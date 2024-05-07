Editorial : Greater Transparency Needed for Advisory Committees

The development of the Northern Metropolis has to do with the long-term future of Hong Kong. In the Policy Address of the year before last, Chief Executive John Lee announced the establishment of the Steering Committee on the Northern Metropolis and the ACNM. The non-official members of the ACNM come from the academic, educational, real estate, industry and commerce, engineering and other sectors as well as local communities.

It has four subcommittees, namely the Sub-committee on Planning, Land and Conservation, the Sub-committee on Development of Industries, the Sub-committee on Transport and Other Infrastructure, and the Sub-committee on Promotion and Public Engagement. These subcommittees are chaired either by a Director of the Bureau under the Accountability System or a Permanent Secretary. The authorities say that as the Northern Metropolis plan involves many areas such as land and housing, industrial development and transportation infrastructure, they have created these four subcommittees so as to listen to opinions from all sectors in an in-depth manner and promote the comprehensive and sustainable development of Northern Metropolis.

While the ACNM is an advisory organisation, the government's description shows that its status and importance are self-evident. According to government guidelines, if an advisory structure is "instrumental in shaping major government policies" or meets certain descriptions such as having "access to market sensitive information", a "two-tier reporting system" should be adopted. This means a Register of Members' Interests should be established, and members should declare their interests in writing. However, the ACNM does not have a Register of Members' Interests system. It only adopts a "one-tier reporting system", meaning that committee members only need to declare their interests at a meeting. Since the minutes of the ACNM are confidential, the public does not know what has been declared. This is more or less the case with several newly established advisory bodies.

According to the information we have checked, none of the ten advisory bodies established or reorganised by the incumbent administration publishes meeting agendas and minutes. So far, only three advisory bodies have published a press release for every meeting. The Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee and the Steering Committee of the Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme have adopted the Register of Members' Interests system, but not the other eight committees.

Transparency is essential in good governance. The work of advisory and statutory bodies should be as open and transparent as possible unless the information is sensitive. When it comes to major issues such as land and industrial development, the interest declaration system should err on the side of strictness. One of the four subcommittees of the ACNM is the Sub-committee on Promotion and Public Engagement. If it wants to encourage public engagement, the first thing it should do is to increase the transparency of the ACNM.

明報社評2024.05.07：諮詢架構須透明度 利益申報寧緊勿鬆

政府多個新設或重組的諮詢架構，包括北部都會區諮詢委員會等，並無採用利益登記冊制度。當局解釋相關諮詢委員會沒有處理審批撥款，所以不設利益登記冊，成員只需在委員會上申報，然而由於會議紀錄不公開，意味公眾根本無從知悉申報內容。

北部都會區發展，事關香港長遠未來。前年《施政報告》，行政長官李家超宣布成立北都督導委員會，以及北都諮詢委員會。北諮會的非官方委員來自學術界、教育界、地產界、工商界、工程界等，另外也有地區人士。

北諮會之下有4個小組會，包括規劃、土地及環境保育小組委員會，產業發展小組委員會，運輸及其他基建設施小組委員會，以及推廣及公眾參與小組委員會，各小組主席要麼是問責局長，要麼是常秘。當局表示，北都計劃涵蓋土地房屋、產業發展、交通基建等多個領域，成立4個小組委員會，可更深入聆聽各界就不同議題的意見，推動北都全面可持續發展。

雖然北都諮詢委員會的屬性是諮詢組織，但是觀乎政府的描述，北諮會的分量和重要性可謂毋庸置疑。根據政府指引，若諮詢架構「有助制訂主要政府政策」，又或符合「可獲取市場敏感資料」等條件，應該採取「兩層申報利益制度」，即設立利益登記冊，由委員以書面方式申報。可是北諮會並無採取登記冊制度，只奉行「一層利益申報制度」，委員只需會上申報。由於北諮會會議紀錄保密，意味外界無法得知。除了北諮會外，多個新成立的諮詢架構也有類似情况。

翻查資料，今屆政府成立或重組的10個諮詢架構，全部沒有公開會議議程及紀錄，每次開會都有發新聞稿的，迄今只有3個；除了文化藝術盛事委員會及「產學研1+」計劃督導委員會，其餘8個委員會均沒有採用「利益登記冊」制度。

良政善治要透明。諮詢及法定組織工作，資料如非敏感，在可行範圍內應該盡可能公開透明，有關土地、產業發展等重大課題，利益申報制度更應該寧緊勿鬆。北諮會4個小組會，其中一個是「推廣及公眾參與小組委員會」。委員會若要鼓勵公眾參與，第一件應該做的事，就是提高北諮會的透明度。

■ Glossary 生字 /

self-evident : obvious and needing no further proof or explanation

instrumental : important in making something happen

in writing : in the form of a letter, document, etc. (that gives proof of something)