Editorial：Enhance Food Waste Recycling Facilities

Food waste comprises about 30% of Hong Kong's municipal solid waste. Not only can the enhancement of food waste recycling help reduce waste at source, but also convert waste into energy and resources. Waste charging is an important opportunity to promote food waste recycling and develop the related green industries in Hong Kong. The authorities must insist on implementing waste charging. At the same time, they must also think more from the perspective of service users, enhance public education, improve recycling facilities and significantly increase the food waste recycling rate.

The EDP said yesterday (16 April) that there are currently about 900 food waste collection points across Hong Kong, with a daily collection quantity of about 210 tonnes, a 40% increase from the same period in the previous year. About 530 smart food waste recycling bins have been installed in 70% (about 150) of the city's public rental housing estates. The department's target is to finish installing more than 700 smart recycling bins in all the 213 public rental housing estates in the city by this August, covering about one-third of the Hong Kong population.

However, in many large public rental housing estates, an average of 900 households share only one recycling bin. With some places like Yau Lai Estate and Yau Oi Estate having as many as 1,300 households sharing one bin, there have been doubts about whether there are enough facilities. Recent photos circulating on the internet show an overflowing food waste recycling bin in Yau Lai Estate, with more than 10 bags of food waste dumped next to it. There have also been complaints about the malfunctioning of smart recycling bins. Our reporters visited three estates recently and found similar conditions there.

Each smart food waste recycling bin has a nominal capacity of 120 litres, corresponding to only around 50 kg when converted to weight. Assuming that a family of three produces 0.95 kg of food waste per day, then each bin can accommodate food waste from 50 or more households at the same time.

The EDP pointed out that when a smart food waste recycling bin reaches 70% of its capacity, the system will automatically notify cleaning staff to replace the inner bin. The department has also established an alert system. When a food waste recycling bin cannot operate normally because it is full or malfunctioning for over an hour, the system will automatically send a message to the estate management office and cleaning contractor for ''immediate follow-up''. However, one can imagine that in the event of a machine failure at the peak hour for food waste disposal, an ''immediate follow-up'' after an hour will actually be too late. In reality, many cleaning contractors of housing estates are facing a manpower shortage. Even if they are notified of recycling bins being nearly full or malfunctioning, it is doubtful whether they can handle it quickly.

The government's efforts in installing smart food waste recycling bins for all the public rental housing estates in Hong Kong are commendable. The problem is that it has not considered the actual problems that may arise from the perspective of users. The authorities must increase the number of smart food waste recycling bins in densely populated estates and allocate more ''accommodation capacity''. At the same time, more resources should also be devoted to supporting housing estates in hiring additional staff for food waste recycling.

明報社評 2024.04.17：改善廚餘回收配套 排減垃圾徵費阻力

垃圾徵費面對重重阻力，廚餘回收設施是否足夠，近日又惹來關注。環保署指全港已有七成公共屋邨安裝了530個智能廚餘回收桶，又強調有智能系統監察回收桶爆滿或壞機情况。惟現實中屋邨回收桶故障比想像中多，也有人因為壞機用不了，索性將廚餘棄置桶旁。

廚餘佔本港都市固體廢物約三成，加強回收不僅有助源頭減廢，還可轉廢為能及材，垃圾徵費是促進本港廚餘回收和相關綠色產業發展的重要契機，當局必須堅持徵費，同時多從用家角度出發，加強宣傳教育、改善回收配套，顯著提高廚餘回收率。

環保署昨天稱，目前已有約900個分佈全港的廚餘收集點，每天收集量大約210公噸，比去年同期增加了40%。全港七成（約150個）公共屋邨安裝了約530個智能廚餘回收桶，當局目標是在今年8月大致完成在全港213個公共屋邨，安裝超過700個智能廚餘回收桶，覆蓋全港約三分之一人口。

然而，有不少大型屋邨，平均900住戶才有一個回收桶，油麗邨、友愛邨等更接近是1300戶共用一桶，足夠與否存在疑問。最近網上流傳照片，顯示油麗邨有廚餘回收桶爆滿，旁邊堆放了超過10袋廚餘，亦有人投訴智能回收桶故障；本報記者近日走訪3條屋邨，也發現類似情况。

每部智能廚餘回收桶的名義容量為120公升，轉化為重量後，大約只有50公斤，若以每日一個3人家庭平均產生0.95公斤廚餘計算，即每部廚餘桶可同時接收50多戶廚餘。

環保署指出，每個智能廚餘桶達至七成滿時，系統便會自動通知清潔人員更換內桶，署方也建立了預報系統，當廚餘回收桶因滿桶或故障無法正常運作超過一小時，系統會自動發信息給屋邨辦事處及清潔承辦商「即時跟進」。惟可以想像，倘若壞機發生在棄置廚餘黃金時間，一個小時後才「即時跟進」，其實已經太遲。現實中，很多屋邨清潔承辦商都不夠人手，就算收到回收桶快滿或壞機指示，能否迅速處理，實屬疑問。

政府為全港所有屋邨配置智能廚餘回收桶，本身是值得肯定的，問題在於未有多從用家角度，考慮實際可能出現的問題。當局有必要在一些人口密度高的屋邨，增加智能回收桶數目，預留更多「收容空間」，同時亦應增撥資源，支持屋邨增聘人手處理廚餘回收。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

comprise sth：to be the parts or members that form something

nominal：being something in name only, and not in reality

commendable：deserving praise and approval