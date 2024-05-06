Editorial : Inculcating Independent Abilities in University Students

It is customary for university students to go on travel during the Labour Day Golden Week, which is supposed to be an opportunity for them to relax and get away from academic pressure. However, some universities have killed off their travel plans by issuing a ban, prohibiting students from organising group tours. The instruction might be intended to strengthen management and require organisations that organise group tours to ensure that various safety measures are taken as a condition for approval, so the purpose is to ensure the safety of students. After all, when students organise tours themselves, there is not an organisation to ensure safety measures are taken, hence the ban. That said, such a management approach is truly insensitive, giving rise to suspicion that universities' true motive for such a preemptive move is to shirk responsibilities. In case anything untoward happens when students are on a group tour, universities can deny any responsibilities.

As for banning students from hanging curtains over their beds in dormitories, the reason given by universities is that they hope students will not be "cooped up" but engage in conversations with their roommates more. Encouraging students to engage in more interpersonal communication instead of being glued to their mobile phones is itself a good intention. However, instead of actively organising activities that are popular among young people to encourage communication, these universities have chosen to ban the hanging of curtains in such an oppressive manner.

Mainland universities' unreasonable management of students has been a long-standing issue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it might have been necessary to take a stringent approach to everything and rationalise various strict management measures. However, the problem is that there was not a "sunset clause" in these strict policies. As a result, the relaxed and flexible learning and living environment that universities should have and did have before the pandemic was not restored after the pandemic was over. Quite the contrary, things became even stricter. A university is a microcosm of bureaucracy. After a university management has exercised its power, it does not want to give it up. Furthermore, the lack of external supervision allows university management to execute unreasonable measures with impunity.

It is a major issue how to inculcate the ability to handle matters independently in university students. What it takes is national policies, concerted effort in society, parents' cooperation and other factors. However, it is first necessary to give university students the opportunity to make decisions, try things themselves and make mistakes, before leading them to better bear the consequences of their decisions. The attitude and measures required must be proactive guidance rather than ruthless oppression. This has everything to do with how the future pillars of the country and nation can be more responsible and more ready to shoulder responsibilities. This issue must be dealt with proactively, and there can be no room for error to speak of.

明報社評2024.05.06 ̷：大學生當作小學生來管 培養人才要更積極引領

內地有大學禁止學生在勞動節假期自行組團外出旅遊，也有大學禁止學生在宿舍掛牀簾，引起不大不小的爭議。大學用粗暴手段將大學生當小學生來管，這需要教育部履行職責，提高對大學管理層的要求，相信此類「不近人情」的做法將會有所改善。

勞動節黃金周學生出遊成風，本是在學業壓力下的一個放鬆機會，但有大學發出禁令，不准學生組團出遊，「大煞風景」。學校這個規定的原意可能是加強管理，要求組團出遊的單位，要保證做好各種安全措施，作為批准的條件，目的也是為了學生安全。由於學生自發組團，沒有一個組織去保證安全措施，因此禁止學生自行組團。但這種管理辦法確實粗暴，令人懷疑背後的邏輯是出於學校不想擔責而先發制人，一旦學生自行組團出遊發生問題，學校可以將責任撇清。

至於禁止學生在宿舍牀鋪掛牀簾，大學給出的理由是，希望學生不要「自閉」，應該多與室友溝通。鼓勵學生之間多作人際溝通，而不是各自各埋首於手機，這也本是良好願望，但所採取的手段，卻不是積極組織一些受年輕人歡迎的活動去鼓勵溝通，而是用粗暴的手段去禁止掛帳簾。

內地大學對學生的管理，不合理的地方由來有之，但疫情期間一切從嚴，將各種嚴格管理措施合理化，當時或許有必要，但問題是制定嚴苛政策時沒有設計「日落條款」，導致大學應有的寬鬆和靈活學習、生活環境，疫情結束後不但沒有回復到疫情前，反而變本加厲。大學就是一個官僚機構的縮影，一旦運用了手上的權力，就愛不釋手，而且由於缺乏外部監督，即使是不合理的措施，也可以「肆無忌憚」。

培養大學生有獨立處理能力是一個很大的命題，需要國家政策、社會群策群力、家長配合等等因素才能成就。但首先要給他們做決定的機會，以及有試錯的機會，並且帶領他們更好地承擔決策帶來的後果，所需要的態度與措施，都必須是積極主動的疏導，而不是粗暴的打壓。這關係到未來國家、民族的棟樑如何更有責任感、更有承擔力，這個問題必須積極處理而且不容有失。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

heavy-handed : taking too much action or extreme action, especially without thinking about other people's feelings

customary : if something is customary, it is what people usually do in a particular place or situation

untoward : unusual and unexpected, and usually unpleasant