parts of the world and welcome foreign capital to develop businesses in China.

明報社評2024.05.16：美國對華貿易戰升級 北京須採取對等反制

美國宣布向180億美元中國進口商品大幅加徵關稅，涉及電動汽車、晶片、太陽能電池等產品。

2018年，時任總統特朗普援引美國《貿易法》「301條款」，向中國輸美商品加徵關稅，揭開了中美貿易戰序幕。當時不少美國專家指出，加徵關稅措施實際只是由美國消費者「埋單」，亦難顯著縮窄中美貿易逆差，可是特朗普仍執意為之，先後向3000多億美元中國進口產品，加徵25%不等的關稅。

拜登接任後，承諾檢視前朝的301關稅措施，半導體、零售業等領域的30多個美國行業商會，促請撤銷對華商品額外加徵的關稅，拜登政府其後為了遏抑通脹，亦曾考慮撤銷部分對華關稅，惟後來不了了之，白宮還以國家安全為由，加強對華出口限制，包括禁止先進半導體及其製造設備輸華。

拜登政府對特朗普「301關稅」進行的審議，拖至現屆任期最後一年終於結束。白宮不僅延續了前朝政策，拜登本周更宣布對一系列中國產品大幅提高關稅，包括電動車、半導體、電池、醫療產品等，當中電動車關稅從目前的27.5%大增至102.5%，太陽能組件從25%增至50%，新關稅措施將於未來兩年內實施，料將影響180億美元的中國進口商品。

國際競爭進入新時期，很多國家現在都有產業政策，鼓勵高科技發展。美國一邊指控中國採取補貼措施是在「作弊」，然而另一邊廂，美國卻推出《晶片法》，為本國以及答允在美國設廠的晶片企業，提供金額數以百億美元計的補貼和貸款。

中國在新能源、電動車等領域取得競爭優勢，除了因為產業鏈規模夠龐大，令生產成本得到有效控制，更重要是靠技術創新。反觀美國，當地汽車業一大問題就是人工貴成本高。鑑於美國進口中國電動車本來就很少，一年僅得數萬架，即使關稅大漲，對美國消費者的直接影響確實不大，但貿易保護主義措施，無可避免會削弱競爭和控制成本的動力。

習近平早前訪問歐洲三國深化經貿合作，另一邊廂，歐美多間大企業高層近期也相繼訪華。北京有必要採取「對等措施」，回應美方發起的新一輪貿易戰，同時也要繼續堅持對外開放，歡迎外資來華發展。

■ Glossary 生字 /

salvo : the act of firing several guns or dropping several bombs, etc. at the same time; a sudden attack

follow through (with sth) : to finish something that you have started

rein in : to control something