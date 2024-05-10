Editorial : Promote Multiculturalism to Attract Global Talent to HK

Stressing the need to "compete for talent", the incumbent administration has introduced many new measures and plans over the past two years. One of the major objectives of the Global Talent Summit Hong Kong held this week was to promote Hong Kong's dual role and advantage as an "international talent hub" and "the country's gateway for talent".

The Hong Kong Talent Engage invited about 20 guests from political, business and academic circles in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and around the world to exchange views on topics such as the international job market, talent movement trends, talent exchange and cooperation opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The Hong Kong Talent Engage says that around 4,900 people participated in the summit over the course of two days, far exceeding expectations. The CareerConnect Expo, which was held simultaneously, also attracted more than 8,600 people.

According to the government, nearly 180,000 applications for various talent schemes had been approved as of the end of last month, and over 120,000 such applicants have arrived in Hong Kong. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun admits that, in the various ongoing talent schemes, talent from mainland China account for a relatively high proportion. In the future, the focus will be on attracting talent from Southeast Asia and Europe as a way to scale up and bolster Hong Kong's functions and roles as a talent hub. The Talent Engage also says that it will step up its publicity campaign in the second half of the year. It will be holding seminars at universities in different cities in Southeast Asia and Europe to attract talent from all over the world to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is part of China. Due to factors such as language, geography and culture, it is hardly surprising that mainlanders are the mainstay of various talent schemes. Over the past few years, both the geopolitical situation and Hong Kong's internal political environment have undergone significant changes. The US views China as an enemy, and the West's impression of Hong Kong has also become negative. It cannot be ruled out that some people's incentive to come to Hong Kong might have been affected by their preferences as to political ideology. That said, it is unnecessary to blow such factors out of proportion.

Europe's attitude towards China and Hong Kong is relatively pragmatic compared with that of the US. Southeast Asia does not even have any ideological baggage or confidence issues to speak of. Most countries in the region have no intention of choosing sides in the rivalry between major powers. Cooperation between the mainland and Southeast Asia continues to deepen, and there is plenty of room for cooperation with Europe. Attracting more talent from both regions to Hong Kong will not only augment Hong Kong's pool of talent, but also facilitate Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector".

It is necessary for Hong Kong to rid itself of its Western-centric mentality, re-understand the world, and allow multiculturalism to take root. If the SAR government wants to recruit talent from all over the world, it must do more in this aspect.

明報社評2024.05.10：促進多元文化主義 吸引四海人才來港

政府首辦全球人才高峰會，當局表示人才辦公室下半年將加強宣傳推廣工作，重點到東南亞及歐洲吸引人才。香港是國家對外重要門戶，政府近年一系列人才計劃，吸引的主要是內地人才，若有更多海外人才來港，有助於彰顯香港的國際性。

現屆政府強調要「搶人才」，兩年來推出了不少新措施、新計劃，本周舉行的「香港．全球人才高峰會」，一大目標正是為了推廣香港作為「國際人才樞紐」及「國家人才門戶」的雙重角色與優勢。

政府人才服務辦公室邀請了約20名來自本地、大灣區以至世界各地的政商學界嘉賓，暢談國際就業市場和人才流動趨勢、大灣區人才交流合作機遇等。人才辦表示，一連兩日的峰會，參加人數遠超預期，兩天合共約有4900人次參與，同步舉辦的「機遇匯人才博覽展」，亦有超過8600人次入場。

根據政府說法，截至上月底，各項人才入境計劃已批出近18萬份申請，超過12萬人才已抵港。勞福局長孫玉菡承認，現時各項人才計劃，以內地人才佔較大比例，未來將重點面向東南亞及歐洲吸引人才，做大做強香港作為人才高地的功能和角色。人才辦亦表示，下半年將加強宣傳推廣，並到東南亞及歐洲不同城市的大學舉辦講座等，爭取世界各地人才來港。

香港是國家一部分，基於語文、地理、文化等因素，各項人才計劃以內地人為主，乃是意料中事。過去數年，無論地緣政治形勢還是香港內部政治環境，都出現了重大變化，美國視華為敵，西方陣營對香港印象也變得負面，不排除部分人確會因為政治意識形態好惡，影響來港意欲，但也毋須過度放大相關因素。

歐洲對華對港態度，比美國相對務實，至於東南亞，就更沒有意識形態包袱或信心問題，區內大多數國家都無意在大國博弈中選邊站。內地與東南亞合作不斷深化，與歐洲也不乏合作空間。吸引兩地更多人才來港，不僅可以充實本港人才庫，也有利香港發揮「超級聯繫人」的角色。

香港要擺脫以西方為尊的心態，重新認識世界，讓多元文化主義扎根。特區政府若想廣納世界各地人才，必須在這方面多下工夫。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

ongoing : continuing to exist or develop

scale something up : to increase the size or number of something

mainstay : a person or thing that is the most important part of something and enables it to exist or be successful