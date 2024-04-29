Editorial : Guangdong Should Speed up Its Economic Transformation

Guangdong's economic growth was merely 1.9% in 2022, lower than the national figure of 3%. In 2023 it became 4.8%, still below the national figure of 5.2%. The continuing slowdown in growth is primarily attributable to the fact that foreign trade has been in a slump. Guangdong's dependence on foreign trade is 64%, but in 2022 foreign trade grew only by 0.5%. In 2023 it further declined to 0.3%. Poor foreign trade performance has been affecting all sectors and countless people. If all that had been caused by the pandemic and the international economic environment, the downturn would have been justifiable.

However, foreign trade rebounded robustly in the first quarter of this year, and the total value of Guangdong's imports and exports jumped by 12%. Still, its economic growth did not rise above the national level, which shows that the quality of foreign trade still needs improvement. Furthermore, Shenzhen's foreign trade in the first quarter rocketed by 28.8%, and Shenzhen's total foreign trade value has climbed further to reach nearly half of the province's total. This further reflects the need for Guangdong — Shenzhen excluded — to pair foreign trade with high-tech products.

Shenzhen's experience in transforming its economic development model into one of high technology has set a model for other cities in Guangdong Province. Shenzhen's economic size surpassed Guangzhou's in 2016, and the gap has been widening continuously.

The fact that Shenzhen has left other Guangdong cities in the dust reflects the huge discrepancies between cities in Guangdong Province in terms of developmental speed. In the final analysis, it is down to the uneven development of high-tech industries. Shenzhen's investment in education and scientific research is much higher than that of other cities in Guangdong Province. This has a lot to do with the different tax systems. The Shenzhen government only pays taxes to the central government, while other cities in Guangdong pay taxes not only to the central government but also to the provincial government. With money that is spared, Shenzhen can vigorously develop high technology.

In spite of this, however, the commitment to and drive for economic transformation on the part of the Guangdong provincial government and the other cities have everything to do with the situation. In the past, when the real estate industry was booming and foreign trade was so successful that no one had to worry about orders, people sat on the laurels and paid no attention to investment in high-tech research and development. Now they are suffering the bad consequences.

That said, Guangdong's education and scientific research foundations are still strong, and the provincial government's finances are still sound. It should be able to play catch-up. It should contemplate the planning and coordination of different cities' development of different industries. The provincial government has an indispensable role to play. When each city focuses its effort and resources on one industry, the entire province's transformation can be expected. If Guangdong maintains its status as the biggest economy of the nation, it will not only be in the interest of the people of the province, but will also contribute to the accelerated development of China.

明報社評 2024.04.29：廣東經濟增長持續失速 應加快轉型免拖累全國

廣東省今年第一季度經濟增長率只有4.4%，低於全國增速的5.3%，令人擔憂的是，這已經是連續兩年多以來持續低於全國平均水平。廣東經濟規模佔全國十分之一，外貿總額佔全國五分一，若然經濟增長持續放緩，對全國的影響也將會加劇。

廣東2022年增速只有1.9%，低於全國的3%，2023年只有4.8%，低於全國的5.2%。增長率持續放緩，最大原因是外貿不景氣，廣東省對外貿的依存度64%，2022年外貿增長只有0.5%，2023年更進一步下滑到0.3%。外貿業績差，影響百業以至千家萬戶。若然只是受到疫情因素、國際經濟環境的影響，則是非戰之罪。

然而，今年一季度外貿強力反彈，廣東全省的進出口總值上升12%，但經濟增長率仍然沒有回升到高於全國水平，則顯示外貿的含量仍有待提高，而且深圳市一季度的外貿勁升28.8%，深圳市外貿總值佔全省進一步攀升至接近半壁江山，更加反映廣東除深圳市以外，外貿的增長也迫切有需要向高科技產品進軍。

深圳市經濟發展模式向高科技轉型的經驗，為廣東省其他城市作出示範，深圳市經濟規模2016年已經超越廣州市，之後逐步拋離。

深圳市在廣東省一騎絕塵所反映的情况，是廣東省城市之間的發展速度差異很大，歸根結柢的原因是高科技產業發展速度不一，深圳市無論在教育和科研經費的投入，都遠遠高於廣東省其他城市，這跟稅制不一關係很大，深圳市只向中央交稅，廣東其他城市除向中央交稅，還要向省政府交稅，深圳市免除向省交稅剩下的財政，可以大力發展高科技。

雖然如此，這跟廣東省政府以至其他城市對經濟轉型的決心和魄力有關，過去在房地產業興旺和外貿不愁沒有訂單的情况下，只顧吃老本而忽略對高科技研發的投入，而今正在嘗惡果。

雖然如此，廣東的教育與科研底子還算雄厚，省政府的財政仍然穩健，應該知來者之可追，部署不同城市向不同產業進軍的籌劃與協調，省政府的角色不可或缺，一個城市集中精力與資源向一個產業進攻，全省轉型也是可期，保住經濟大省一哥地位，不但為廣東百姓着想，也為全國加快發展添磚加瓦。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

slump : a period when a country's economy or a business is doing very badly

justifiable : existing or done for a good reason, and therefore acceptable

leave somebody in the dust : to leave somebody far behind