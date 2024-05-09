Editorial : Partial Suspension of Train Services Should Not Be The Norm

In recent years, incidents related to the MTR's infrastructure and maintenance have happened repeatedly. They include the train derailment at Hung Hom Station in 2019, which involved the upkeep of track sleepers. The detachment of train doors at Yau Ma Tei Station and the decoupling of train carriages on the Tseung Kwan O Line, both of which happened in 2022, involved the displacement of components or the loosening of parts. After these incidents, the MTR established an expert group to review the company's mechanism for railway asset management and maintenance.

In the middle of last year, the company published the findings of the review and proposed five major directions of improvement. They included investing over $65 billion over the next five years in infrastructure upgrading, maintenance and repair; investing $1 billion to accelerate the application of innovative technologies; strengthening risk prediction; making more time available for maintenance; and improving employees' understanding of asset and risk management and overcoming maintenance manpower challenges. The infrastructure upgrading on the Kwun Tong Line announced by the MTR yesterday (8 May) is exactly part of the $65 billion repair and maintenance plan, owing to which train services between Prince Edward Station and Ho Man Tin Station on the Kwun Tong Line will have to be suspended on Sunday, 28 July.

The MTR has explained that the upcoming maintenance project will involve the replacement of the metal hangers on the ceiling of a train tunnel at Yau Ma Tei Station. As it will require the removal of cables and overhead antennas, normal power supply will be affected, meaning that the related train services will have to be suspended. The authorities are confident that the replacement will be completed within 28 hours, and normal services will resume the next day.

According to the MTR, there are a total of three structures with a similar construction model, all of which are in earlier-built railway networks. This implies that when the related components have to be replaced in the future, some train services are very likely to have to be suspended. The MTR admitted yesterday that over the next three years, one or two similar projects would have to take place every year depending on the conditions of the components, where the components are in their life cycles, and whether there are alternative routes, etc.

This will not be the first time the MTR has suspended train services on a Sunday to carry out maintenance work. In early 2021, train services between Mong Kok East Station and Hung Hom Station were paused on several Sundays to facilitate the construction of new railway for the cross-harbour section of the East Rail Line. The MTR arranged free shuttle buses between Kowloon Tong Station and Hung Hom Station to support some passengers. In terms of the scale of the impact and the number of stations involved, the upcoming upgrading and maintenance work on the Kwun Tong Line will no doubt have wider repercussions.

It is extremely rare for the MTR to have to suspend train operations on certain sections of the railway for non-urgent maintenance. If these works are carried out once in a blue moon, most passengers will foreseeably be understanding. But if they become too frequent, it will be difficult to ask the public to be forgiving.

Apart from the limited time slots every day for maintenance to be carried out, staff shortage is also an important factor affecting the maintenance of the MTR. To tackle manpower shortage, it is necessary for the MTR to improve remuneration and recruit more maintenance technicians. It cannot suspend, even partially, train services or shorten them every time simply to find more time to carry out maintenance work.

明報社評2024.05.09：港鐵老化設施快更換 安排穩妥可減少不便

港鐵為更新鐵路設施，觀塘線太子站至何文田站將於7月28日暫停列車服務一天。

港鐵近年一再發生涉及硬件維修保養的事故：2019年紅磡站出軌，涉及路軌枕木維修；前年油麻地站列車「甩門」及將軍澳線列車「甩卡」，則跟裝置移位或零件鬆脫有關。事後港鐵成立專家小組，檢討鐵路資產管理及維修保養制度。

去年中，港鐵公布檢討結果，提出循五大方向改善，包括未來5年投放逾650億元更新設施及保養維修、投放10億元加快應用創新科技、加強風險預測、爭取更多維修時間，以及提升員工對資產及風險管理認識、克服維修人手挑戰。港鐵昨天宣布的觀塘線設施更新工程，正是650億元維修保養計劃之一，觀塘線太子站至何文田站須於7月28日星期天，暫停列車服務一天。

港鐵方面解釋，今次維修工程，包括更換油麻地站列車隧道頂部的金屬吊架，需要移開電纜及架空天線，影響正常供電，唯有暫停相關列車服務，當局有信心在28小時完成更換工程，翌日回復正常服務。

根據港鐵說法，採用類似興建模式的結構，合共有3處，全部涉及早期地鐵網絡，意味日後更換相關設施時，很可能也要暫停部分列車服務。港鐵昨天亦不諱言，未來3年間，每年仍有一兩次類似計劃，要視乎設施狀態及生命周期，以及是否有替代路線等。

港鐵安排周日停運以便施工並非首次。2021年初，為了配合東鐵線過海段的新軌道接駁工程，往來旺角東至紅磡站的列車服務，便曾在多個星期日暫停，港鐵方面安排了免費接駁巴士，來往九龍塘及紅磡站，方便部分乘客。論影響規模及車站數目，今次觀塘線設施更新維修，影響範圍無疑更大。

今次港鐵為了非緊急維修而擇日暫停運行局部路段，屬於非常罕見的做法，偶一為之，相信大多數乘客都會理解，但如果變得頻繁，就很難要求市民體諒。

除了每日維修工作時間有限，人手不足也是影響港鐵維修保養的一個重要因素，港鐵有必要改善薪酬待遇，招聘更多維修技術人員，解決人手荒，不能為了爭取更多維修保養時間，動輒局部暫停或縮短服務時間。

■ Glossary 生字 /

norm : a situation or a pattern of behaviour that is usual or expected

derailment : an occasion when a train leaves the track

understanding : showing sympathy for other people's problems and being willing to forgive them when they do something wrong